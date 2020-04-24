Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount © 2019 Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc. All Rights Reserved

On Demand DVD New Releases April 24-May 2

Robert the Bruce Injured and on the run, an outlaw king sets out to win Scotland’s long awaited freedom from England and reclaim his throne. Angus Macfadyen, Jared Harris (TV-MA, 2:02) 4/24

The Assistant A searing look at a day in the life of an assistant to a powerful executive. As Jane follows her daily routine, she becomes aware of insidious abuse in her office. Julia Garner, Matthew MacFadyen (R, 1:28) 4/28

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm against Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles! Darren De Paul, Jennifer Carpenter (R, 1:20) 4/28

Sonic the Hedgehog (pictured above) Superpowered with speed, Sonic The Hedgehog races to save the world and stop super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from world domination Jim Carrey, James Marsden (PG, 1:38) 5/1

The Wretched A rebellious teenage boy embarks on a gutsy crusade to stop the terrifying evil he suspects has possessed his neighbor in this bone-chilling occult thriller. John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda (TV-MA, 1:36) 5/1

Endings, Beginnings As a young woman navigates through love and heartbreak, a sudden turn of events leads her to the most surprising of places. Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan (TV-MA, 1:50) 5/1

