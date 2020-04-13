Monday, April 13: ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ on ABC

ABC/John Fleenor

All Times Eastern.

Monday, April 13

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Twenty singles attempt to fall in love through music, performing popular songs in front of judges to prove their devotion to each other, and eventually become the last couple standing.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Standoff”

CBS, 8pm

A surprise delivery prompts Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs), as well as Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold), to examine their respective relationships’ power dynamics in the new episode “Welcome to the Standoff.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

In “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors,” see how one of history’s greatest monsters is transformed into one of its shining lights. Then in “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”

NBC, 8pm

The Knockouts Rounds begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton’s strongest team members remaining from the Battles. The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance. Each coach will have one steal.

9-1-1: “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1”

FOX, 8pm

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is afraid when the call center is taken hostage in the new episode “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.”

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s evening devoted to Jane Russell classics begins with His Kind of Woman (1951), which is followed by several 1952 features: Macao, The Las Vegas Story and Montana Belle.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Randy’s a Wrangler,” Dottie (Christine Ebersole) makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (guest star John Ratzenberger), at physical therapy.

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?

FOX, 9pm

TMZ’s Harvey Levin gives viewers unique access to the strange twists and turns behind Joe Exotic’s story. FOX presents a TMZ investigation behind the bizarre true-crime story everyone is talking about, with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. This one-hour special will delve into what really went down, with the interviews only TMZ can get, exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.

Biography: Kenny Rogers

A&E, 9pm

Using live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Kenny Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, this special chronicles his life from his childhood to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself, as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and more.

Better Call Saul: “Bad Choice Road”

AMC, 9pm

In the wake of Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) traumatic misadventure, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) takes stock of what is important. Jimmy attempts to return to business as usual, but it’s more difficult than anticipated. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) set a plan in motion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “May the Breast Man Win”

Bravo, 9pm

After Adam has a jealous outburst, Jenna asks Georgia to be her buffer. Madison keeps her head down and works hard to earn back Jenna’s trust. Tensions remain high between Paget and Ciara. And Parker has difficulty with a beach picnic setup that sends him into an epic downward spiral. Capt. Glenn intervenes, but it may be too late.

All Rise: “Merrily We Ride Along”

CBS, 9pm

Mark (Wilson Bethel) finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along in the new episode “Merrily We Ride Along.”

Good Eats: Reloaded

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host Alton Brown cracks into a second season revisiting Good Eats’ 1999-2012 run with this egg-centric episode, updated with new recipes and alternate cooking techniques.

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Generous stars (Viola Davis! Melissa McCarthy!) team with Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott to gift loved ones with home makeovers. First, Brad Pitt gives his longtime makeup artist a new guest suite — and wields a sledgehammer during demo!

The Baker and the Beauty

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) meets beautiful actress Noa (Nathalie Kelley) on a night out, and both of their lives are changed forever.

Bull: “The Sovereigns”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge (guest star Kelcy Griffin), who’s on trial for obstruction of justice in the new episode “The Sovereigns.”

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: “Million Dollar Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When successful businessman George Kogan is gunned down in broad daylight on a ritzy Upper East Side sidewalk, the millionaire’s murder sends shock waves through the usually peaceful neighborhood. Even more shocking are the sordid details of Kogan’s personal life that emerge in the pages of the New York Post in the days after the shooting, leaving police to unravel the tangled web of lies spun by his killer.

Songland

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this series will again offer an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting as undiscovered songwriters get the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after music producers in the hopes of creating the recording artists’ next hit songs. The season opens with Lady Antebellum as the guest recording artist for the episode.

Independent Lens: “Bedlam”

PBS, 10pm

Hear the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions. Psychiatrist Kenneth Rosenberg visits ERs, jails and homeless camps to examine the national health crisis of mental illness.

Briarpatch

USA Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

Rosario Dawson’s pulpy and fun crime drama anthology series closes its first season tonight.

Tuesday, April 14

Saving Private Ryan

AMC, 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic became an instant classic among war movies upon its release just based on the harrowing, groundbreaking D-Day sequence that opens the film. Time has done nothing to diminish the impact of that scene, or the movie as a whole, and it’s always worth a watch. Tom Hanks, Adam Goldberg, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore and Vin Diesel are among the terrific ensemble cast. The film won several of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Spielberg.

American Dad!

TBS, 4pm

Visit the Smith family — headed by CIA agent and staunch lover of the U.S. of A. Stan (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) — in (fictional) Langley Falls, Va., this week and next. The irreverent animated series airs in two-hour blocks Tuesday through Friday to mark 15 years (and four Emmy nods) since its 2005 debut.

NCIS: “The Arizona”

CBS, 8pm

Christopher Lloyd (Taxi) guest-stars as elderly Joe Smith, who claims that in 1941 he was using his older brother’s ID to serve on the USS Arizona when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He wants to be buried there, but the team must verify his identity to fulfill his last wish.

