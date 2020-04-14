Tuesday, April 14: Christopher Lloyd Guest-Stars on ‘NCIS’

Michael Yarish/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 14

NCIS: “The Arizona”

CBS, 8pm

Christopher Lloyd (Taxi) guest-stars as elderly Joe Smith, who claims that in 1941 he was using his older brother’s ID to serve on the USS Arizona when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He wants to be buried there, but the team must verify his identity to fulfill his last wish.

Saving Private Ryan

AMC, 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic became an instant classic among war movies upon its release just based on the harrowing, groundbreaking D-Day sequence that opens the film. Time has done nothing to diminish the impact of that scene, or the movie as a whole, and it’s always worth a watch. Tom Hanks, Adam Goldberg, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore and Vin Diesel are among the terrific ensemble cast. The film won several of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Spielberg.

American Dad!

TBS, 4pm

Visit the Smith family — headed by CIA agent and staunch lover of the U.S. of A. Stan (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) — in (fictional) Langley Falls, Va., this week and next. The irreverent animated series airs in two-hour blocks Tuesday through Friday to mark 15 years (and four Emmy nods) since its 2005 debut.

The Gene: An Intimate History

PBS, 8pm

Geneticists wrestle with the moral implications of groundbreaking new technologies that offer both promise and peril. Audrey, a determined young scientist with spinal muscular atrophy, researches a treatment for her own condition.

mixed-ish: “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

ABC, 9pm

After learning that scientists predict the ozone layer will be depleted in 20 years, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) panics and tries to implement Earth Day at school to influence some change. To her surprise, she is met with resistance, forcing her to take matters into her own hands to fight for the cause.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 9pm

Two new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air tonight. In “Ironbound,” a small-town police officer claims he’s the victim of a conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall. Then in “Ride or Die,” a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, and the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Scott”

Food Network, 9pm

Three Chopped winners with more to prove set out to pull off an upset by taking down judge Scott Conant. First-round jitters could make the champs’ path to another victory more difficult, and the alligator in the entree basket seems more frightening to one chef than the other. In the last round, Conant’s rare appearance at the Chopped stoves is made memorable by his fierce determination to succeed and his fierce hatred for one of the basket ingredients. Can he rise to the challenge and defeat the champ?

Empire: “Over Everything”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Over Everything,” Lucious (Terrence Howard) continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s (Trai Byers) missteps.

New Amsterdam: “Matter of Seconds”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.

black-ish: “Earl, Interrupted”

ABC, 9:30pm

Single again, Earl (Laurence Fishburne) tries to remedy his heartbreak by out-of-control partying and gambling, which prompts son Dre (Anthony Anderson) to step in. Also on the sitcom, Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets school drop-off duty for his siblings because mom Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is avoiding an annoying parent.

One Day at a Time: “One Halloween at a Time”

Pop TV, 9:30pm

What’s scarier than ghosts and goblins at Halloween? Ask shocked grandmother Lydia (Rita Moreno), who finds something truly frightening in the garbage. And for an added treat, The Jeffersons’ Marla Gibbs appears on the sitcom as a new Alvarez neighbor.

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this spinoff of Discovery’s hit reality series Deadliest Catch, Capt. Josh Harris, Alaskan legacy fisherman and son of Bering Sea legend Phil Harris, forges his own path on the high seas. The discovery of mysterious Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled in Capt. Phil’s handwriting, notes and statistics prompts Josh to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime quest in Hawaii to learn about the time his late father spent fishing there decades ago.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

For decades, Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch has had a reputation for paranormal phenomena and UFO sightings. Tonight, the team investigating these strange occurrences manages to capture two possible flying saucers on camera. Let’s hope they all remembered to wear their tinfoil hats!

The Definition of Insanity

PBS, 10pm

A team of dedicated Miami-Dade County public servants work to help people with mental illness navigate from lives of tragedy to possibility. The film reveals a humane criminal justice approach to mental illness.

Wednesday, April 15

The Innocence Files

Netflix

New Series!

This series shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. Over nine episodes, these stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system. The series is executive produced by, and has some episodes directed by, Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, and Oscar winners Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Musician Huey Lewis, 69, talks about his hits with the News, being diagnosed with a potentially career-damaging hearing loss and what the future holds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “The Crown Isn’t So Heavy”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women of Beverly Hills together for New York Fashion Week, where Dorit quickly realizes Kyle’s lack of experience in the fashion world could turn into a runway disaster. Erika takes Lisa Rinna, Teddi and Denise on a revealing trip down memory lane. Denise, who is trying her best to ignore legal issues with her notorious ex-husband, introduces the group to her longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais.

The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular

FOX, 8pm

Get your costumes on and gather your friends for The Masked Singer’s first singalong special, featuring some of Season 3’s best performances presented with lyrics onscreen.

Chicago Med: “A Needle in the Heart”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Meanwhile, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life in danger to save a child and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.

Doctors and Patients

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The movie doctors will see you now! Enjoy an evening of classic films dealing with various aspects of doctor/patient relationships. The lineup begins with 1939’s Dark Victory, featuring Oscar nominee Bette Davis as a woman coming to terms with her impending death. Also included is Sidney Poitier’s feature film debut, as a doctor in No Way Out (1950); the medical thriller Coma (1978); and two 1938 dramas, Young Dr. Kildare and The Citadel.

