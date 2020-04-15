Wednesday, April 15: The Vampires Return in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

FX Networks

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, April 15

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island is back for Season 2, presenting a new world of challenges and changes for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Guest stars in the new season include Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill.

The Innocence Files

Netflix

New Series!

This series shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. Over nine episodes, these stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system. The series is executive produced by, and has some episodes directed by, Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, and Oscar winners Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Musician Huey Lewis, 69, talks about his hits with the News, being diagnosed with a potentially career-damaging hearing loss and what the future holds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “The Crown Isn’t So Heavy”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women of Beverly Hills together for New York Fashion Week, where Dorit quickly realizes Kyle’s lack of experience in the fashion world could turn into a runway disaster. Erika takes Lisa Rinna, Teddi and Denise on a revealing trip down memory lane. Denise, who is trying her best to ignore legal issues with her notorious ex-husband, introduces the group to her longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais.

The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular

FOX, 8pm

Get your costumes on and gather your friends for The Masked Singer’s first singalong special, featuring some of Season 3’s best performances presented with lyrics onscreen.

Chicago Med: “A Needle in the Heart”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Meanwhile, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life in danger to save a child and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.

Doctors and Patients

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The movie doctors will see you now! Enjoy an evening of classic films dealing with various aspects of doctor/patient relationships. The lineup begins with 1939’s Dark Victory, featuring Oscar nominee Bette Davis as a woman coming to terms with her impending death. Also included is Sidney Poitier’s feature film debut, as a doctor in No Way Out (1950); the medical thriller Coma (1978); and two 1938 dramas, Young Dr. Kildare and The Citadel.

American Housewife: “All Is Fair in Love and War Reenactment”

ABC, 9pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) reminds Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) that she is a strong, independent young woman and encourages her to start standing up for herself when dealing with Taylor (Meg Donnelly). Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) invites Lonnie (Matt Shively), Trip (Peyton Meyer) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to join him at the Historical Guild’s latest reenactment of the Battle of Westport.

SEAL Team: “Edge of Nowhere”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team pursues a high-value target — a new terrorist leader sabotaging Afghan peace negotiations — and Clay (Max Thieriot) learns about leadership.

LEGO Masters

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Which brick-building duo will win the title of LEGO Masters? Find out as Will Arnett hosts the Season 1 finale.

Chicago Fire: “51’s Original Bell”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

When one of 51’s own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with helping out. Meanwhile, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) contemplates a big decision and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is concerned for one of her high school trainees.

Blood Sugar Rising

PBS, 9pm

Diabetes affects 100 million Americans, costing over $350 billion annually. Explore the history and science of this epidemic and meet some of the faces behind the statistics whose stories bring insights and hope.

S.W.A.T.: “Vice”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Vice,” the SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan (David Lim) and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison.

Deadly Recall: “Air McNair”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 again features former Nashville police Detective Pat Postiglione — who used his incredible memory to solve cases — looking back on some of his well-known cases. In the premiere, Pat learns that one of Nashville’s celebrities, former Tennessee Titan quarterback and public hero Steve McNair, has been found dead in his condo. The body of a young female was also present in an apparent double homicide.

Chicago P.D.: “Silence of the Night”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization.

Thursday, April 16

The Disney Family Singalong

ABC, 8pm

Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts this magical one-hour television special. The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. Special guests include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Marcus Scribner, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more. With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved melodies from Disney classics, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent fan favorites like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”

Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story

On Demand

From executive producer Stephen Curry, the award-winning documentary film Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story celebrates the true story of Kenny Sailors, the forgotten basketball legend who introduced the jump shot, became a two-time collegiate All-American and NBA pioneer, revolutionized the sport for women, served as a U.S. Marine in World War II, and then quietly faded into history. The film debuts digitally on demand beginning April 16. A portion of the proceeds from the on demand release will benefit Convoy of Hope‘s COVID-19 response initiative to provide meals in underserved communities.

Young Sheldon: “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge,” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a scientific breakthrough at the dentist’s office.

Last Man Standing: “The Big LeBaxter”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The Big LeBaxter,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) anxiously waits for the teachers association to endorse her campaign for state assembly.

Man With a Plan: “The Ex Files”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Don (Kevin Nealon) become super protective of Lowell (Matt Cook) when they think he might get back together with his cheating ex-wife in the new episode “The Ex Files.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Ransom”

NBC, 8:30pm

Holt (Andre Braugher) asks for Jake’s (Andy Samberg) help in a case that is exceptionally meaningful to him. Meanwhile, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) and Terry (Terry Crews) work together on a side business.

Mom: “Big Sad Eyes and an Antique Hot Dog”

CBS, 9pm

It’s a variation on the story playing out all over our quarantined world. Stuck in close quarters on a sober retreat, mother-daughter recovering addicts Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy (Anna Faris) and their AA friends see their relationships begin to fray. We just hope Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) didn’t bring her cats!

In the Dark: “All About the Benjamin”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

Will & Grace: “New Crib”

NBC, 9pm

Karen (Megan Mullally) pulls out all the stops in Blattsville to make the celebration for her baseball team’s championship big enough to humiliate Stanley and Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt). While there to support Karen, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) are shown an open house by a local realtor (guest star Yvette Nicole Brown), leading to a hard conversation about their future living arrangement. Jack (Sean Hayes) learns he’s a local celebrity from a Blattsvillian (guest star Sarah Baker).

Copycat Killers

REELZChannel, 9pm

A true crime based on a fake one: Vengeful brothers Mark and James Baigent pick up some killer strategies from CSI — like removing evidence with sticky tape — to cover up the 2006 murder of their half brother, Andrew.

Broke: “The Dance”

CBS, 9:30pm

An air conditioner on the fritz is a call to action. Luis (Izzy Diaz) coaches underpaid bartender Jackie (Pauley

Perrette) on asking for a raise, while her cash-poor sis, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), and brother-in-law Javier (Jaime Camil) muster the bluster to collect on an old loan to friends.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Shiva”

NBC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

After Deb’s (Fran Drescher) Aunt Judith dies, she passes the torch of hosting shiva to Rebecca (Abby Elliott) and Dave (Adam Pally). They take this as an opportunity to put a modern spin on old traditions, which makes Debbie regret passing the torch to begin with. At the shiva, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) is worried she too will die alone, which forces her to look for love in unlikely places and people.

Top Chef: “Bring Your Loved One to Work”

Bravo, 10pm

In the Quickfire, it’s a true test of communication as the chefs play a game of telephone with their loved ones as they try to reproduce the dish their family member is currently eating at a nearby restaurant. Then, the chefs are tasked with creating a signature product that they will bottle, use on a dish and sell at a food festival. Celebrity chef Nancy Silverton is the guest judge joining Tom, Padma and Gail.

Swamp People

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

On the reality show’s finale (the second of two episodes), Louisiana hunters Troy and Terral spend the last day of gator season tagging the massive reptiles in a cursed bayou. Some of that bad juju finds its way to fellow hunter Daniel, whose airboat breaks down in the middle of the marsh.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Solving for the Unknowns”

NBC, 10pm

The SVU struggles to find a serial predator who uses a date rape drug that leaves no evidence behind. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) receives some good news.

Metropolis

TCM, 11pm

Catch a Classic!

This evening is the start of a weekend on TCM called “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version.” Today through late Sunday night, the network will air a wide range of iconic films that have been screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival over the years. One of tonight’s highlights is Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis. With groundbreaking visual effects that are still stunning after nearly a century, the influential film is set in 2027 in the titular city where wealthy businesspeople rule over an underground-dwelling working class.

Friday, April 17

Sergio

Netflix

Original Film!

Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time to Die) headline this sweeping drama inspired by a true story and set during the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Moura plays a U.N. diplomat whose plan to transition from work in unstable regions to a quieter life with the woman he loves is upended when he is trapped after a bomb blast in Baghdad.

Eva Marie Saint: Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM, 2pm

The coronavirus put the kibosh on this weekend’s L.A. film fest, so TCM turned past highlights into a home version! The late Robert Osborne and Eva Marie Saint chat before her gem North by Northwest (1959).

Fatal Vows: “Opposites Can Kill”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Season Finale!

Young single mother Kathy wants a good life for herself and her son. That life soon includes aspiring rap star Juan, who has ambitions of his own. But their dreams clash, and tempers erupt when Kathy decides she wants more out of life — no matter what the cost.

The Blacklist: “Gordon Kemp”

NBC, 8pm

A blacklist case forces Liz (Megan Boone) to choose sides between Red (James Spader) and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red tries to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov (guest star Brett Cullen), who believes he is under surveillance.

Magnum P.I.: “Farewell to Love”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Farewell to Love,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are working undercover as a couple on a romantic bus tour when a murder forces them to switch gears.

Dynasty: “You Make Being a Priest Sound Like Something Bad”

The CW, 9pm

Blake (Grant Show) gets closer to finalizing an important deal while Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) big charity event approaches. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) searches out the perfect wedding gift for Liam (Adam Huber), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a lesson in friendship from Colby (Sam Adegoke).

Somewhere South: “What a Pickle”

PBS, 9pm

Hear Vivian’s lecture on chow chow, a quintessentially Southern relish, at Asheville’s first ever Chow Chow Festival. Her preservation education dives into Indian and Sri Lankan pickles, Puerto Rican escabeche, and Korean kimchi.

Strike Back

Cinemax, 10pm

Series Finale!

After seven seasons airing in the U.S., three cast overhauls and a canceled cancellation, the rock-’em, sock-’em ride of British-led covert-ops team Section 20 ends tonight. They’ve been put through the wringer and lost two of their own; now Coltrane (Jamie Bamber), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Novin (Alin Sumarwata) “are battered and beaten,” says exec producer Jack Lothian, “but they’re not going down without a fight.” As the army vets take the offensive against Albanian crime boss Arianna Demachi (Ivana Milicevic), fans can expect bigger-than-ever “helicopter chases, boats, horses, prison breaks, heists, casino fights and shoot-outs,” Lothian says. Hooah!

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

In tonight’s first episode, “The Potato Show,” Rick Bayless comments on Julia Child’s performance preparing potatoes. Collaborator and dear friend Jacques Pepin discuss Child’s love of butter and her gracious approach to meet all of the staff at restaurants where they dined. In “To Roast a Chicken,” Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson enjoy Child’s presentation of chickens. They note how she invented cooking on television and discuss her mission to educate viewers about the value of prime ingredients and how to prepare them.

Creature From the Black Lagoon

TCM, 12am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version” themed weekend continues today with a lot of great films. Fans of old-school creature features will definitely want to tune in later this evening for Creature From the Black Lagoon, the 1954 classic that introduced the Gill-Man as the last great Universal Studios monster. It’s great, chilling fun, and the famed underwater scenes (with stuntman Ricou Browning wearing the monster suit) notably were a later inspiration for Steven Spielberg’s opening scene to Jaws.