Sunday, April 19: ‘The Last Dance’ Revisits the 1990s Chicago Bulls Dynasty

Brian Bahr/Allsport

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, April 19

The Last Dance

ESPN, 9pm

New Series!

Originally scheduled for June, ESPN bumped up this five-week, 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five), the doc features never-before-seen NBA Entertainment footage from the Bulls’ 1997-98 season as they chased their sixth title in eight years.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Star Is Born”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

On the day of Kandi’s baby shower, Mama Joyce and Todd’s old feud reignites. NeNe gets the scoop on some bad press circulating about her; meanwhile, Porsha has newfound issues with Kenya. Kandi’s baby shower commences with a “Star Is Born” theme, but in the midst of celebrating the Tuckers’ new bundle of joy, fireworks erupt amongst Kenya and NeNe.

God Friended Me: “Collateral Damage”

CBS, 8pm

God Friended Me’s atheist podcaster Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps people suggested by a mysterious social media account — and that’s taken a toll on his relationship with Cara (Violett Beane). The couple split earlier this season, and she’s been seeing a fellow journalist, Adam (Chris Conroy). But the God Account’s latest friend suggestion has Miles wondering whether he should tell his ex he still has feelings for her.

The Simpsons: “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a helium tycoon, and Maggie reunites with baby Hudson.

Killer Prom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Cayleigh Wilson loses her mother in a tragic boating accident, the excitement of her senior year of high school is shattered. But when her deceased mother’s hip and beautiful distant cousin, Sienna Markle, moves in with Cayleigh, things start looking up. Sienna gets Cayleigh excited about life again — especially her senior prom. But Sienna wants to claim her dead cousin’s family as her own and re-create the prom she never experienced. Stars Yvonne Zima and Mark Lutz.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Sister Julienne volunteers Nonnatus House to take part in an obstetrics training initiative for four young doctors. Their arrival causes a lot of excitement among the midwives. Fred makes a discovery while on his CDC rounds.

Wicked Tuna: “Bluefin Shutdown”

National Geographic, 9pm

In the new episode “Bluefin Shutdown,” Capt. Paul Hebert and his crew onboard the Wicked Pissah finally hook up to a tuna, but just as they do, the anchor line hooks up to the propeller. With Paul unable to steer the boat, and the bluefin in a position to get away, the crew must make a game-time decision to get the line untangled. Second Mate Doug Hittinger makes a split second decision to dive into the water, and work to get the anchor line loose, risking shark-infested waters over the loss of a paycheck. As Hittinger works to cut the line loose, Hebert and his other mate have no way to communicate with him under the boat, and have no way of knowing if his efforts are successful — or if he’s in serious distress. All they can do is wait it out, and hope Hittinger resurfaces. Check out this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode:

The Hustler

TCM, 9:45pm

Catch a Classic!

“The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Edition” programming event concludes today with more movies that have been spotlighted at the network’s annual fest. A primetime highlight is 1961’s The Hustler, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Newman as small-time pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Felson, who seeks to beat the legendary “Minnesota Fats” (Jackie Gleason). Newman reprised the role of Fast Eddie 25 years later, with the character in more of a mentor role and with Newman winning the Best Actor Oscar this time, in The Color of Money (1986).

Duncanville: “Jack’s Pipe Dream”

FOX, 8:30pm

When all of Jack’s (voice of Ty Burrell) customers are stolen by sexy new plumber Bobby Bastille (guest voice Rick Springfield), he quits his day job to follow his dream and write a rock opera in the new episode “Jack’s Pipe Dream.” FOX announced that Duncanville has been renewed for a second season.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Murder of Crows”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Murder of Crows,” the team helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, though they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago.

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

Anne (Tamsin Greig) tells Caroline (Harriet Walter) a secret that puts the women in opposition; a surprise guest at a lavish party hosted by Caroline forces James (Philip Glenister) to reveal a truth that threatens to tear the Trenchards apart.

