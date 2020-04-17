Friday, April 17: For Real This Time: ‘Strike Back’ Series Finale on Cinemax

Sophie Mutevelian/CINEMAX

All Times Eastern.

Friday, April 17

Strike Back

Cinemax, 10pm

Series Finale!

After seven seasons airing in the U.S., three cast overhauls and a canceled cancellation, the rock-’em, sock-’em ride of British-led covert-ops team Section 20 ends tonight. They’ve been put through the wringer and lost two of their own; now Coltrane (Jamie Bamber), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Novin (Alin Sumarwata) “are battered and beaten,” says exec producer Jack Lothian, “but they’re not going down without a fight.” As the army vets take the offensive against Albanian crime boss Arianna Demachi (Ivana Milicevic), fans can expect bigger-than-ever “helicopter chases, boats, horses, prison breaks, heists, casino fights and shoot-outs,” Lothian says. Hooah!

Sergio

Netflix

Original Film!

Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time to Die) headline this sweeping drama inspired by a true story and set during the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Moura plays a U.N. diplomat whose plan to transition from work in unstable regions to a quieter life with the woman he loves is upended when he is trapped after a bomb blast in Baghdad.

Eva Marie Saint: Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM, 2pm

The coronavirus put the kibosh on this weekend’s L.A. film fest, so TCM turned past highlights into a home version! The late Robert Osborne and Eva Marie Saint chat before her gem North by Northwest (1959).

Fatal Vows: “Opposites Can Kill”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Season Finale!

Young single mother Kathy wants a good life for herself and her son. That life soon includes aspiring rap star Juan, who has ambitions of his own. But their dreams clash, and tempers erupt when Kathy decides she wants more out of life — no matter what the cost.

The Blacklist: “Gordon Kemp”

NBC, 8pm

A blacklist case forces Liz (Megan Boone) to choose sides between Red (James Spader) and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red tries to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov (guest star Brett Cullen), who believes he is under surveillance.

Magnum P.I.: “Farewell to Love”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Farewell to Love,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are working undercover as a couple on a romantic bus tour when a murder forces them to switch gears.

Dynasty: “You Make Being a Priest Sound Like Something Bad”

The CW, 9pm

Blake (Grant Show) gets closer to finalizing an important deal while Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) big charity event approaches. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) searches out the perfect wedding gift for Liam (Adam Huber), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a lesson in friendship from Colby (Sam Adegoke).

Somewhere South: “What a Pickle”

PBS, 9pm

Hear Vivian’s lecture on chow chow, a quintessentially Southern relish, at Asheville’s first ever Chow Chow Festival. Her preservation education dives into Indian and Sri Lankan pickles, Puerto Rican escabeche, and Korean kimchi.

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

In tonight’s first episode, “The Potato Show,” Rick Bayless comments on Julia Child’s performance preparing potatoes. Collaborator and dear friend Jacques Pepin discuss Child’s love of butter and her gracious approach to meet all of the staff at restaurants where they dined. In “To Roast a Chicken,” Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson enjoy Child’s presentation of chickens. They note how she invented cooking on television and discuss her mission to educate viewers about the value of prime ingredients and how to prepare them.

Creature From the Black Lagoon

TCM, 12am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version” themed weekend continues today with a lot of great films. Fans of old-school creature features will definitely want to tune in later this evening for Creature From the Black Lagoon, the 1954 classic that introduced the Gill-Man as the last great Universal Studios monster. It’s great, chilling fun, and the famed underwater scenes (with stuntman Ricou Browning wearing the monster suit) notably were a later inspiration for Steven Spielberg’s opening scene to Jaws.

Saturday, April 18

One World: Together at Home

Various Networks, 8pm Live

Various broadcast, cable and streaming TV services join forces for this special supporting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The historic broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the special includes Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. People from around the world are asked to tune in and take action at www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

Tempted by Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Good intentions gone awry: Married and pregnant Angela (Keshia Knight Pulliam) sets up her sister, rising attorney Nicole (Gabrielle Graham), with the dreamy executive (Michael Xavier) she’s just hired. Then his obsessive nature starts to surface.

Casablanca

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

“The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version” weekend continues today, headlined by this iconic Best Picture Oscar winner from 1942 starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains and a fantastic supporting cast backed by an Oscar-winning screenplay that is one of the most perfectly crafted in film history. Everything fires on all cylinders in Casablanca’s tale of lost love, sacrifice, redemption and reluctant patriotism, and it’s little wonder why it’s often considered among the greatest movies of all time.

Nature of Love

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A fish-out-of-water writer, Katie (Emilie Ullerup), scores an assignment going undercover as a guest at a luxury camping resort in the gorgeous Pacific Northwest. She faces her fears with the help of outdoorsman Will (Christopher Russell), who looks ruggedly handsome holding a glass of champagne by the lake. Cheers!

Paranormal 911

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series relating encounters emergency responders have had with the paranormal returns for a new season. In the premiere, a police officer faces a terrifying entity while investigating a home invasion; a tortured apparition wreaks havoc on a top-secret government site; and paramedics are brutally attacked by an unseen force at an asylum.

The UnXplained: “Vampires and Werewolves”

History, 10pm

Well, this bites. For tonight’s roundup of strange mysteries, host William Shatner presents a report on self-proclaimed vampires living (and drinking blood!) in New Orleans, as well as a look at the hairy medical condition known as “Werewolf Syndrome.”

