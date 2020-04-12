Sunday, April 12: Villanelle vs. Eve Round 3 on BBC America’s ‘Killing Eve’

Paola Kudacki/BBC America

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, April 12

Killing Eve

AMC & BBC America, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The hit drama following British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is back for Season 3. As the season opens, Villanelle thinks Eve is dead, and Eve thinks she’s safely hidden in plain sight from Villanelle. When a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course, the journey back to each other will dearly cost them. Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4.

Tiger King and I

Netflix

Fans enthralled by the hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will want to check out this special. Hosted by Joel McHale, Tiger King and I features new interviews with the cast of characters including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, among others.

America Together: Keeping the Faith

FOX News Channel, beginning at 5am

FOX News Channel presents extensive live programming on Sunday in celebration of the Easter and Passover holidays. Coverage across the channel will encompass broadcasts from church services around the world, from the Vatican to New York City, as well as reporting and live programming centered around the holiday. Coverage begins early in the morning as FOX News Channel broadcasts live Easter Sunday services from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City with Pope Francis presiding. Then, Sandra Smith will anchor a two-hour block featuring live reports from FNC correspondents and segments with priests, pastors and rabbis on site at Easter and Passover celebrations around the globe, including Franklin Graham’s 20-minute Easter message. In primetime, FNC will feature FOX Nation’s Battle in the Holy Land, hosted by Pete Hegseth. Hegseth returns to Israel and the Palestinian territories for the latest installment in the streaming service’s series.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

NBC, 7pm

On Easter Sunday, NBC re-airs this 2018 TV adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera based on the final week of Jesus’ life. Staged at Brooklyn’s Marcy Armory in front of a live audience, the production stars John Legend in the title role. Costarring are Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

NBA HORSE Challenge

ESPN, 7pm

With the NBA season suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ESPN presents a novel basketball competition. Ten-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, 2020 NBA All-Star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and newly elected Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings headline the list of eight NBA and WNBA players and legends who will participate in the new NBA HORSE Challenge Presented by State Farm, exclusively on ESPN and streamed via the ESPN App. Paul, Young, Catchings, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. and NBA Finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce will match shots against one another in a single-elimination HORSE competition from their respective, isolated home courts. The semifinals and finals will air on ESPN Thursday. ESPN NBA commentator Mark Jones will serve as the official host. State Farm will donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts.

Biography: Dolly

A&E, 8pm

This two-hour documentary traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary features exclusive interviews with Dolly herself as well as with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue, and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

God Friended Me: “The Fugitive”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “The Fugitive,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter (guest star Erica Tazel) who’s searching for Miles’ new friend suggestion.

Happy Easter Movie Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Easter Sunday primetime double feature includes a mix of the secular and the sacred. The evening begins with Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in 1948’s Easter Parade, the musical featuring classic Irving Berlin tunes like “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “A Couple of Swells.” The second film on the bill is the 1961 biblical epic King of Kings, a dramatization of the life of Jesus (portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter).

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Knock Down”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS assists in the investigation of an arsonist who targets an FBI safe house that’s protecting a political activist seeking asylum in the new episode “Knock Down.”

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is back with another compelling period piece in this six-part limited series that reunites him with other members of the creative team behind Downton. Fellowes adapts his bestselling novel of the same name for the series, which follows the secrets and scandals of 19th-century London society’s upper echelon. The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown), Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) and more.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

In the second episode of this World War II drama, the war in Europe has been raging for a month, and British translator Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is desperate for news. Meanwhile, Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz) joins the Polish resistance.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw

A&E, 10pm

Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, this two-hour special gives viewers a front-row seat at Nashville’s one-night-only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible lineup of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies, and many more.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Monolith”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Monolith,” after Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) is injured while unsuccessfully trying to prevent a kidnapping, NCIS races to find the missing woman and her abductors.

Insecure

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 focuses on the aftermath of decisions made last season. Issa (Issa Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

ID launches its new ID Breaking Now series of specials, which uncovers unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, with a look at Harvey Weinstein, the once untouchable entertainment tycoon who got away with sexually assaulting and harassing women for decades before finally being brought to justice recently. The hourlong special features interviews with survivors of Weinstein’s crimes, as well as with his lawyers, operatives and cronies, which expose just how far he went to keep his secret.

Run

HBO, 10:35pm

New Series!

Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) star in this romantic comedic thriller. The series follows Ruby Richardson (Wever), who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in New York and travel across America together.

Monday, April 13

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Twenty singles attempt to fall in love through music, performing popular songs in front of judges to prove their devotion to each other, and eventually become the last couple standing.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Standoff”

CBS, 8pm

A surprise delivery prompts Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs), as well as Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold), to examine their respective relationships’ power dynamics in the new episode “Welcome to the Standoff.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

In “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors,” see how one of history’s greatest monsters is transformed into one of its shining lights. Then in “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”

NBC, 8pm

The Knockouts Rounds begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton’s strongest team members remaining from the Battles. The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance. Each coach will have one steal.

9-1-1: “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1”

FOX, 8pm

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is afraid when the call center is taken hostage in the new episode “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.”

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s evening devoted to Jane Russell classics begins with His Kind of Woman (1951), which is followed by several 1952 features: Macao, The Las Vegas Story and Montana Belle.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Randy’s a Wrangler,” Dottie (Christine Ebersole) makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (guest star John Ratzenberger), at physical therapy.

Biography: Kenny Rogers

A&E, 9pm

Using live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Kenny Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, this special chronicles his life from his childhood to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself, as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and more.

Better Call Saul: “Bad Choice Road”

AMC, 9pm

In the wake of Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) traumatic misadventure, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) takes stock of what is important. Jimmy attempts to return to business as usual, but it’s more difficult than anticipated. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) set a plan in motion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “May the Breast Man Win”

Bravo, 9pm

After Adam has a jealous outburst, Jenna asks Georgia to be her buffer. Madison keeps her head down and works hard to earn back Jenna’s trust. Tensions remain high between Paget and Ciara. And Parker has difficulty with a beach picnic setup that sends him into an epic downward spiral. Capt. Glenn intervenes, but it may be too late.

All Rise: “Merrily We Ride Along”

CBS, 9pm

Mark (Wilson Bethel) finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along in the new episode “Merrily We Ride Along.”

Good Eats: Reloaded

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host Alton Brown cracks into a second season revisiting Good Eats’ 1999-2012 run with this egg-centric episode, updated with new recipes and alternate cooking techniques.

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Generous stars (Viola Davis! Melissa McCarthy!) team with Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott to gift loved ones with home makeovers. First, Brad Pitt gives his longtime makeup artist a new guest suite — and wields a sledgehammer during demo!

The Baker and the Beauty

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) meets beautiful actress Noa (Nathalie Kelley) on a night out, and both of their lives are changed forever.

Bull: “The Sovereigns”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge (guest star Kelcy Griffin), who’s on trial for obstruction of justice in the new episode “The Sovereigns.”

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: “Million Dollar Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When successful businessman George Kogan is gunned down in broad daylight on a ritzy Upper East Side sidewalk, the millionaire’s murder sends shock waves through the usually peaceful neighborhood. Even more shocking are the sordid details of Kogan’s personal life that emerge in the pages of the New York Post in the days after the shooting, leaving police to unravel the tangled web of lies spun by his killer.

Songland

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this series will again offer an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting as undiscovered songwriters get the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after music producers in the hopes of creating the recording artists’ next hit songs. The season opens with Lady Antebellum as the guest recording artist for the episode.

Independent Lens: “Bedlam”

PBS, 10pm

Hear the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions. Psychiatrist Kenneth Rosenberg visits ERs, jails and homeless camps to examine the national health crisis of mental illness.