Bob’s Burgers: “Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap,” Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) goes to see Josh (guest voice Ben Schwartz) perform in a tap-dance show, and she suspects sabotage when he’s injured onstage.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Outburst”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) surprisingly finds herself getting into major conflict with Simon, Max, Mo and even Howie. Meanwhile, tensions arise at SPRQ Point when the fourth and sixth floors compete over an important piece of code, and Mitch and Maggie try to celebrate their anniversary.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

The World War II drama continues with Episode 3, as Tom (Ewan Mitchell) faces the fight of his life. Meanwhile, Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) and Lois (Julia Brown) encounter a more personal battle.

Family Guy: “Start Me Up”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Start Me Up,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) must work from home due to his profuse sweating problem. Meanwhile, Stewie (MacFarlane) and Chris (voice of Seth Green) create a fake Kickstarter campaign to pay for the damages they caused in an electronics store.

Collector’s Call

MeTV, 9:30pm

Costumes from Spaceballs and other flicks are on display tonight in the show about pop-culture obsessives.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Predators”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Predators,” the team investigates the death of a Navy microbiologist whose hobby as a “myth buster” resulted in his death at the hands of a legendary bayou creature.

Good Girls: “Incentive”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) decides to find a solution to her Rio (Manny Montana) problem once and for all after he backs her into a corner. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) enlists Sara’s reluctant help to replenish supplies after a key component of the women’s counterfeiting operation dries up, and Annie (Mae Whitman) spirals after a particularly vulnerable session.

Dragnificent!

TLC, 10:55pm

New Series!

Cameras follow four of America’s favorite drag queens — Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor — in this heartfelt and outrageous transformation series. In each episode, the queens will help someone reimagine their appearance for a special day and reveal themselves as they have only dreamed, while taking viewers on a touching journey of their life and struggles up to this point. The series moves to its regular time slot tomorrow evening.

Monday, April 20

9-1-1 : “Eddie Begins”

FOX, 8pm

The rescue of a boy stuck in a well fuels a flashback-heavy hour that reveals how Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) time as a medic in Afghanistan led him to join the LAFD and gives glimpses into his backstory with son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) and late wife Shannon (Devin Kelley).

The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Knockouts rounds conclude tonight, with each artist paired against a teammate to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Famed singer/songwriter James Taylor will serve as the Mega Mentor and be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from each Knockout to advance. Each coach will have one steal in the Knockouts, and in a new twist, the four artists who were saved during the Battle Rounds will compete in a four-way Knockout.

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s time for another Monday evening visit with Jane Russell in several of her films on Turner Classic Movies. The night begins with Russell costarring with fellow bombshell Marilyn Monroe in 1953’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, followed by the actress returning sans Monroe, and as a different character, in a follow-up of sorts, 1955’s Gentlemen Marry Brunettes. The rest of the lineup includes The French Line (1954), The Revolt of Mamie Stover (1956) and The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown (1957).

Better Call Saul: “Something Unforgivable”

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 5 finale, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) make a sideways move that takes a serious turn. Nacho (Michael Mando) gets closer to the cartel than he’d like. We’ve got one more season left of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s riveting storytelling before it comes to an official end.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Sex and Candy”

The CW, 9pm

Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) investigation into her mother’s disappearance leads her and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) to the home of a mysterious bootmaker named Travis (guest star David Anders). Meanwhile, on her journey of self-discovery, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) night out leads her into the arms of someone unexpected. Finally, after making some major scientific strides, Liz (Jeanine Mason) is dealt a devastating blow.

Prodigal Son: “The Professionals”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “The Professionals,” a catastrophic turn of events has Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Ainsley (Halston Sage) convinced there’s more to Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) than meets the eye.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “Seven Wonders of the New World,” travel to the future and the dazzling pavilions of the 2039 New York World’s Fair, where problems currently considered intractable may have been solved through public commitment and scientific imagination.

