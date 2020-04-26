Sunday, April 26: ‘Penny Dreadful’ Moves to 1930s Los Angeles for ‘City of Angels’

Jim Fiscus/SHOWTIME

Sunday, April 26

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Showtime, 10:10pm

New Series!

John Logan (Skyfall) created this series described as a “spiritual descendant” of his 2014-16 Showtime drama Penny Dreadful. Where that series was set in Victorian-era London, this one takes place in late 1930s Los Angeles and is a new story — an equally dark mystery combining elements of detective fiction, Mexican-American folklore and L.A.’s real-life history. The strong ensemble cast includes Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza and Rory Kinnear, who is the only returning cast member from the original series (in a different role).

Best of the West

SundanceTV, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Clint Eastwood features in this afternoon’s Best of the West programming block, with High Plains Drifter, Joe Kidd, Pale Rider and Unforgiven airing today.

God Friended Me

CBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

CBS won’t be picking up a third season of God Friended Me, so the series will conclude with a two-part finale tonight. In “Miracles,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (guest star Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father. Then in “The Mountain,” Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali (Javicia Leslie), as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.

The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests”

FOX, 8pm

When Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes), a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) investigates his mysterious past in Part 1 of the two-part episode “Warrin’ Priests.”

When Calls the Heart: “Don’t Go”

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

The frontier drama giveth: Schoolteacher Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives good news about the book she’s written! And taketh away? A prisoner transfer goes horribly wrong for hero Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

Killer in the Guest House

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Gina, a struggling fashion photographer, is forced to rent out her guest house as a means of paying the mortgage. But when her new tenant, Mark, a hunky pilot, is revealed to be a dangerous and womanizing con man, Gina finds herself in the shoot of her life. Stars Chelsea Hobbs and Marcus Rosner.

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

The stakes have never been higher as the top 20 perform remotely for a spot in the top 10. For the first time ever, American Idol reaches audiences in an all-new way, as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest, in-house mentor Bobby Bones and the top 20 contestants participate from different locations. Don’t miss the remaining Idol hopefuls as they continue their journeys remotely, filming their performances on iPhones, singing their hearts out for a chance to win America’s vote.

Duncanville: “Judge Annie”

FOX, 8:30pm

Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) share their old swimming spot with the kids. Everything is awesome, until a rich resident buys the land, drains the swimming hole and takes the kids to court for trespassing. Judy Sheindlin provides a guest voice in the new episode “Judge Annie.”

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

The depths of Stephen’s (James Fleet) problems are revealed, causing John (Adam James) to set his manipulative sights on Charles (Jack Bardoe) and Caroline (Harriet Walter) as a way to make money; Susan (Alice Eve) isn’t shy about exploiting the Trenchards’ new social circle.

Bob’s Burgers: “The Handyman Can”

FOX, 9pm

When Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) finds himself doubting his abilities as a handyman, the kids build up his confidence in the new episode “The Handyman Can.”

The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Finds & Moments You Never Saw”

History, 9pm

This two-hour episode looks back on seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Island and counts down the 10 most incredible finds of the series while also airing hours and hours of footage that have ended up on the cutting room floor.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mother”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision while Max (Skylar Astin) unexpectedly bonds with Leif (Michael Thomas Grant), and Mo (Alex Newell) hits a rough patch with Eddie (Patrick Oritz).

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

In Episode 4, Harry’s (Jonah Hauer-King) courage is tested in Belgium and Kasia’s (Zofia Wichłacz) resistance activity in Warsaw intensifies.

Homeland

Showtime, 9pm

Series Finale!

It’s been almost a decade that Claire Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison. When we asked Danes if there would be any happy endings for her character, she shared: “It depends on how you look at it.” Fingers crossed the Emmy-winning series leaves us with a hopeful future.

Vida

Starz, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sisters Emma and Lyn are enjoying the fruits of their labor as their bar’s business is booming and their love lives are, too. But in the third season, the two will find themselves face-to-face with old ghosts and new enemies as they must decide whether to stay together as a family or go their separate ways.

Family Guy: “Coma Guy”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Coma Guy,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) gets in a car accident and falls into a coma.

