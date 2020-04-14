5 Questions With Natasia Demetriou of FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Channel Guide Magazine

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT beginning April 15), the comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island, presents a new world of challenges and changes for the undead denizens in Season 2.

In a major story arc, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and husband Laszlo (Matt Berry) find their romance rekindled after Nadja’s reincarnated ex-lover, Gregor, met with an unfortunate motorcycle accident in the Season 1 finale. “Nadja and Laszlo are in a very good place,” Demetriou says. “They’re very, very in love and so a little more sexually active than ever.”

The couple will literally play beautiful music together. “There’s a music episode, and there’s an extra room that was built for us in the house,” Berry says. “It’s revealed that they’ve written songs for hundreds of years, so you’ll get to hear them.”

Can’t wait! Demetriou sinks her teeth into our “5 Questions”:

1. What’s been your strangest fan encounter?
I was in Sephora in Toronto and I looked like death, and my skin was peeling off my face. Someone came up to me and went, “Are you an actress?” And I said yes. And she went, “Are you in What We Do in the Shadows?” And I wanted to say no so badly, because I looked like death. I couldn’t lie, so I went, “Yeah. Yeah, I am.” And then she asked me for a photo. It was a tough moment. I also get a lot of messages on Instagram asking for my blood.

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?
Liz Smith. She played the grandma in The Royle Family. I saw her shopping near me. She was very elderly, and I wanted to say something to her so much. Her performances over the years were just so on point. And that was the most starstruck I’ve ever been. She’s made me cry with laughter.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?
Working Girl. Best in Show. I’ve watched that a million and one times. Bridesmaids. First Wives Club. Anything like that. Love it!

4. What’s your favorite sports team?
I don’t have a favorite sports team, but I like tennis. I support the tennis community. I worked outside Wimbledon once handing out flyers for a skin cancer clinic to try and make people aware in the summer. I had this T-shirt that said “Mole” on it. And I was like, “Who wants to be reminded of skin cancer when they’re about to have a day at Wimbledon?”

5. What are some other jobs you had before becoming an actress?
Get ready. I worked at a dry cleaners. I worked in a ski shop. I was a ski instructor. I worked in my dad’s café. I was a cleaner. I had my own business. I was a nanny. I worked at a makeup shop. I was a makeup artist. I worked for a fashion company. I worked for a charity. I was in the charity sector for a while. So a lot.