Vanity Fair Confidential: “Nightmare on Elwood Avenue”

OWN, 9pm

OWN borrows this 2015-18 true-crime series from sister channel Investigation Discovery, which borrowed its cases from the glossy magazine. Tonight, Wall Street whiz Maria Cruz vanishes in 2003 — as does the last man to see her alive.

Generation Columbine

Starz, 9pm

More than two decades after the mass shooting at Columbine High School, an entire generation has grown up knowing the threat of school violence. This documentary explores the epidemic of school shootings and the lasting impact on survivors.

The Baker and the Beauty: “Ruin My Life”

ABC, 10pm

Noa (Nathalie Kelley) and Daniel’s (Victor Rasuk) relationship begins to flourish, and after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past while a heartbroken Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) is not giving up so easily. Meanwhile, with the bakery booming, a food critic extraordinaire puts in an outrageous food order the Garcias cannot refuse to take.

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: “CSI Slay”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

When a young CSI tech is found brutally murdered in her bedroom, her colleagues at the NYPD crime lab are left to solve her murder. But the deeper they dig, the stranger the case becomes. The New York Post follows the case as all the gruesome details unfold, including a shocking discovery that leads investigators to an unexpected killer.

Songland: “Luis Fonsi”

NBC, 10pm

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Latin pop sensation Luis Fonsi comes to the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music — Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally — produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs so they perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Fonsi and released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “The Hottest August”

PBS, 10pm

Listen as ordinary New Yorkers attempt to answer the question “What were you doing while the planet burned?” During one sweltering month in 2017, they discuss the biggest issues they face, from climate change to skyrocketing rents to mass shootings.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

EPIX, 10:45pm

This documentary examines the relationship between the late musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse and longtime love Marianne Ihlen.

Tuesday, April 21

Quantum Leap

Comet, 6pm

Back-to-back episodes of the time-hopping drama now air weekdays on Comet! In today’s first, from 1990, physicist Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) jumps into the body of a 1962 high school football player to help a teammate in need.

The Flash: “So Long and Goodnight”

The CW, 8pm

After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection, but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor).

American Experience: “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World”

PBS, 8pm

This installment of the acclaimed docuseries explores the life of 1970 Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug, who tried to solve world hunger. Borlaug rescued India from a severe famine and led the “Green Revolution,” which has been estimated to have saved 1 billion lives, though his work later faced criticism.

Female Ensemble Casts

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Women acting ensembles headline the casts of the five classic films airing tonight. The evening begins with The Group (1966), whose cast is led by Candice Bergen and follows eight female college graduates in the 1930s. Next up is 1939’s The Women, a comedy/drama featuring powerhouse names like Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard and Joan Fontaine. Also on the schedule are Cry Havoc (1943), Stage Door (1937) and Little Women (1949).

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince

CBS, 9pm

A lineup of all-star artists pay tribute to Prince and his musical influence in this concert special recorded at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs are among the performers and presenters. Also appearing are Prince’s band, the Revolution, and frequent collaborators Sheila E. and Morris Day and the Time.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Tiffani”

Food Network, 9pm

Three determined chefs return to the Chopped kitchen eager to take on judge Tiffani Faison, but first they have to battle each other! An unusual snack food is part of the puzzle in the appetizer round, and in the entree round, the champs try not to let a mashup ingredient get them down. The chef who moves on to the Beat Tiffani round faces some high-brow and low-brow ingredients and stiff competition from a judge who loves to win.

Empire

FOX, 9pm

Series Finale!

Empire wasn’t quite supposed to go out like this, but the COVID-19 crisis forced production to shut down before the intended series finale could be shot. Producers cobbled together Episodes 18 and 19 to create something resembling finality in the episode “Home Is on the Way,” in which the Lyons face their biggest threat yet. Lucious (Terrence Howard) prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that family is what matters the most.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Imagine being accused of a crime, knowing you may spend years in prison. This compelling new documentary series follows the dramatic inside stories — as they unfold — of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed.