Tuesday, April 21: Stars Align for ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince’

Monty Brinton/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 21

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince

CBS, 9pm

A lineup of all-star artists pay tribute to Prince and his musical influence in this concert special recorded at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs are among the performers and presenters. Also appearing are Prince’s band, the Revolution, and frequent collaborators Sheila E. and Morris Day and the Time.

Outnumbered Overtime: America Learns Together

FOX News Channel, 1pm

Moderated by Outnumbered Overtime anchor Harris Faulkner, the virtual town hall will feature a remote audience comprised of parents and educators and will highlight the challenges of guiding students through a digital education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the hour, Faulkner will be joined by Arne Duncan, former Secretary of Education; Deb Delisle, former Assistant Secretary of Education; Bill Bennett, former Secretary of Education and FNC contributor; and child psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, to answer questions from parents and teachers who are helping children adjust to the virtual classroom experience. Topics to be discussed will include struggles those in the education system have faced with distance learning, tips for best practices and the future of the virtual class dynamic.

Quantum Leap

Comet, 6pm

Back-to-back episodes of the time-hopping drama now air weekdays on Comet! In today’s first, from 1990, physicist Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) jumps into the body of a 1962 high school football player to help a teammate in need.

The Flash: “So Long and Goodnight”

The CW, 8pm

After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection, but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor).

American Experience: “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World”

PBS, 8pm

This installment of the acclaimed docuseries explores the life of 1970 Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug, who tried to solve world hunger. Borlaug rescued India from a severe famine and led the “Green Revolution,” which has been estimated to have saved 1 billion lives, though his work later faced criticism.

Female Ensemble Casts

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Women acting ensembles headline the casts of the five classic films airing tonight. The evening begins with The Group (1966), whose cast is led by Candice Bergen and follows eight female college graduates in the 1930s. Next up is 1939’s The Women, a comedy/drama featuring powerhouse names like Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard and Joan Fontaine. Also on the schedule are Cry Havoc (1943), Stage Door (1937) and Little Women (1949).

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Tiffani”

Food Network, 9pm

Three determined chefs return to the Chopped kitchen eager to take on judge Tiffani Faison, but first they have to battle each other! An unusual snack food is part of the puzzle in the appetizer round, and in the entree round, the champs try not to let a mashup ingredient get them down. The chef who moves on to the Beat Tiffani round faces some high-brow and low-brow ingredients and stiff competition from a judge who loves to win.

Empire

FOX, 9pm

Series Finale!

Empire wasn’t quite supposed to go out like this, but the COVID-19 crisis forced production to shut down before the intended series finale could be shot. Producers cobbled together Episodes 18 and 19 to create something resembling finality in the episode “Home Is on the Way,” in which the Lyons face their biggest threat yet. Lucious (Terrence Howard) prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that family is what matters the most.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Imagine being accused of a crime, knowing you may spend years in prison. This compelling new documentary series follows the dramatic inside stories — as they unfold — of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed.

Wednesday, April 22

The Story of Plastic

Discovery Channel, 2pm

Grammy-nominated artist and environmental activist Jackson Browne is an executive producer of this film airing in honor of Earth Day. Using original animation, archival industry footage and first-person accounts, it looks at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the effect it has on the health of our planet and the living things that inhabit its ecosystems and communities.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills”

Bravo, 8pm

While Kyle tries to attract buyers for her new fashion line in New York City, Erika gets big news that has her moving there. Dorit’s move into a new house is marred by negative press about her finances. As Denise faces emergency surgery, Lisa Rinna worries about Amelia adjusting to college life. Meanwhile, Teddi’s confusing invitation causes conflict in the group.

People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion

The CW, 8pm

This two-hour special breaks down the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — from their captivating love story to their shocking exit from royal life — not just what happened, but why, how and what it all really means. A team of full-time, royals-focused People reporters in New York and London break down the ins and outs of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who has thrown out the royal playbook.

