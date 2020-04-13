© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Credit Jake Netter

On Demand DVD New Releases: April 13-19

Just Mercy (pictured above) Based on a true story, this powerful legal drama follows Harvard grad Bryan Stevenson, who heads to Alabama to defend the wrongly convicted. His first case is that of Walter McMillian, whose 1987 death sentence he tries tirelessly to overturn amid racism and corruption. Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson (PG-13, 2:17) 4/14

Underwater A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel (PG-13, 1:35) 4/14

Agent Toby Barks In this hilarious family adventure starring Dean Cain, two teen kids discover that their pet dog Toby can hack a computer, fight bad guys – and talk! Also stars Casey Seymour Kim, Fred Sullivan (G, 1:30) 4/14

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:

4/21: Like a Boss, The Turning, The Gentlemen, The Last Full Measure, IP Man 4: The Finale, Bad Boys for Life

4/24: Robert the Bruce

4/28: The Assistant, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, The Rhythm Section