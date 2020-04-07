Tuesday, April 7: Pop TV’s Quirky, Endearing ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Series Finale

Pop TV

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 7

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV, 8pm

Series Finale!

After six seasons, the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and flat-out hilarious comedy from Eugene and Daniel Levy comes to an end. Along with the Levys, the series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott. Following the finale, Pop will air an hourlong documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the series and its cultural impact.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “Burn It All Down,” when Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life.

The Gene: An Intimate History

PBS, 8pm

In this new two-part documentary, powerful personal stories and stunning breakthroughs reveal the historical search for the human genome and the promise of modern research. The series is based on Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee’s bestseller on how genes impact heredity, disease and behavior. In the first episode, patients with rare genetic diseases and their doctors seek to discover cures, often in a race against time.

1948 in Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Nighttime will be especially dark on Turner Classic Movies this evening with a lineup of classic film noir titles released in 1948. It begins with the network premiere of Victor Mature in Cry of the City. The rest of the lineup includes Orson Welles starring in and directing The Lady From Shanghai; Richard Basehart in He Walked by Night; Bogie and Bacall’s fourth and final onscreen pairing in Key Largo; Merle Oberon and Robert Ryan in Berlin Express; and Barry Fitzgerald in the Oscar-winning The Naked City.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A “Schitt’s Creek” Farewell

Pop TV, 8:30pm

Following the series finale of the acclaimed comedy Schitt’s Creek, this hourlong documentary offers fans the ultimate farewell in the form of an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved show. This celebration of the series and its cultural impact will include never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes and more. There will also be interviews with the cast, creators and celebrity superfans like Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Amy Sedaris and more.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Alex”

Food Network, 9pm

Can Chopped champions beat Chopped royalty? This week, in this first-of-its-kind battle, fearless returning winners compete for a chance to face off against illustrious Chopped judge Alex Guarnaschelli. The champ who makes it to the Beat Alex round stands to win major bragging rights if they can turn a gooey cake and savory morsels into a $10,000 dessert.

mixed-ish: “Bad Boys”

ABC, 9pm

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) try to deflect Johan’s (Ethan William Childress) interest in going to cop camp and one day becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) gets her first role as a school safety patrol and quickly realizes that with great power comes great responsibility.

Empire: “We Got Us”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “We Got Us,” Andre (Trai Byers) enters a treatment facility, and the guilt Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison.

The Last O.G.

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish return for a third season of their Brooklyn-bred comedy series. After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding new forms of income. Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. Some of the new season’s guest stars include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams and J.B. Smoove.

Wednesday, April 8

Ghost Hunters

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the double-episode Season 2 premiere of A&E’s reboot of the pioneering paranormal investigation series, the team heads into uncharted territory to be the first to look into reports of spooky phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Their journey takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States, where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain, places where locals have been forced to live with the unexplained. After tonight’s special premiere, the series moves to its regular time slot an hour later.

Modern Family: “A Modern Farewell”/“Finale Part 1/Finale Part 2”

ABC, 8pm

Series Finale!

ABC is giving viewers a heartfelt look back at one of television’s most culturally defining series. The first hour is a documentary that will explore the 11-year run of this iconic series, from the writing and casting of the pilot, all the way up to the final table read. Then, in Part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) settle in on their new normal, and Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria (Sofía Vergara) becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay (Ed O’Neill), Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Joe (Jeremy Maguire) don’t seem to need her as much. In Part 2 of the finale, the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems.

The Masked Singer: “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 1”

FOX, 8pm

Four of the Super Nine singers pair off to battle onstage in the new episode “The Mother of All Final Faceoffs, Part 1.”

Chicago Med: “Just a River in Egypt”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) evaluates a 15-year-old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass. Meanwhile, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) sides with Dr. Asher (Jessy Schram) on a risky treatment plan, and tensions run high between Drs. Choi (Brian Tee) and Marcel (Dominic Rains).

Nature: “Remarkable Rabbits”

PBS, 8pm

There are more than 100 kinds of domestic and wild rabbits and hares, from snowshoe hares to Flemish giants. Despite their remarkable ability to reproduce, many wild rabbits are in danger of being eradicated.

Starring Harry Belafonte

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Singer/actor/activist Harry Belafonte’s onscreen career is celebrated in tonight’s themed film lineup on Turner Classic Movies. First up is Belafonte’s costarring turn alongside Dorothy Dandridge in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones; followed by Odds Against Tomorrow (1959); The World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959); The Angel Levine (1970), which Belafonte also produced; and his feature-film debut in Bright Road (1953).

SEAL Team: “Drawdown”

CBS, 9pm

As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”

LEGO Masters: “Star Wars”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Star Wars,” the remaining teams build droids inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Characters C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 make guest appearances.

