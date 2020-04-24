Friday, April 24: Spend ‘Friday Night In With the Morgans’ on AMC

The Morgans/AMC

All Times Eastern.

Friday, April 24

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Embracing our interconnectedness from home, this refreshing weekly series is a half-hour video-chat-based show hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan from The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) from their farm in upstate New York. In tonight’s episode, the couple check in with their friends Sarah Wayne Callies from The Walking Dead and Sophia Bush from One Tree Hill.

After Life

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The comedy/drama created, written and directed by and starring Ricky Gervais, returns for a six-episode second season. The series follows Tony (Gervais), a newspaper writer whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In Season 2, while still struggling with his grief, Tony tries to become a better friend to those around him, even amid the looming threat of his paper being shut down.

Extraction

Netflix

Original Film!

This action drama stars Chris Hemsworth as a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. David Harbour (Stranger Things) also stars in the film written by Hemsworth’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo and directed by the actor’s frequent Marvel film stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.

Food Paradise

Food Network, 10am

Go from breakfast to lunch with a three-hour binge of episodes celebrating some of the country’s best eateries, including a roadside burger joint in Louisiana and an ice-cream sundae spot in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live

The 2020 NFL Draft continues tonight with second- and third-round picks on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

MacGyver: “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds,” Mac (Lucas Till) is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative, the Merchant (guest star James Callis), in order to gain his trust and get intel on the group’s next move.

The Blacklist: “Nyle Hatcher”

NBC, 8pm

Liz (Megan Boone) and the task force take on a cold case that may have some new victims. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) tries to help a friend of Dembe’s who is in danger.

Stanwyck & MacMurray

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In the 1940s and ’50s, Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray costarred in four films, three of which are spotlighted tonight. First on the bill, both actors portray shady characters (with Stanwyck receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance as one of moviedom’s quintessential femme fatales) in Billy Wilder’s 1944 film noir classic Double Indemnity. This is followed by the romantic drama There’s Always Tomorrow (1956) and the 1953 Western The Moonlighter.

Magnum P.I.: “The Night Has Eyes”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for. Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed guest-stars in the new episode “The Night Has Eyes.”

Somewhere South: “It’s a Greens Thing”

PBS, 9pm

Travel with Vivian to the Lumbee tribe’s annual homecoming, where she samples their famous collard sandwich. On a trip to Georgia, Vivian meets a group of refugee farmers growing greens that remind them of home.

International Jazz Day From Australia

PBS, 10pm

Join more than two dozen world-renowned artists from across the globe for an extraordinary celebration of jazz music. The 2019 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert was held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia.

Saturday, April 25

2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 12pm Live

The NFL Draft concludes Saturday with Rounds 4-7 airing live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Diagnosis Murder: Diagnosis of Murder

Decades, 12pm

Settle in. This 1992 TV movie kicks off a marathon of cases for Dick Van Dyke’s charming Dr. Mark Sloan and his police detective son, Steve (Barry Van Dyke), that runs all weekend.

Unforgiven

AMC, 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Onetime Western star Clint Eastwood directed and stars with Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris in this 1992 revisionist Western classic that became only the third film in the genre to win an Oscar for Best Picture. Among its other Oscar wins were Best Director for Eastwood and Best Supporting Actor for Hackman. Within just 12 years, the movie was added to the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant,” and you can check it out again, or for the first time, to see why.

Alan Jackson: Keepin’ It Country — Live at Red Rocks

AXS TV, 5:30pm

The country great should’ve been playing California’s Stagecoach music festival this weekend. Instead, we’ll just have to rewatch this 2015 tour stop in Colorado.

Bad Education

HBO, 8pm

Original Film!

Long Island’s Roslyn School District was the seat of one of the largest school embezzlement scandals in history — one that was revealed only after an assistant superintendent made a crucial mistake that was uncovered by a student journalist. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this comedy based on real-life events.

Dying for Motherhood

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Tracy finds herself unexpectedly pregnant and broke. Convinced that she’s unable to raise a child and eager to escape an unstable boyfriend, Tracy puts her baby up for adoption and is matched with a wealthy couple who wants her to live with them during her pregnancy. It’s a dream come true. But Tracy’s joy soon turns to horror as she discovers that the couple’s deep-seated neuroses put not only her but also her unborn child in danger. Stars Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg and Josh Ventura.

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

When a romance writer is murdered, matchmaker Angie Dove gets entangled in another case … and with Detective Kyle Cooper. Can they read between the lines to find the murderer? Stars Danica McKellar, Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner.

My Paranormal Nightmare

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series features people recounting terrifying true tales of violent hauntings that have plagued their nightmares since childhood. Now adults, they revisit their horrific encounters with first-person testimonies. In the premiere, homes become haunted grounds when poltergeists take up residence; a séance stirs up grim ghosts from the past; a young girl encounters the tortured spirit of a dead bride; and a boy discovers that a potential playmate is not human at all.