America Together

FOX News Channel & FOX Business Network, 10pm

FOX News Channel’s leading personalities helm an uplifting special spotlighting inspirational stories of resiliency during the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth, the one-hour program, simulcast on FOX Business Network, will welcome FOX News Media stars Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Harris Faulkner, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Ed Henry, Jesse Watters, Johnny Joey Jones and Rachel Campos Duffy as they share stories of Americans coming together during these uncertain times. Part of the network’s new America Together cross-platform initiative, the special program will feature Hegseth as he speaks with his colleagues about stories that have touched them as they have covered the global pandemic. Sean Hannity, host of the top-rated primetime show Hannity, will kick off the special with the inspiring inside look at our nation’s trucking industry, spotlighting the drivers on the front lines every day helping to keep America’s infrastructure intact.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Code of Conduct”

CBS, 10pm

Guest Star Alert!

Catherine Bell returns as JAG’s Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie in the new episode “Code of Conduct.” Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Rountree (guest star Caleb Castille) travel to Afghanistan when MacKenzie asks NCIS to help with a sensitive case after two SEALs claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Shadow of Suspicion”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Paula Zahn is back for a 10th season of taking viewers on journeys inside the most fascinating crime and mystery investigations. In the premiere, a young woman travels to California in pursuit of a Hollywood dream and winds up the victim of a savage homicide.

Good Girls: “Opportunity”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) begins to make moves towards the future just as a new member of law enforcement enters the women’s orbit. Meanwhile, a guilty Ruby (Retta) goes too far trying to be a good person and Annie (Mae Whitman) experiences self-doubt over her GED test.

Magic Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Magicians from the U.S. and around the world hit the streets to perform spectacular illusions to the delight and amazement of passersby. From never-before-seen card tricks and hypnosis to sleight of hand, levitation, vanishing acts and more, viewers won’t believe their eyes. In the first episode, “Magic in the Streets,” celebrity magician Justin Flom cuts his own baby daughter in half, Andrew Kelly unlocks a stranger’s phone on the streets of New York, an orangutan goes “ape” over a card trick in the U.K. and much more. A second new episode immediately follows.

Monday, April 27

Big Break: Dominican Republic

Golf Channel, beginning at 7am

GOLF Channel continues its Big Break Mondays marathon with an encore presentation of Big Break Dominican Republic on Monday, the series’ 14th season featuring a reunion cast of Big Break’s most captivating and polarizing personalities. Big Break Dominican Republic will air in its entirety from 7am-6pm ET with a special encore of the final two episodes from 9-11pm ET. Filmed at Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic, the series features 12 aspiring professional golfers – six men and six women – in a team competition. The teams compete in a variety of golf challenges per episode, with the ultimate goal of knocking the other out of contention. The winning team at the conclusion of the 10-episode series shares the grand prize of $100,000, with $50,000 going to the most valuable player (MVP), who is crowned Big Break Dominican Republic champion. Big Break Dominican Republic contestant (and current host of Golf Channel’s School of Golf) Blair O’Neal is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Monday at 9am ET to recount her experience on Big Break. Additionally, members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday and in primetime for the final two episodes using #BigBreak. Tom Abbott, host of Big Break Dominican Republic, also will engage on Twitter via @TomAbbottGC.

Hey, is anyone there? We're back! #BigBreak Mondays begin next Mon., 3/30 on @GolfChannel with Season II: Las Vegas 📺✨ Can't wait? Watch Season I now on @GOLFPASS: https://t.co/ESivD3lioU pic.twitter.com/XSpRSWx2tH — Big Break (@BigBreak) March 26, 2020

9-1-1: “The One That Got Away”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The One That Got Away,” the 118 fights an apartment building blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside.

The Voice: “Road to Live Shows”

NBC, 8pm

Take a look back at the best moments from the season so far during this original jam-packed special chronicling the journey of the remaining artists from the blind auditions to next week’s live playoffs. The two-hour program also includes never-before-seen footage of the coaches and contestants.

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies ends its April Monday-night salute to the films of Jane Russell with tonight’s lineup that begins with the network premiere of Foxfire (1955) and also includes Hot Blood (1956), Underwater! (1955) and Born Losers (1967).

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “#Awkward”

Bravo, 9pm

Jenna’s jealousy mounts as the charter guests continue to shamelessly flirt with Adam. Paget and Ciara can’t get on the same page, but Paget and Georgia are perfectly in tune. Adam makes a big romantic gesture for Jenna that backfires. And a shocking marriage proposal puts a relationship to the test.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Como La Flor”

The CW, 9pm

Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa (Amber Midthunder) spiraling.

Prodigal Son

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the devilishly dark drama’s season-ender, unstable criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) learns more about the girl-in-the-box mystery, and he and his family try to bring down shifty billionaire Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

How to get away with a killer home renovation? Just ask Viola Davis. As the latest do-gooding guest star to partner with the Property Brothers, the actress heads to Minnesota to overhaul the house of her college roommate Michelle, a cancer survivor.

