Thursday, April 23: 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 on ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, April 23

2020 NFL Draft: Round 1

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The NFL canceled 2020 NFL Draft events in Las Vegas, but teams will still select players April 23-25 and the process will be televised. The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and they’re expected to take Joe Burrow, LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Rounds 2-3 air Friday night and Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday afternoon.

Last Man Standing: “Extrasensory Deception”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) find out that Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle’s (Christoph Sanders) secrets are hard to keep in the new episode “Extrasensory Deception.”

Superstore: “California Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The comedy ends its fifth season tonight, and while it will be back for Season 6, star America Ferrera recently confirmed that she is leaving the series. NBC confirmed that tonight’s episode will be Ferrera’s last as a series regular, although it is not the episode that was originally planned as the season finale, which likely would have been a more formal farewell for her. That episode was never filmed because of the global pandemic. Whether Ferrera will appear in a future episode for a perhaps more fitting sendoff is not known at this point.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Comedy/dramas set in the Big Apple are spotlighted in tonight’s celebration of 1970s New York films. The first three come from playwright/screenwriter Neil Simon — The Goodbye Girl (1977), which Simon wrote directly for the screen, earning an Oscar nomination; The Sunshine Boys (1975), Simon’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of his play; and The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), another instance where Simon adapted one of his plays.

Man With a Plan: “Winner Winner Chicken Salad”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) encourages Don (Kevin Nealon) to give himself food poisoning to get out of babysitting his destructive grandson in the new episode “Winner Winner Chicken Salad.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Lights Out”

NBC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Ain’t No Party Like a Hamptons Party”

Bravo, 9pm

Hamptons weekend wraps with a tennis grudge match between Luann and Ramona, while Sonja’s dog groomers make a house call and Luann gets in on the action. A girls’ night at Ramona’s house turns into a wild ruckus as Leah, Tinsley and Sonja go skinny dipping. Tiki torches are thrown, and a vibrator finds a home in the chicken piccata.

The Great Food Truck Race

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

A $50,000 prize is on the line as the final two teams of food truck operators battle it out.

Will & Grace: “It’s Time”

NBC, 9pm

Series Finale!

The iconic sitcom, which originally aired from 1998-2006, then returned with a reboot in 2017, ends its run. With the apartment packed up, Will (Eric McCormack) tries to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.

Broke: “Mom’s Secret”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Mom’s Secret,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) are scandalized when they find their mom’s secret love letters that suggest she had an affair.

Will & Grace: “Will & Grace Clip Show Retrospective Hosted by Eric McCormack”

NBC, 9:30pm

Following the sitcom’s series finale, this special hosted by star Eric McCormack will show clips that highlight the series’ most memorable moments. The special will also feature emotionally charged reactions from superfans and celebrities, who share stories about what the show has meant to them. Also included is a look at the litany of guest stars who have appeared over the years, as well as the history-making moments from the series, including the first male-to-male kiss on network television. Elton John and Norman Lear make special appearances.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Things We Have to Lose”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases.

The Dead Files: “Damned in the Desert”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Marana, Ariz., where dark supernatural forces threaten to destroy a New Age couple’s sanity and health.

Friday, April 24

After Life

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The comedy/drama created, written and directed by and starring Ricky Gervais, returns for a six-episode second season. The series follows Tony (Gervais), a newspaper writer whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In Season 2, while still struggling with his grief, Tony tries to become a better friend to those around him, even amid the looming threat of his paper being shut down.

Extraction

Netflix

Original Film!

This action drama stars Chris Hemsworth as a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. David Harbour (Stranger Things) also stars in the film written by Hemsworth’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo and directed by the actor’s frequent Marvel film stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.

Food Paradise

Food Network, 10am

Go from breakfast to lunch with a three-hour binge of episodes celebrating some of the country’s best eateries, including a roadside burger joint in Louisiana and an ice-cream sundae spot in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live

The 2020 NFL Draft continues tonight with second- and third-round picks on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

MacGyver: “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds,” Mac (Lucas Till) is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative, the Merchant (guest star James Callis), in order to gain his trust and get intel on the group’s next move.

