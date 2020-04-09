Thursday, April 9: ‘Will & Grace’ Pays Tribute to ‘I Love Lucy’

Tina Thorpe/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, April 9

Will & Grace: “We Love Lucy”

NBC, 9pm

Will (Eric McCormack) claims living with Grace (Debra Messing) is like I Love Lucy’s Ricky living with Lucy. When Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) hear this, they each claim that they are the Lucy of the group. Grace, Karen and Jack each imagine themselves as Lucy (in scenes referencing I Love Lucy’s classic “Vitameatavegamin,” “chocolate factory” and “grape-stomping” episodes), with Will as the Ricky to all of them. Lucie Arnaz and Leslie Jordan guest-star.

Hi Score Girl

Netflix

Season Premiere!

After airing in Japan late last year, the second season of this anime series makes its U.S. debut on Netflix this month. Described as a “’90s arcade romantic comedy,” the series revolves around the life of video gamer Haruo Yaguchi, the coin-operated gaming scene he frequents and the changes in both over time, especially as Haruo meets his gaming match in — and develops a growing bond with — exceptional player Akira Ono.

The Good Fight

CBS All Access

Season Premiere!

The 10-episode fourth season of The Good Fight begins streaming today on CBS All Access. Big changes are ahead for the law firm of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, as it’s become a subsidiary of huge multinational firm STR Laurie. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are chafing at their loss of independence. Hugh Dancy joins Season 4 in a recurring role.

Last Man Standing: “Garage Band”

FOX, 8pm

A car restoration article throws Mike (Tim Allen), Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Ed (Hector Elizondo) into the spotlight while leaving Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) feeling unappreciated in the new episode “Garage Band.”

Superstore: “California Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

After Mateo (Nico Santos) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) disagree on the best way to celebrate her 21st birthday, Cheyenne enlists Bo’s (Johnny Pemberton) help. Much to Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) chagrin, Glenn (Mark McKinney) plays matchmaker to help Jerry (Chris Grace) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) complete their family, while Dina (Lauren Ash) attempts to help Amy (America Ferrera) keep a big secret from Jonah (Ben Feldman).

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films that captured life in New York City in the 1970s focuses on various types of interpersonal relationships in the Big Apple, with titles like Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning Annie Hall (1977) and another of Allen’s New York-set romantic comedies, Manhattan (1979), as well as other films.

Man With a Plan: “Adam’s Big Little Lie”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) promises not to lie to Andi (Liza Snyder) again but finds himself in a tough spot when he has to cover for Joe (Stacy Keach) in the new episode “Adam’s Big Little Lie.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Valloweaster”

NBC, 8:30pm

The squad competes in an effort to determine who is the greatest human/genius.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Put on a Happy Face”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Link (Chris Carmack) tries to convince Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes (Richard Flood) asks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) a surprising question, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) makes a shocking discovery.

Mark of a Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Each episode follows the story of an investigation — guided by the killer’s postmortem signature — and features firsthand accounts from detectives who worked on the cases as well as interviews with criminal psychology experts and family members and friends of the victims.

Broke: “Jobs”

CBS, 9:30pm

Javier (Jaime Camil) gets work as a ride-share driver and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) is employed as a personal shopper in the new episode “Jobs.”

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Kings and Queens”

NBC, 9:30pm

Debbie (Fran Drescher) decides to become a certified life coach to help her and Stew (Steven Weber) get out of debt and immediately makes waves in Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca’s (Abby Elliott) lives. Stew rejects Joanna’s (Jessy Hodges) help while trying to come up with a great new as-seen-on-TV product.

Vegas Chef Prizefight

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Who will win the ultimate prize of a job as Head Chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino?

Friday, April 10

MacGyver: “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis”

CBS, 8pm

Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout. Guest star Tate Donovan returns as Oversight in the new episode “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis.”

The Blacklist: “Twamie Ullulaq”

NBC, 8pm

A Blacklist case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Meanwhile, Aram (Amir Arison) enlists Red’s (James Spader) help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband.

Fantasy Lands

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

If you need a little escape from the real world, tonight’s themed lineup of famous fantasy films on Turner Classic Movies will do the trick. Start off by taking a journey over the rainbow with the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, followed by the Shirley Temple flick The Blue Bird (1940) and, finally, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), the musical fantasy film based on James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s novel for children.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

New Episodes!

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must find Kumu (Amy Hill) when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife in the new episode “Say Hello to Your Past.”

Dynasty: “She Cancelled…”

The CW, 9pm

Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) world turns upside down when she becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested. Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) birthday becomes the main event, but Dominique’s (Michael Michele) new project has him questioning Vanessa’s (guest star Jade Payton) true intentions.

Somewhere South: “Dumpling Dilemma”

PBS, 9pm

Accompany Vivian on a trip to the Mississippi Delta and farther south to learn that not all dumplings are the same. But whether filled with minced meat, chopped veggies or nothing at all, they stretch our ingredients and our imaginations.

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

In the episode “Your Own French Onion Soup” Rick Bayless marvels over Julia Child’s knife skills and what great training technique she provided, while Jose Andres and Eric Ripert wonder how many tips are in her 200 episodes of The French Chef. Next, in “Boeuf Bourguignon,” Sara Moulton, Carla Hall, Andres and Ripert discuss how comfortable and magnetic Child was in her first episode. Martha Stewart weighs in on how influential Child was in changing how viewers thought about food and cooking.

Saturday, April 11

“The Lord of the Rings” Marathon

AMC, beginning at 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy the second and third entries in Peter Jackson’s stunningly epic, Oscar-winning trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy saga — The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

With nearly 100 original films planned for 2020 for the women’s network, this is one of the standouts. Executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott bring the Clark sisters’ story to life, recounting the lives of the highest-selling female gospel group in history along with their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

Fashionably Yours

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

What’s this? The rare Hallmark movie that doesn’t want the leading lady to move home? Overlooked at her fashion-magazine job in Seattle, Lauren (The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham) is ready to pack it in. Then Rob (Kendrick Sampson, How to Get Away With Murder), the owner of the moving company, decides to play tour guide and remind her of the Emerald City’s charms.

Alaska Animal Rescue

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows heroes from three renowned Alaskan conservation centers as they respond to animals in need on land and sea, and in the air. Whether striving to help sea lions, lynxes, eagles, bears, wolves, walruses, whales, otters or other creatures, these groups are willing to do whatever it takes to rescue and preserve Alaska’s unique wildlife.

Saved by the Barn

Animal Planet, 10pm

New Series!

This series introduces Dan McKernan, who left behind his six-figure tech job in Austin, Texas, to take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in Michigan and transform it into the “Barn Sanctuary,” a haven for rescued farm animals that have experienced abuse, neglect and much more. In each episode, audiences join Dan and his family as they learn the ropes of their new life on the farm, give these barnyard animals a second chance at life and experience the compassion Dan brings to every animal in his care.