Briarpatch

USA Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

Rosario Dawson’s pulpy and fun crime drama anthology series closes its first season tonight.

Tuesday, April 14

Saving Private Ryan

AMC, 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic became an instant classic among war movies upon its release just based on the harrowing, groundbreaking D-Day sequence that opens the film. Time has done nothing to diminish the impact of that scene, or the movie as a whole, and it’s always worth a watch. Tom Hanks, Adam Goldberg, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore and Vin Diesel are among the terrific ensemble cast. The film won several of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Spielberg.

American Dad!

TBS, 4pm

Visit the Smith family — headed by CIA agent and staunch lover of the U.S. of A. Stan (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) — in (fictional) Langley Falls, Va., this week and next. The irreverent animated series airs in two-hour blocks Tuesday through Friday to mark 15 years (and four Emmy nods) since its 2005 debut.

NCIS: “The Arizona”

CBS, 8pm

Christopher Lloyd (Taxi) guest-stars as elderly Joe Smith, who claims that in 1941 he was using his older brother’s ID to serve on the USS Arizona when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He wants to be buried there, but the team must verify his identity to fulfill his last wish.

The Gene: An Intimate History

PBS, 8pm

Geneticists wrestle with the moral implications of groundbreaking new technologies that offer both promise and peril. Audrey, a determined young scientist with spinal muscular atrophy, researches a treatment for her own condition.

mixed-ish: “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

ABC, 9pm

After learning that scientists predict the ozone layer will be depleted in 20 years, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) panics and tries to implement Earth Day at school to influence some change. To her surprise, she is met with resistance, forcing her to take matters into her own hands to fight for the cause.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 9pm

Two new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air tonight. In “Ironbound,” a small-town police officer claims he’s the victim of a conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall. Then in “Ride or Die,” a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, and the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Scott”

Food Network, 9pm

Three Chopped winners with more to prove set out to pull off an upset by taking down judge Scott Conant. First-round jitters could make the champs’ path to another victory more difficult, and the alligator in the entree basket seems more frightening to one chef than the other. In the last round, Conant’s rare appearance at the Chopped stoves is made memorable by his fierce determination to succeed and his fierce hatred for one of the basket ingredients. Can he rise to the challenge and defeat the champ?

Empire: “Over Everything”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Over Everything,” Lucious (Terrence Howard) continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s (Trai Byers) missteps.

New Amsterdam: “Matter of Seconds”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.

black-ish: “Earl, Interrupted”

ABC, 9:30pm

Single again, Earl (Laurence Fishburne) tries to remedy his heartbreak by out-of-control partying and gambling, which prompts son Dre (Anthony Anderson) to step in. Also on the sitcom, Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets school drop-off duty for his siblings because mom Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is avoiding an annoying parent.

One Day at a Time: “One Halloween at a Time”

Pop TV, 9:30pm

What’s scarier than ghosts and goblins at Halloween? Ask shocked grandmother Lydia (Rita Moreno), who finds something truly frightening in the garbage. And for an added treat, The Jeffersons’ Marla Gibbs appears on the sitcom as a new Alvarez neighbor.

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this spinoff of Discovery’s hit reality series Deadliest Catch, Capt. Josh Harris, Alaskan legacy fisherman and son of Bering Sea legend Phil Harris, forges his own path on the high seas. The discovery of mysterious Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled in Capt. Phil’s handwriting, notes and statistics prompts Josh to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime quest in Hawaii to learn about the time his late father spent fishing there decades ago.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

For decades, Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch has had a reputation for paranormal phenomena and UFO sightings. Tonight, the team investigating these strange occurrences manages to capture two possible flying saucers on camera. Let’s hope they all remembered to wear their tinfoil hats!

The Definition of Insanity

PBS, 10pm

A team of dedicated Miami-Dade County public servants work to help people with mental illness navigate from lives of tragedy to possibility. The film reveals a humane criminal justice approach to mental illness.