The Blacklist: “Nyle Hatcher”

NBC, 8pm

Liz (Megan Boone) and the task force take on a cold case that may have some new victims. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) tries to help a friend of Dembe’s who is in danger.

Stanwyck & MacMurray

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In the 1940s and ’50s, Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray costarred in four films, three of which are spotlighted tonight. First on the bill, both actors portray shady characters (with Stanwyck receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance as one of moviedom’s quintessential femme fatales) in Billy Wilder’s 1944 film noir classic Double Indemnity. This is followed by the romantic drama There’s Always Tomorrow (1956) and the 1953 Western The Moonlighter.

Magnum P.I.: “The Night Has Eyes”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for. Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed guest-stars in the new episode “The Night Has Eyes.”

Somewhere South: “It’s a Greens Thing”

PBS, 9pm

Travel with Vivian to the Lumbee tribe’s annual homecoming, where she samples their famous collard sandwich. On a trip to Georgia, Vivian meets a group of refugee farmers growing greens that remind them of home.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Embracing our interconnectedness from home, this refreshing weekly series is a half-hour video-chat-based show hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan from The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) from their farm in upstate New York. In tonight’s episode, the couple check in with their friends Sarah Wayne Callies from The Walking Dead and Sophia Bush from One Tree Hill.

International Jazz Day From Australia

PBS, 10pm

Join more than two dozen world-renowned artists from across the globe for an extraordinary celebration of jazz music. The 2019 International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert was held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia.

Saturday, April 25

2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 12pm Live

The NFL Draft concludes Saturday with Rounds 4-7 airing live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Diagnosis Murder: Diagnosis of Murder

Decades, 12pm

Settle in. This 1992 TV movie kicks off a marathon of cases for Dick Van Dyke’s charming Dr. Mark Sloan and his police detective son, Steve (Barry Van Dyke), that runs all weekend.

Unforgiven

AMC, 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Onetime Western star Clint Eastwood directed and stars with Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris in this 1992 revisionist Western classic that became only the third film in the genre to win an Oscar for Best Picture. Among its other Oscar wins were Best Director for Eastwood and Best Supporting Actor for Hackman. Within just 12 years, the movie was added to the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant,” and you can check it out again, or for the first time, to see why.

Alan Jackson: Keepin’ It Country — Live at Red Rocks

AXS TV, 5:30pm

The country great should’ve been playing California’s Stagecoach music festival this weekend. Instead, we’ll just have to rewatch this 2015 tour stop in Colorado.

Bad Education

HBO, 8pm

Original Film!

Long Island’s Roslyn School District was the seat of one of the largest school embezzlement scandals in history — one that was revealed only after an assistant superintendent made a crucial mistake that was uncovered by a student journalist. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this comedy based on real-life events.

Dying for Motherhood

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Tracy finds herself unexpectedly pregnant and broke. Convinced that she’s unable to raise a child and eager to escape an unstable boyfriend, Tracy puts her baby up for adoption and is matched with a wealthy couple who wants her to live with them during her pregnancy. It’s a dream come true. But Tracy’s joy soon turns to horror as she discovers that the couple’s deep-seated neuroses put not only her but also her unborn child in danger. Stars Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg and Josh Ventura.

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

When a romance writer is murdered, matchmaker Angie Dove gets entangled in another case … and with Detective Kyle Cooper. Can they read between the lines to find the murderer? Stars Danica McKellar, Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner.

My Paranormal Nightmare

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series features people recounting terrifying true tales of violent hauntings that have plagued their nightmares since childhood. Now adults, they revisit their horrific encounters with first-person testimonies. In the premiere, homes become haunted grounds when poltergeists take up residence; a séance stirs up grim ghosts from the past; a young girl encounters the tortured spirit of a dead bride; and a boy discovers that a potential playmate is not human at all.