Josh Gates Tonight

Discovery Channel, 8pm

In this Earth Day special, adventurer Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown) interviews a variety of celebrity guests and environmental experts about their commitment to preserving our planet.

The Masked Singer: “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 2”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Sharon Osbourne joins the panel as the singers compete in another round of smackdowns. One singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 2.”

Born Wild: Earth Day Live

National Geographic & Nat Geo Wild, 8pm Live

Produced with ABC News and hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, this hourlong live global telecast (interspersed with prerecorded, “cinematically sweeping” segments) follows correspondents around the world as they witness and celebrate the diversity of adorable baby animals and their families, along with their habitats, which face insurmountable environmental changes.

Climate Change — The Facts

PBS, 8pm

Iconic natural historian Sir David Attenborough hosts this hourlong Earth Day special that presents scientific evidence of the impact of global warming. The program also examines possible solutions to the crisis, including the latest innovations, technology and actions individuals can take to prevent further damage.

Earth Day 50th Anniversary Film Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates Earth Day with a night of environmental-themed films. The evening begins with the Oscar-winning climate-change documentary An Inconvenient Truth (2006), with other highlights including the 1982 experimental film Koyaanisqatsi; two documentary shorts from the Dust Bowl era, The Plow That Broke the Plains (1936) and The River (1938); and the Oscar-winning doc The Sea Around Us (1953).

Ghost Nation

Travel Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the new season, paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango call in their old friend, investigator Shari DeBenedetti, to help explore potential hauntings. In the two-hour season premiere, the team answers a distressed Pennsylvania couple’s call for help. The newlyweds report seeing apparitions and hearing unexplained noises in their 18th-century farmhouse and believe a cursed “witching tree” in the yard is at the heart of the disturbances.

She Walks With Apes

BBC America, 9pm

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) narrates this documentary film airing as part of BBC America’s Earth Day 50th anniversary lineup. Father-daughter team Mark and Caitlin Starowicz filmed the feature over the course of a year, trudging through jungles to tell the story of three women — Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Biruté Galdikas — who embarked on lifelong journeys to live with, study and change our understanding of humanity’s closest living relatives, the great apes.

SEAL Team: “Edge of Nowhere”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Edge of Nowhere,” Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

The Great Global Clean Up

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Actor Zac Efron and special host filmmaker/social media personality Zach King are joined by celebrities like Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy and Cody Simpson, as well as others from the worlds of entertainment and sports, to spotlight the efforts of the next generation of individuals and organizations that have made it their mission to help clean up our planet. Through interviews with environmental pioneers, including Earth Day founder Denis Hayes, this special travels to places around the globe and features individuals cleaning up their hometowns with groups of volunteers, including Efron’s beach cleanup in his California hometown.

The Masked Singer: After the Mask

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

The Masked Singer fans will want to stick around for this new aftershow hosted by Nick Cannon on a virtual stage. Celebrity guests will remotely discuss the best moments of that night’s show. Plus, expect stunts, games and impromptu musical performances.

Jane Goodall: The Hope

National Geographic & Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Picking up where Nat Geo’s award-winning 2017 documentary Jane left off, this two-hour special highlights pioneering primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall’s four-decade legacy of advocacy and leadership on behalf of chimpanzees and humanity. It chronicles how she has transformed environmentalism, nonhuman animal welfare and conservation through her innovative approaches.

Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Paula Abdul”

A&E, 10pm

Music icon Paula Abdul brings psychic medium Kim Russo back to her former California home where she was troubled by incessant spirits. During their probe, Paula discovers the reason for her past haunting was much more than she originally expected.

S.W.A.T.: “Vice”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Vice,” the SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan (David Lim) and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison.

Impossible Croc Rescue

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In this Earth Day special, animal expert Forrest Galante travels to Indonesia, and with the help of some local guides takes on the ultimate challenge of saving the life of a giant saltwater crocodile that is stuck with a motorcycle tire around its neck as the result of humans polluting its environment.

