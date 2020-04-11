Saturday, April 11: Sing Along With Lifetime’s ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel’

Lifetime

Saturday, April 11

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

With nearly 100 original films planned for 2020 for the women’s network, this is one of the standouts. Executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott bring the Clark sisters’ story to life, recounting the lives of the highest-selling female gospel group in history along with their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

“The Lord of the Rings” Marathon

AMC, beginning at 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy the second and third entries in Peter Jackson’s stunningly epic, Oscar-winning trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy saga — The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

Fashionably Yours

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

What’s this? The rare Hallmark movie that doesn’t want the leading lady to move home? Overlooked at her fashion-magazine job in Seattle, Lauren (The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham) is ready to pack it in. Then Rob (Kendrick Sampson, How to Get Away With Murder), the owner of the moving company, decides to play tour guide and remind her of the Emerald City’s charms.

Alaska Animal Rescue

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows heroes from three renowned Alaskan conservation centers as they respond to animals in need on land and sea, and in the air. Whether striving to help sea lions, lynxes, eagles, bears, wolves, walruses, whales, otters or other creatures, these groups are willing to do whatever it takes to rescue and preserve Alaska’s unique wildlife.

Saved by the Barn

Animal Planet, 10pm

New Series!

This series introduces Dan McKernan, who left behind his six-figure tech job in Austin, Texas, to take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in Michigan and transform it into the “Barn Sanctuary,” a haven for rescued farm animals that have experienced abuse, neglect and much more. In each episode, audiences join Dan and his family as they learn the ropes of their new life on the farm, give these barnyard animals a second chance at life and experience the compassion Dan brings to every animal in his care.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm

Saturday Night Live is back — sort of — with an episode featuring new material produced remotely as the SNL cast and crew practice social distancing. Show elements will include “Weekend Update” and other original content from SNL cast members.

Sunday, April 12

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

NBC, 7pm

On Easter Sunday, NBC re-airs this 2018 TV adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera based on the final week of Jesus’ life. Staged at Brooklyn’s Marcy Armory in front of a live audience, the production stars John Legend in the title role. Costarring are Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

Biography: Dolly

A&E, 8pm

This two-hour documentary traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary features exclusive interviews with Dolly herself as well as with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue, and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

God Friended Me: “The Fugitive”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “The Fugitive,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter (guest star Erica Tazel) who’s searching for Miles’ new friend suggestion.

Happy Easter Movie Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Easter Sunday primetime double feature includes a mix of the secular and the sacred. The evening begins with Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in 1948’s Easter Parade, the musical featuring classic Irving Berlin tunes like “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “A Couple of Swells.” The second film on the bill is the 1961 biblical epic King of Kings, a dramatization of the life of Jesus (portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter).

Killing Eve

AMC & BBC America, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The hit drama following British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is back for Season 3. As the season opens, Villanelle thinks Eve is dead, and Eve thinks she’s safely hidden in plain sight from Villanelle. When a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course, the journey back to each other will dearly cost them. Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Knock Down”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS assists in the investigation of an arsonist who targets an FBI safe house that’s protecting a political activist seeking asylum in the new episode “Knock Down.”

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is back with another compelling period piece in this six-part limited series that reunites him with other members of the creative team behind Downton. Fellowes adapts his bestselling novel of the same name for the series, which follows the secrets and scandals of 19th-century London society’s upper echelon. The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown), Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) and more.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

In the second episode of this World War II drama, the war in Europe has been raging for a month, and British translator Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is desperate for news. Meanwhile, Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz) joins the Polish resistance.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw

A&E, 10pm

Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, this two-hour special gives viewers a front-row seat at Nashville’s one-night-only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible lineup of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies, and many more.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Monolith”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Monolith,” after Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) is injured while unsuccessfully trying to prevent a kidnapping, NCIS races to find the missing woman and her abductors.