Jungle Animal Rescue

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

New Series!

A land of elephants, tigers, leopards, bears and other animals, India is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. But it’s also home to 1.3 billion human beings who increasingly compete with these creatures for living space. This series follows a dedicated team of conservationists and vets working to rescue animals in distress and find a way for the country’s people and wildlife to coexist in harmony.

Sunday, April 19

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Star Is Born”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

On the day of Kandi’s baby shower, Mama Joyce and Todd’s old feud reignites. NeNe gets the scoop on some bad press circulating about her; meanwhile, Porsha has newfound issues with Kenya. Kandi’s baby shower commences with a “Star Is Born” theme, but in the midst of celebrating the Tuckers’ new bundle of joy, fireworks erupt amongst Kenya and NeNe.

God Friended Me: “Collateral Damage”

CBS, 8pm

God Friended Me’s atheist podcaster Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps people suggested by a mysterious social media account — and that’s taken a toll on his relationship with Cara (Violett Beane). The couple split earlier this season, and she’s been seeing a fellow journalist, Adam (Chris Conroy). But the God Account’s latest friend suggestion has Miles wondering whether he should tell his ex he still has feelings for her.

The Simpsons: “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a helium tycoon, and Maggie reunites with baby Hudson.

Killer Prom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Cayleigh Wilson loses her mother in a tragic boating accident, the excitement of her senior year of high school is shattered. But when her deceased mother’s hip and beautiful distant cousin, Sienna Markle, moves in with Cayleigh, things start looking up. Sienna gets Cayleigh excited about life again — especially her senior prom. But Sienna wants to claim her dead cousin’s family as her own and re-create the prom she never experienced. Stars Yvonne Zima and Mark Lutz.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Sister Julienne volunteers Nonnatus House to take part in an obstetrics training initiative for four young doctors. Their arrival causes a lot of excitement among the midwives. Fred makes a discovery while on his CDC rounds.

The Hustler

TCM, 9:45pm

Catch a Classic!

“The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Edition” programming event concludes today with more movies that have been spotlighted at the network’s annual fest. A primetime highlight is 1961’s The Hustler, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Newman as small-time pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Felson, who seeks to beat the legendary “Minnesota Fats” (Jackie Gleason). Newman reprised the role of Fast Eddie 25 years later, with the character in more of a mentor role and with Newman winning the Best Actor Oscar this time, in The Color of Money (1986).

Duncanville: “Jack’s Pipe Dream”

FOX, 8:30pm

When all of Jack’s (voice of Ty Burrell) customers are stolen by sexy new plumber Bobby Bastille (guest voice Rick Springfield), he quits his day job to follow his dream and write a rock opera in the new episode “Jack’s Pipe Dream.” FOX announced that Duncanville has been renewed for a second season.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Murder of Crows”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Murder of Crows,” the team helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, though they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago.

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

Anne (Tamsin Greig) tells Caroline (Harriet Walter) a secret that puts the women in opposition; a surprise guest at a lavish party hosted by Caroline forces James (Philip Glenister) to reveal a truth that threatens to tear the Trenchards apart.

The Last Dance

ESPN, 9pm

New Series!

Originally scheduled for June, ESPN bumped up this five-week, 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five), the doc features never-before-seen NBA Entertainment footage from the Bulls’ 1997-98 season as they chased their sixth title in eight years.

Bob’s Burgers: “Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap,” Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) goes to see Josh (guest voice Ben Schwartz) perform in a tap-dance show, and she suspects sabotage when he’s injured onstage.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Outburst”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) surprisingly finds herself getting into major conflict with Simon, Max, Mo and even Howie. Meanwhile, tensions arise at SPRQ Point when the fourth and sixth floors compete over an important piece of code, and Mitch and Maggie try to celebrate their anniversary.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

The World War II drama continues with Episode 3, as Tom (Ewan Mitchell) faces the fight of his life. Meanwhile, Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) and Lois (Julia Brown) encounter a more personal battle.

Family Guy: “Start Me Up”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Start Me Up,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) must work from home due to his profuse sweating problem. Meanwhile, Stewie (MacFarlane) and Chris (voice of Seth Green) create a fake Kickstarter campaign to pay for the damages they caused in an electronics store.

Collector’s Call

MeTV, 9:30pm

Costumes from Spaceballs and other flicks are on display tonight in the show about pop-culture obsessives.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Predators”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Predators,” the team investigates the death of a Navy microbiologist whose hobby as a “myth buster” resulted in his death at the hands of a legendary bayou creature.

Good Girls: “Incentive”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) decides to find a solution to her Rio (Manny Montana) problem once and for all after he backs her into a corner. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) enlists Sara’s reluctant help to replenish supplies after a key component of the women’s counterfeiting operation dries up, and Annie (Mae Whitman) spirals after a particularly vulnerable session.

Dragnificent!

TLC, 10:55pm

New Series!

Cameras follow four of America’s favorite drag queens — Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor — in this heartfelt and outrageous transformation series. In each episode, the queens will help someone reimagine their appearance for a special day and reveal themselves as they have only dreamed, while taking viewers on a touching journey of their life and struggles up to this point. The series moves to its regular time slot tomorrow evening.