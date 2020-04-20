Photo by Christopher Raphael

On Demand DVD New Releases: April 20-26

Like a Boss This raucous, girl-power comedy finds best friends Mia and Mel’s friendship and business, a homegrown cosmetics company, threatened when a titan in the industry looks to buy them out. Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Billy Porter (R, 1:23) 4/21

The Turning Kate takes a job as a nanny for two young children after the death of their parents. It doesn’t take long for her to figure out that there is something in the house that is not what is seems. Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince (PG-13, 1:34) 4/21

The Gentlemen (pictured above) An American head of a London marijuana empire wants to get out of the business. To leave, he will need to withstand plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail attempts to steal his operation. Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant (R, 1:53) 4/21

The Last Full Measure The incredible true story of a Vietnam War hero who saved over sixty men, and the Pentagon staffer who – decades later – uncovers a conspiracy against him. Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer (R, 1:56) 4/21

IP Man 4: The Finale Donnie Yen is the legendary Ip Man, who goes to San Fran to ease tensions between local masters and star student Bruce Lee. Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins (TV-14, 1:45)

Bad Boys for Life Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up again as the Bad Boys go for one last ride. Revisit the characters you love in a film that pays homage and respect to the early days of this franchise. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens (R, 2:04)

Coming Soon:

4/24: Robert the Bruce

4/28: The Assistant, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, The Rhythm Section