The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Theories & Moments”

History, 9pm

Another two-hour episode looks back at more of the past seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Island and counts down the 10 most incredible theories ever to be presented in the series. Another countdown will also look at the 10 most incredible moments from the show.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “The Boy”

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

This insane, emotional, odd journey comes to an end, and the mystery will finally be solved. Now, whether series creator and star Jason Segel will get a second season — that’s still an unknown.

Breeders

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

FX’s comedy following Londoners Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle their careers, finances, relationship, kids and aging parents finishes Season 1 tonight.

Southern Gothic

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series explores the duplicitous characters, unique settings and boundless mystery of real-life murder cases in the American South. In the premiere, “They Call Me Animal,” the worst fears of Hawkins, Texas, residents are realized when three vanished teens turn up dead. Details of a related robbery identify a suspect, but after a jailbreak, the city must mobilize the largest manhunt in state history to nab the culprit.

Songland: “H.E.R.”

NBC, 10pm

Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R. comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs so that they perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by H.E.R. to be released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “Jim Allison: Breakthrough”

PBS, 10pm

Meet a visionary doctor on a journey to find a cure for cancer. Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jim Allison spent decades waging a lonely but ultimately fruitful quest to discover a way the immune system can stop cancer in its tracks.

Mummy Mysteries

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this series, an international team of experts reveals the shocking true stories behind ancient Egypt’s most infamous mummies. Using modern forensic science, they uncover horrific tales of life and death. In the premiere, “Killing a King,” the pockmarked mummy of Ramesses V reveals a shocking tale of bitter family infighting, civil insurrection and a cause of death that ultimately pushed ancient Egypt to the edge of collapse.

Tuesday, April 28

Monk

SundanceTV, 1pm

Adrian Monk is a man for our times: The obsessive-compulsive police consultant (Tony Shalhoub) has an assistant to hand him disinfecting wipes! The quirky 2002-09 procedural airs on SundanceTV in 13-episode Tuesday blocks.

The Conners: “CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits”

ABC, 8pm

Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) spends the night in jail and hands off parenting duties to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Mark (Ames McNamara) and a friend work on a class experiment that leaves them both with hickeys.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The “blaxploitation” film genre and cop dramas were big in the early ’70s, and with many of those titles set in New York City, it makes sense that some of them would figure in tonight’s lineup celebrating 1970s Big Apple movies. The evening starts with one of the granddaddies of the blaxploitation genre, 1971’s Shaft, and also includes The Super Cops (1974), Super Fly (1972), Aaron Loves Angela (1975) and Black Caesar (1973).

Autism: The Sequel

HBO, 9pm

This film answers the question of “What will happen when my kid grows up?” by following five young adults on the spectrum as they navigate their early 20s. Intercut with present-day interviews is footage of the same youth and their families shot 12 years ago for the Emmy-winning film Autism: The Musical.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 9pm

R&B star Usher helps host Ellen DeGeneres emcee the game “Knockin’ Boots.” Contestants try to name a song or sing lyrics that include a specific word — and try to avoid having a giant boot kick them into a vat of suds. A quarantined nation thanks them for their service.

Inside the Vatican

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a rare glimpse at the daily lives of those who live and work in the Vatican. Behind-the-scenes access shows how residents, from the Pope to the gardener to the head of security, participate in the inner workings of this city-state.

black-ish: “…Baby One More Time”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates Rhonda’s (guest star Raven-Symoné) ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby. Meanwhile, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) gets in the way of Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) plans for the perfect baby shower; and Junior (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) go to extra lengths to give the best gift of the party.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Grudge”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Grudge,” a case of cyberstalking escalates to multiple murders, and the team must track down a hacker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes have wronged him.

The Lost Gold of World War II: “A Dying Declaration”

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

American treasure hunter John Casey returns to the Philippines with a new team and new technology in a continued effort to solve one of the greatest mysteries of World War II: the location of hundreds of billions of dollars in stolen loot supposedly hidden in Southeast Asia by Japanese general Tomoyuki Yamashita. The team targets three sites believed to be the access points to Yamashita’s gold — a waterfall, a crater known as Breach 6 and a camouflaged tunnel they uncovered last year.

The Last O.G.: “They Reminisce Over You”

TBS, 10:30pm

The comedy’s Tray (Tracy Morgan) wants to be like Mike — as in rich-as-hell Michael Jordan — so he’s off on a citywide quest to track down his old pair of Air Jordans. Seems the sneakers are worth a bundle in resale.