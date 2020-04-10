Friday, April 10: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Returns With New Episodes

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Karen Neal/CBS.

All Times Eastern.

Friday, April 10

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

New Episodes!

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must find Kumu (Amy Hill) when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife in the new episode “Say Hello to Your Past.”

MacGyver: “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis”

CBS, 8pm

Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout. Guest star Tate Donovan returns as Oversight in the new episode “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis.”

The Blacklist: “Twamie Ullulaq”

NBC, 8pm

A Blacklist case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Meanwhile, Aram (Amir Arison) enlists Red’s (James Spader) help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband.

Fantasy Lands

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

If you need a little escape from the real world, tonight’s themed lineup of famous fantasy films on Turner Classic Movies will do the trick. Start off by taking a journey over the rainbow with the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, followed by the Shirley Temple flick The Blue Bird (1940) and, finally, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), the musical fantasy film based on James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s novel for children.

Dynasty: “She Cancelled…”

The CW, 9pm

Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) world turns upside down when she becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested. Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) birthday becomes the main event, but Dominique’s (Michael Michele) new project has him questioning Vanessa’s (guest star Jade Payton) true intentions.

Somewhere South: “Dumpling Dilemma”

PBS, 9pm

Accompany Vivian on a trip to the Mississippi Delta and farther south to learn that not all dumplings are the same. But whether filled with minced meat, chopped veggies or nothing at all, they stretch our ingredients and our imaginations.

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

In the episode “Your Own French Onion Soup” Rick Bayless marvels over Julia Child’s knife skills and what great training technique she provided, while Jose Andres and Eric Ripert wonder how many tips are in her 200 episodes of The French Chef. Next, in “Boeuf Bourguignon,” Sara Moulton, Carla Hall, Andres and Ripert discuss how comfortable and magnetic Child was in her first episode. Martha Stewart weighs in on how influential Child was in changing how viewers thought about food and cooking.

Saturday, April 11

“The Lord of the Rings” Marathon

AMC, beginning at 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy the second and third entries in Peter Jackson’s stunningly epic, Oscar-winning trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy saga — The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

With nearly 100 original films planned for 2020 for the women’s network, this is one of the standouts. Executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott bring the Clark sisters’ story to life, recounting the lives of the highest-selling female gospel group in history along with their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

Fashionably Yours

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

What’s this? The rare Hallmark movie that doesn’t want the leading lady to move home? Overlooked at her fashion-magazine job in Seattle, Lauren (The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham) is ready to pack it in. Then Rob (Kendrick Sampson, How to Get Away With Murder), the owner of the moving company, decides to play tour guide and remind her of the Emerald City’s charms.

Alaska Animal Rescue

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows heroes from three renowned Alaskan conservation centers as they respond to animals in need on land and sea, and in the air. Whether striving to help sea lions, lynxes, eagles, bears, wolves, walruses, whales, otters or other creatures, these groups are willing to do whatever it takes to rescue and preserve Alaska’s unique wildlife.

Saved by the Barn

Animal Planet, 10pm

New Series!

This series introduces Dan McKernan, who left behind his six-figure tech job in Austin, Texas, to take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in Michigan and transform it into the “Barn Sanctuary,” a haven for rescued farm animals that have experienced abuse, neglect and much more. In each episode, audiences join Dan and his family as they learn the ropes of their new life on the farm, give these barnyard animals a second chance at life and experience the compassion Dan brings to every animal in his care.

Sunday, April 12

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

NBC, 7pm

On Easter Sunday, NBC re-airs this 2018 TV adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera based on the final week of Jesus’ life. Staged at Brooklyn’s Marcy Armory in front of a live audience, the production stars John Legend in the title role. Costarring are Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

Biography: Dolly

A&E, 8pm

This two-hour documentary traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary features exclusive interviews with Dolly herself as well as with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue, and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

God Friended Me: “The Fugitive”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “The Fugitive,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter (guest star Erica Tazel) who’s searching for Miles’ new friend suggestion.

Happy Easter Movie Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Easter Sunday primetime double feature includes a mix of the secular and the sacred. The evening begins with Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in 1948’s Easter Parade, the musical featuring classic Irving Berlin tunes like “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “A Couple of Swells.” The second film on the bill is the 1961 biblical epic King of Kings, a dramatization of the life of Jesus (portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter).

Killing Eve

AMC & BBC America, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The hit drama following British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is back for Season 3. As the season opens, Villanelle thinks Eve is dead, and Eve thinks she’s safely hidden in plain sight from Villanelle. When a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course, the journey back to each other will dearly cost them. Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Knock Down”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS assists in the investigation of an arsonist who targets an FBI safe house that’s protecting a political activist seeking asylum in the new episode “Knock Down.”

Belgravia

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is back with another compelling period piece in this six-part limited series that reunites him with other members of the creative team behind Downton. Fellowes adapts his bestselling novel of the same name for the series, which follows the secrets and scandals of 19th-century London society’s upper echelon. The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown), Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) and more.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

In the second episode of this World War II drama, the war in Europe has been raging for a month, and British translator Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is desperate for news. Meanwhile, Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz) joins the Polish resistance.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw

A&E, 10pm

Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, this two-hour special gives viewers a front-row seat at Nashville’s one-night-only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible lineup of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies, and many more.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Monolith”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Monolith,” after Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) is injured while unsuccessfully trying to prevent a kidnapping, NCIS races to find the missing woman and her abductors.

Insecure

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 focuses on the aftermath of decisions made last season. Issa (Issa Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

ID launches its new ID Breaking Now series of specials, which uncovers unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, with a look at Harvey Weinstein, the once untouchable entertainment tycoon who got away with sexually assaulting and harassing women for decades before finally being brought to justice recently. The hourlong special features interviews with survivors of Weinstein’s crimes, as well as with his lawyers, operatives and cronies, which expose just how far he went to keep his secret.

Run

HBO, 10:35pm

New Series!

Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) star in this romantic comedic thriller. The series follows Ruby Richardson (Wever), who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in New York and travel across America together.