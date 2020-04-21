5 Questions With Sig Hansen of Discovery’s ‘Deadliest Catch’

© Discovery Communications Credit: Jason Elias

Now in its 16th season, Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch (Tuesdays) finds the Alaskan crab-fishing fleet up against its toughest competition for the biggest payday. The rival Russians have a revamped crab quota system and are cracking down on poaching. The result is an upward spike in the price of king crab, and the race is on to cash in on the opportunity.

Sig Hansen, venerable captain of the Northwestern, is once again out to claim victory. Hansen, one of the series’ most colorful personalities, feels good after overcoming some health scares in recent seasons. “I feel fine, and I’m too stupid to die, so what do you want?,” he says. “I feel blessed. I’ve probably dodged more bullets than anybody you know.”

We netted Hansen for the latest edition of our “5 Questions”:

1. What’s been your strangest fan encounter?

My wife and I were in Las Vegas one time a few years ago. We were hand-in-hand strolling along in the casino. A group of ladies came up, and one of them saw me and screamed. And then she passed out right on the floor. I looked at my wife, she looked at me, we kind of chuckled, and I stepped right over her and kept on going.

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?

We were at a hotel, and Vince Neil, the Mötley Crüe singer, he screamed and goes, “Siiiiiig!” like he’d known me forever. And I looked at him, and he goes, “It’s me! Vince!” And I went, “Holy moly. Are you kidding?” And I was starstruck that he was starstruck. So that was pretty cool. I really liked that.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?

I like comedies. They’re fun to watch. You see things like Dumb and Dumber, and just the silliest movies. We call them “boat movies.” It’s because when you’re on a boat, you don’t get a very big selection.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?

I’ve gotta have the Seattle Sounders. I’m a soccer guy. Overseas, it’s Liverpool. I’ve been a fan of Liverpool since I was a little boy. Of course, the Seahawks. I was privileged enough to raise the 12th Man flag in the stadium. That was just one of those moments in life where you just tap yourself on the shoulder thinking, “Is this really happening?”

5. You were on the final season of Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.” How surreal does that seem now?

It was very difficult to do. I would never trade it. I love the fact that I can look back and say I did that. You feel accomplished when you go through that experience. And I always get to tell people, “I’m the only guy you know that got hired and fired by the president of the United States.”