Insecure

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 focuses on the aftermath of decisions made last season. Issa (Issa Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

ID launches its new ID Breaking Now series of specials, which uncovers unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, with a look at Harvey Weinstein, the once untouchable entertainment tycoon who got away with sexually assaulting and harassing women for decades before finally being brought to justice recently. The hourlong special features interviews with survivors of Weinstein’s crimes, as well as with his lawyers, operatives and cronies, which expose just how far he went to keep his secret.

Run

HBO, 10:35pm

New Series!

Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) star in this romantic comedic thriller. The series follows Ruby Richardson (Wever), who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in New York and travel across America together.

Monday, April 13

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Twenty singles attempt to fall in love through music, performing popular songs in front of judges to prove their devotion to each other, and eventually become the last couple standing.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Standoff”

CBS, 8pm

A surprise delivery prompts Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs), as well as Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold), to examine their respective relationships’ power dynamics in the new episode “Welcome to the Standoff.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

In “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors,” see how one of history’s greatest monsters is transformed into one of its shining lights. Then in “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”

NBC, 8pm

The Knockouts Rounds begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton’s strongest team members remaining from the Battles. The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance. Each coach will have one steal.

9-1-1: “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1”

FOX, 8pm

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is afraid when the call center is taken hostage in the new episode “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.”

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s evening devoted to Jane Russell classics begins with His Kind of Woman (1951), which is followed by several 1952 features: Macao, The Las Vegas Story and Montana Belle.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Randy’s a Wrangler,” Dottie (Christine Ebersole) makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (guest star John Ratzenberger), at physical therapy.

Biography: Kenny Rogers

A&E, 9pm

Using live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Kenny Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, this special chronicles his life from his childhood to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself, as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and more.

Better Call Saul: “Bad Choice Road”

AMC, 9pm

In the wake of Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) traumatic misadventure, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) takes stock of what is important. Jimmy attempts to return to business as usual, but it’s more difficult than anticipated. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) set a plan in motion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “May the Breast Man Win”

Bravo, 9pm

After Adam has a jealous outburst, Jenna asks Georgia to be her buffer. Madison keeps her head down and works hard to earn back Jenna’s trust. Tensions remain high between Paget and Ciara. And Parker has difficulty with a beach picnic setup that sends him into an epic downward spiral. Capt. Glenn intervenes, but it may be too late.

All Rise: “Merrily We Ride Along”

CBS, 9pm

Mark (Wilson Bethel) finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along in the new episode “Merrily We Ride Along.”

Good Eats: Reloaded

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host Alton Brown cracks into a second season revisiting Good Eats’ 1999-2012 run with this egg-centric episode, updated with new recipes and alternate cooking techniques.

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Generous stars (Viola Davis! Melissa McCarthy!) team with Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott to gift loved ones with home makeovers. First, Brad Pitt gives his longtime makeup artist a new guest suite — and wields a sledgehammer during demo!

The Baker and the Beauty

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) meets beautiful actress Noa (Nathalie Kelley) on a night out, and both of their lives are changed forever.

Bull: “The Sovereigns”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) mounts the defense of an idealistic state judge (guest star Kelcy Griffin), who’s on trial for obstruction of justice in the new episode “The Sovereigns.”

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: “Million Dollar Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When successful businessman George Kogan is gunned down in broad daylight on a ritzy Upper East Side sidewalk, the millionaire’s murder sends shock waves through the usually peaceful neighborhood. Even more shocking are the sordid details of Kogan’s personal life that emerge in the pages of the New York Post in the days after the shooting, leaving police to unravel the tangled web of lies spun by his killer.

Songland

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this series will again offer an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting as undiscovered songwriters get the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after music producers in the hopes of creating the recording artists’ next hit songs. The season opens with Lady Antebellum as the guest recording artist for the episode.

Independent Lens: “Bedlam”

PBS, 10pm

Hear the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions. Psychiatrist Kenneth Rosenberg visits ERs, jails and homeless camps to examine the national health crisis of mental illness.

Briarpatch

USA Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

Rosario Dawson’s pulpy and fun crime drama anthology series closes its first season tonight.