Deadly Recall: “Truck Stop”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In the middle of the night, Pat is called to the scene of a homicide at the North First Street Truck Stop. Police found the body of the victim just past what the truckers call “Party Row,” and quickly identify her by the bracelet with her name on it: Sara Hulbert. Pat and his team comb through surveillance footage, searching for any evidence of the crime. That’s when Pat recognizes an unlikely pattern, leading to a race against the clock to apprehend an active killer before he murders again.

NOVA: “Killer Floods”

PBS, 10pm

Uncover geologic fingerprints of colossal floods that violently reshaped the ancient world. Follow geologists around the globe as they reconstruct catastrophic Ice Age floods more powerful than all the world’s top 10 rivers combined.

True Terror With Robert Englund: “Bad Omens”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

A man uncovers an unholy secret in Kansas; a factory worker confronts the witch he believes cursed him; and a Philadelphia secretary is tormented by nightmares foretelling her death.

Thursday, April 23

2020 NFL Draft: Round 1

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The NFL canceled 2020 NFL Draft events in Las Vegas, but teams will still select players April 23-25 and the process will be televised. The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and they’re expected to take Joe Burrow, LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Rounds 2-3 air Friday night and Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday afternoon.

Last Man Standing: “Extrasensory Deception”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) find out that Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle’s (Christoph Sanders) secrets are hard to keep in the new episode “Extrasensory Deception.”

Superstore: “California Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The comedy ends its fifth season tonight, and while it will be back for Season 6, star America Ferrera recently confirmed that she is leaving the series. NBC confirmed that tonight’s episode will be Ferrera’s last as a series regular, although it is not the episode that was originally planned as the season finale, which likely would have been a more formal farewell for her. That episode was never filmed because of the global pandemic. Whether Ferrera will appear in a future episode for a perhaps more fitting sendoff is not known at this point.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Comedy/dramas set in the Big Apple are spotlighted in tonight’s celebration of 1970s New York films. The first three come from playwright/screenwriter Neil Simon — The Goodbye Girl (1977), which Simon wrote directly for the screen, earning an Oscar nomination; The Sunshine Boys (1975), Simon’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of his play; and The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), another instance where Simon adapted one of his plays.

Man With a Plan: “Winner Winner Chicken Salad”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) encourages Don (Kevin Nealon) to give himself food poisoning to get out of babysitting his destructive grandson in the new episode “Winner Winner Chicken Salad.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Lights Out”

NBC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Ain’t No Party Like a Hamptons Party”

Bravo, 9pm

Hamptons weekend wraps with a tennis grudge match between Luann and Ramona, while Sonja’s dog groomers make a house call and Luann gets in on the action. A girls’ night at Ramona’s house turns into a wild ruckus as Leah, Tinsley and Sonja go skinny dipping. Tiki torches are thrown, and a vibrator finds a home in the chicken piccata.

The Great Food Truck Race

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

A $50,000 prize is on the line as the final two teams of food truck operators battle it out.

Will & Grace: “It’s Time”

NBC, 9pm

Series Finale!

The iconic sitcom, which originally aired from 1998-2006, then returned with a reboot in 2017, ends its run. With the apartment packed up, Will (Eric McCormack) tries to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.

Broke: “Mom’s Secret”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Mom’s Secret,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) are scandalized when they find their mom’s secret love letters that suggest she had an affair.

Will & Grace: “Will & Grace Clip Show Retrospective Hosted by Eric McCormack”

NBC, 9:30pm

Following the sitcom’s series finale, this special hosted by star Eric McCormack will show clips that highlight the series’ most memorable moments. The special will also feature emotionally charged reactions from superfans and celebrities, who share stories about what the show has meant to them. Also included is a look at the litany of guest stars who have appeared over the years, as well as the history-making moments from the series, including the first male-to-male kiss on network television. Elton John and Norman Lear make special appearances.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Things We Have to Lose”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases.

The Dead Files: “Damned in the Desert”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Marana, Ariz., where dark supernatural forces threaten to destroy a New Age couple’s sanity and health.