Sunday, April 26

Best of the West

SundanceTV, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Clint Eastwood features in this afternoon’s Best of the West programming block, with High Plains Drifter, Joe Kidd, Pale Rider and Unforgiven airing today.

God Friended Me

CBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

CBS won’t be picking up a third season of God Friended Me, so the series will conclude with a two-part finale tonight. In “Miracles,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (guest star Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father. Then in “The Mountain,” Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali (Javicia Leslie), as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.

The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests”

FOX, 8pm

When Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes), a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) investigates his mysterious past in Part 1 of the two-part episode “Warrin’ Priests.”

When Calls the Heart: “Don’t Go”

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

The frontier drama giveth: Schoolteacher Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives good news about the book she’s written! And taketh away? A prisoner transfer goes horribly wrong for hero Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

Killer in the Guest House

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Gina, a struggling fashion photographer, is forced to rent out her guest house as a means of paying the mortgage. But when her new tenant, Mark, a hunky pilot, is revealed to be a dangerous and womanizing con man, Gina finds herself in the shoot of her life. Stars Chelsea Hobbs and Marcus Rosner.

Duncanville: “Judge Annie”

FOX, 8:30pm

Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) share their old swimming spot with the kids. Everything is awesome, until a rich resident buys the land, drains the swimming hole and takes the kids to court for trespassing. Judy Sheindlin provides a guest voice in the new episode “Judge Annie.”

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

The depths of Stephen’s (James Fleet) problems are revealed, causing John (Adam James) to set his manipulative sights on Charles (Jack Bardoe) and Caroline (Harriet Walter) as a way to make money; Susan (Alice Eve) isn’t shy about exploiting the Trenchards’ new social circle.

Bob’s Burgers: “The Handyman Can”

FOX, 9pm

When Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) finds himself doubting his abilities as a handyman, the kids build up his confidence in the new episode “The Handyman Can.”

The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Finds & Moments You Never Saw”

History, 9pm

This two-hour episode looks back on seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Island and counts down the 10 most incredible finds of the series while also airing hours and hours of footage that have ended up on the cutting room floor.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mother”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision while Max (Skylar Astin) unexpectedly bonds with Leif (Michael Thomas Grant), and Mo (Alex Newell) hits a rough patch with Eddie (Patrick Oritz).

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

In Episode 4, Harry’s (Jonah Hauer-King) courage is tested in Belgium and Kasia’s (Zofia Wichłacz) resistance activity in Warsaw intensifies.

Homeland

Showtime, 9pm

Series Finale!

It’s been almost a decade that Claire Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison. When we asked Danes if there would be any happy endings for her character, she shared: “It depends on how you look at it.” Fingers crossed the Emmy-winning series leaves us with a hopeful future.

Vida

Starz, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sisters Emma and Lyn are enjoying the fruits of their labor as their bar’s business is booming and their love lives are, too. But in the third season, the two will find themselves face-to-face with old ghosts and new enemies as they must decide whether to stay together as a family or go their separate ways.

Family Guy: “Coma Guy”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Coma Guy,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) gets in a car accident and falls into a coma.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Code of Conduct”

CBS, 10pm

Guest Star Alert!

Catherine Bell returns as JAG’s Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie in the new episode “Code of Conduct.” Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Rountree (guest star Caleb Castille) travel to Afghanistan when MacKenzie asks NCIS to help with a sensitive case after two SEALs claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Shadow of Suspicion”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Paula Zahn is back for a 10th season of taking viewers on journeys inside the most fascinating crime and mystery investigations. In the premiere, a young woman travels to California in pursuit of a Hollywood dream and winds up the victim of a savage homicide.

Good Girls: “Opportunity”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) begins to make moves towards the future just as a new member of law enforcement enters the women’s orbit. Meanwhile, a guilty Ruby (Retta) goes too far trying to be a good person and Annie (Mae Whitman) experiences self-doubt over her GED test.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Showtime, 10:10pm

New Series!

John Logan (Skyfall) created this series described as a “spiritual descendant” of his 2014-16 Showtime drama Penny Dreadful. Where that series was set in Victorian-era London, this one takes place in late 1930s Los Angeles and is a new story — an equally dark mystery combining elements of detective fiction, Mexican-American folklore and L.A.’s real-life history. The strong ensemble cast includes Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza and Rory Kinnear, who is the only returning cast member from the original series (in a different role).

Magic Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Magicians from the U.S. and around the world hit the streets to perform spectacular illusions to the delight and amazement of passersby. From never-before-seen card tricks and hypnosis to sleight of hand, levitation, vanishing acts and more, viewers won’t believe their eyes. In the first episode, “Magic in the Streets,” celebrity magician Justin Flom cuts his own baby daughter in half, Andrew Kelly unlocks a stranger’s phone on the streets of New York, an orangutan goes “ape” over a card trick in the U.K. and much more. A second new episode immediately follows.