The Gene: An Intimate History

PBS, 8pm

Geneticists wrestle with the moral implications of groundbreaking new technologies that offer both promise and peril. Audrey, a determined young scientist with spinal muscular atrophy, researches a treatment for her own condition.

mixed-ish: “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

ABC, 9pm

After learning that scientists predict the ozone layer will be depleted in 20 years, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) panics and tries to implement Earth Day at school to influence some change. To her surprise, she is met with resistance, forcing her to take matters into her own hands to fight for the cause.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 9pm

Two new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air tonight. In “Ironbound,” a small-town police officer claims he’s the victim of a conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall. Then in “Ride or Die,” a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, and the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Scott”

Food Network, 9pm

Three Chopped winners with more to prove set out to pull off an upset by taking down judge Scott Conant. First-round jitters could make the champs’ path to another victory more difficult, and the alligator in the entree basket seems more frightening to one chef than the other. In the last round, Conant’s rare appearance at the Chopped stoves is made memorable by his fierce determination to succeed and his fierce hatred for one of the basket ingredients. Can he rise to the challenge and defeat the champ?

Empire: “Over Everything”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Over Everything,” Lucious (Terrence Howard) continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s (Trai Byers) missteps.

New Amsterdam: “Matter of Seconds”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.

black-ish: “Earl, Interrupted”

ABC, 9:30pm

Single again, Earl (Laurence Fishburne) tries to remedy his heartbreak by out-of-control partying and gambling, which prompts son Dre (Anthony Anderson) to step in. Also on the sitcom, Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets school drop-off duty for his siblings because mom Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is avoiding an annoying parent.

One Day at a Time: “One Halloween at a Time”

Pop TV, 9:30pm

What’s scarier than ghosts and goblins at Halloween? Ask shocked grandmother Lydia (Rita Moreno), who finds something truly frightening in the garbage. And for an added treat, The Jeffersons’ Marla Gibbs appears on the sitcom as a new Alvarez neighbor.

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this spinoff of Discovery’s hit reality series Deadliest Catch, Capt. Josh Harris, Alaskan legacy fisherman and son of Bering Sea legend Phil Harris, forges his own path on the high seas. The discovery of mysterious Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled in Capt. Phil’s handwriting, notes and statistics prompts Josh to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime quest in Hawaii to learn about the time his late father spent fishing there decades ago.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

For decades, Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch has had a reputation for paranormal phenomena and UFO sightings. Tonight, the team investigating these strange occurrences manages to capture two possible flying saucers on camera. Let’s hope they all remembered to wear their tinfoil hats!

The Definition of Insanity

PBS, 10pm

A team of dedicated Miami-Dade County public servants work to help people with mental illness navigate from lives of tragedy to possibility. The film reveals a humane criminal justice approach to mental illness.

Wednesday, April 15

The Innocence Files

Netflix

New Series!

This series shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. Over nine episodes, these stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system. The series is executive produced by, and has some episodes directed by, Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, and Oscar winners Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Musician Huey Lewis, 69, talks about his hits with the News, being diagnosed with a potentially career-damaging hearing loss and what the future holds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “The Crown Isn’t So Heavy”

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women of Beverly Hills together for New York Fashion Week, where Dorit quickly realizes Kyle’s lack of experience in the fashion world could turn into a runway disaster. Erika takes Lisa Rinna, Teddi and Denise on a revealing trip down memory lane. Denise, who is trying her best to ignore legal issues with her notorious ex-husband, introduces the group to her longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais.

The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular

FOX, 8pm

Get your costumes on and gather your friends for The Masked Singer’s first singalong special, featuring some of Season 3’s best performances presented with lyrics onscreen.

Chicago Med: “A Needle in the Heart”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Meanwhile, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life in danger to save a child and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.

Doctors and Patients

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The movie doctors will see you now! Enjoy an evening of classic films dealing with various aspects of doctor/patient relationships. The lineup begins with 1939’s Dark Victory, featuring Oscar nominee Bette Davis as a woman coming to terms with her impending death. Also included is Sidney Poitier’s feature film debut, as a doctor in No Way Out (1950); the medical thriller Coma (1978); and two 1938 dramas, Young Dr. Kildare and The Citadel.

American Housewife: “All Is Fair in Love and War Reenactment”

ABC, 9pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) reminds Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) that she is a strong, independent young woman and encourages her to start standing up for herself when dealing with Taylor (Meg Donnelly). Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) invites Lonnie (Matt Shively), Trip (Peyton Meyer) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to join him at the Historical Guild’s latest reenactment of the Battle of Westport.

SEAL Team: “Edge of Nowhere”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team pursues a high-value target — a new terrorist leader sabotaging Afghan peace negotiations — and Clay (Max Thieriot) learns about leadership.

LEGO Masters

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Which brick-building duo will win the title of LEGO Masters? Find out as Will Arnett hosts the Season 1 finale.

Chicago Fire: “51’s Original Bell”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

When one of 51’s own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with helping out. Meanwhile, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) contemplates a big decision and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is concerned for one of her high school trainees.

Blood Sugar Rising

PBS, 9pm

Diabetes affects 100 million Americans, costing over $350 billion annually. Explore the history and science of this epidemic and meet some of the faces behind the statistics whose stories bring insights and hope.

S.W.A.T.: “Vice”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Vice,” the SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan (David Lim) and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island is back for Season 2, presenting a new world of challenges and changes for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Guest stars in the new season include Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill.

Deadly Recall: “Air McNair”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 again features former Nashville police Detective Pat Postiglione — who used his incredible memory to solve cases — looking back on some of his well-known cases. In the premiere, Pat learns that one of Nashville’s celebrities, former Tennessee Titan quarterback and public hero Steve McNair, has been found dead in his condo. The body of a young female was also present in an apparent double homicide.

Chicago P.D.: “Silence of the Night”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization.