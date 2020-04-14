Channel Guide Magazine

Close the Shades! ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 2 Rises on FX

April 14, 2020
FX Networks

In a scene from What We Do in the Shadows Season 2, vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are excited to attend their neighbor’s Superb Owl party, only to discover there’s no owl and the party is just watching a football game. Colin makes the best of it, draining all the energy from the room by toggling through and explaining the television’s custom picture mode settings.

The comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island is back (Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT beginning April 15), presenting a new world of challenges and changes for the undead denizens.

A main story arc involves human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who desperately wants to become a vampire but discovers he has Van Helsing vampire-hunter ancestry. “Guillermo gets to do a lot of action stuff,” Guillén says. “It’s a conflict for Guillermo to want something and be good at something else. So it’s a nice crossroad.”

Nadja and husband Laszlo find their romance rekindled after Nadja’s reincarnated ex-lover, Gregor, met with an unfortunate motorcycle accident in the Season 1 finale. “Nadja and Laszlo are in a very good place,” Demetriou says. “They’re very, very in love and so a little more sexually active than ever.”

The couple will literally play beautiful music together. “There’s a music episode, and there’s an extra room that was built for us in the house,” Berry says. “It’s revealed that they’ve written songs for hundreds of years, so you’ll get to hear them.”

Also in store, Haley Joel Osment guest-stars as Topher, a prospective human familiar for Laszlo and Nadja, and the vampires will encounter ghosts, witches, a zombie and guest star Mark Hamill in a role yet to be revealed.

About Ryan Berenz 2030 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