American Housewife: “All Is Fair in Love and War Reenactment”

ABC, 9pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) reminds Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) that she is a strong, independent young woman and encourages her to start standing up for herself when dealing with Taylor (Meg Donnelly). Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) invites Lonnie (Matt Shively), Trip (Peyton Meyer) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to join him at the Historical Guild’s latest reenactment of the Battle of Westport.

SEAL Team: “Edge of Nowhere”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team pursues a high-value target — a new terrorist leader sabotaging Afghan peace negotiations — and Clay (Max Thieriot) learns about leadership.

LEGO Masters

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Which brick-building duo will win the title of LEGO Masters? Find out as Will Arnett hosts the Season 1 finale.

Chicago Fire: “51’s Original Bell”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

When one of 51’s own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with helping out. Meanwhile, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) contemplates a big decision and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is concerned for one of her high school trainees.

Blood Sugar Rising

PBS, 9pm

Diabetes affects 100 million Americans, costing over $350 billion annually. Explore the history and science of this epidemic and meet some of the faces behind the statistics whose stories bring insights and hope.

S.W.A.T.: “Vice”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Vice,” the SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan (David Lim) and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island is back for Season 2, presenting a new world of challenges and changes for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Guest stars in the new season include Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill.

Deadly Recall: “Air McNair”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 again features former Nashville police Detective Pat Postiglione — who used his incredible memory to solve cases — looking back on some of his well-known cases. In the premiere, Pat learns that one of Nashville’s celebrities, former Tennessee Titan quarterback and public hero Steve McNair, has been found dead in his condo. The body of a young female was also present in an apparent double homicide.

Chicago P.D.: “Silence of the Night”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization.

Thursday, April 16

Young Sheldon: “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge,” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a scientific breakthrough at the dentist’s office.

Last Man Standing: “The Big LeBaxter”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The Big LeBaxter,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) anxiously waits for the teachers association to endorse her campaign for state assembly.

Man With a Plan: “The Ex Files”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Don (Kevin Nealon) become super protective of Lowell (Matt Cook) when they think he might get back together with his cheating ex-wife in the new episode “The Ex Files.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Ransom”

NBC, 8:30pm

Holt (Andre Braugher) asks for Jake’s (Andy Samberg) help in a case that is exceptionally meaningful to him. Meanwhile, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) and Terry (Terry Crews) work together on a side business.

Mom: “Big Sad Eyes and an Antique Hot Dog”

CBS, 9pm

It’s a variation on the story playing out all over our quarantined world. Stuck in close quarters on a sober retreat, mother-daughter recovering addicts Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy (Anna Faris) and their AA friends see their relationships begin to fray. We just hope Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) didn’t bring her cats!

In the Dark: “All About the Benjamin”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

Will & Grace: “New Crib”

NBC, 9pm

Karen (Megan Mullally) pulls out all the stops in Blattsville to make the celebration for her baseball team’s championship big enough to humiliate Stanley and Danley Walker (guest star Patton Oswalt). While there to support Karen, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) are shown an open house by a local realtor (guest star Yvette Nicole Brown), leading to a hard conversation about their future living arrangement. Jack (Sean Hayes) learns he’s a local celebrity from a Blattsvillian (guest star Sarah Baker).

Copycat Killers

REELZChannel, 9pm

A true crime based on a fake one: Vengeful brothers Mark and James Baigent pick up some killer strategies from CSI — like removing evidence with sticky tape — to cover up the 2006 murder of their half brother, Andrew.

Broke: “The Dance”

CBS, 9:30pm

An air conditioner on the fritz is a call to action. Luis (Izzy Diaz) coaches underpaid bartender Jackie (Pauley

Perrette) on asking for a raise, while her cash-poor sis, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), and brother-in-law Javier (Jaime Camil) muster the bluster to collect on an old loan to friends.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Shiva”

NBC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

After Deb’s (Fran Drescher) Aunt Judith dies, she passes the torch of hosting shiva to Rebecca (Abby Elliott) and Dave (Adam Pally). They take this as an opportunity to put a modern spin on old traditions, which makes Debbie regret passing the torch to begin with. At the shiva, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) is worried she too will die alone, which forces her to look for love in unlikely places and people.

Top Chef: “Bring Your Loved One to Work”

Bravo, 10pm

In the Quickfire, it’s a true test of communication as the chefs play a game of telephone with their loved ones as they try to reproduce the dish their family member is currently eating at a nearby restaurant. Then, the chefs are tasked with creating a signature product that they will bottle, use on a dish and sell at a food festival. Celebrity chef Nancy Silverton is the guest judge joining Tom, Padma and Gail.

Swamp People

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

On the reality show’s finale (the second of two episodes), Louisiana hunters Troy and Terral spend the last day of gator season tagging the massive reptiles in a cursed bayou. Some of that bad juju finds its way to fellow hunter Daniel, whose airboat breaks down in the middle of the marsh.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Solving for the Unknowns”

NBC, 10pm

The SVU struggles to find a serial predator who uses a date rape drug that leaves no evidence behind. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) receives some good news.

Metropolis

TCM, 11pm

Catch a Classic!

This evening is the start of a weekend on TCM called “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version.” Today through late Sunday night, the network will air a wide range of iconic films that have been screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival over the years. One of tonight’s highlights is Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis. With groundbreaking visual effects that are still stunning after nearly a century, the influential film is set in 2027 in the titular city where wealthy businesspeople rule over an underground-dwelling working class.