Chicago Fire: “Light Things Up”

NBC, 9pm

Tension builds when a group of rabble-rousers attempt to lock down the firehouse. Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) is faced with a monumental decision, Cruz (Joe Minoso) readies himself for a big day, and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age.

NOVA: “The Truth About Fat”

PBS, 9pm

Scientists are coming to understand fat as a system akin to an organ — one whose size may have more to do with biological processes than personal choices. Explore the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger and even pregnancy.

Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Ice-T and Coco”

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Psychic medium Kim Russo meets with rapper and actor Ice-T and his wife Coco as they explore a New Jersey factory and experience unexplainable events linked to the factory’s deadly past. While Ice-T considers himself a skeptic, the spirits they encounter might make him a believer.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Jimmy Kimmel hosts this new primetime iteration of the game show, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Celebrities will step into the hot seat to win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice, and this time they can ask anyone — a relative, a beloved teacher, even a famed trivia expert — for help. Also new this time, America can play along with a live app to compete to win the same amount of money the celebrities are playing for.

S.W.A.T.: “Stigma”

CBS, 10pm

The SWAT team races to save Buck (Louis Ferreira), their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and poses a danger to himself in the new episode “Stigma.”

Chicago P.D.: “Buried Secrets”

NBC, 10pm

The clock is ticking after Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses a woman’s kidnapping and the team races to put the pieces together. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) tries to connect with Ruzek outside of work, but he mysteriously distances himself from her.

Liar

SundanceTV, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Liar returns for a second season, picking up three weeks after damning evidence proved Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) sexually assaulted 19 women, when his body is found in the Kent marshes. As one of Andrew’s more recent victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) can’t help feeling relieved by the news of his death. Yet the seaside community is rocked when the case quickly becomes a murder investigation.

Thursday, April 9

Hi Score Girl

Netflix

Season Premiere!

After airing in Japan late last year, the second season of this anime series makes its U.S. debut on Netflix this month. Described as a “’90s arcade romantic comedy,” the series revolves around the life of video gamer Haruo Yaguchi, the coin-operated gaming scene he frequents and the changes in both over time, especially as Haruo meets his gaming match in — and develops a growing bond with — exceptional player Akira Ono.

The Good Fight

CBS All Access

Season Premiere!

The 10-episode fourth season of The Good Fight begins streaming today on CBS All Access. Big changes are ahead for the law firm of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, as it’s become a subsidiary of huge multinational firm STR Laurie. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are chafing at their loss of independence. Hugh Dancy joins Season 4 in a recurring role.

Last Man Standing: “Garage Band”

FOX, 8pm

A car restoration article throws Mike (Tim Allen), Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Ed (Hector Elizondo) into the spotlight while leaving Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) feeling unappreciated in the new episode “Garage Band.”

Superstore: “California Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

After Mateo (Nico Santos) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) disagree on the best way to celebrate her 21st birthday, Cheyenne enlists Bo’s (Johnny Pemberton) help. Much to Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) chagrin, Glenn (Mark McKinney) plays matchmaker to help Jerry (Chris Grace) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) complete their family, while Dina (Lauren Ash) attempts to help Amy (America Ferrera) keep a big secret from Jonah (Ben Feldman).

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films that captured life in New York City in the 1970s focuses on various types of interpersonal relationships in the Big Apple, with titles like Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning Annie Hall (1977) and another of Allen’s New York-set romantic comedies, Manhattan (1979), as well as other films.

Man With a Plan: “Adam’s Big Little Lie”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) promises not to lie to Andi (Liza Snyder) again but finds himself in a tough spot when he has to cover for Joe (Stacy Keach) in the new episode “Adam’s Big Little Lie.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Valloweaster”

NBC, 8:30pm

The squad competes in an effort to determine who is the greatest human/genius.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Put on a Happy Face”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Link (Chris Carmack) tries to convince Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes (Richard Flood) asks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) a surprising question, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) makes a shocking discovery.

Will & Grace: “We Love Lucy”

NBC, 9pm

Will (Eric McCormack) claims living with Grace (Debra Messing) is like I Love Lucy’s Ricky living with Lucy. When Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) hear this, they each claim that they are the Lucy of the group. Grace, Karen and Jack each imagine themselves as Lucy (in scenes referencing I Love Lucy’s classic “Vitameatavegamin,” “chocolate factory” and “grape-stomping” episodes), with Will as the Ricky to all of them. Lucie Arnaz and Leslie Jordan guest-star.

Mark of a Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Each episode follows the story of an investigation — guided by the killer’s postmortem signature — and features firsthand accounts from detectives who worked on the cases as well as interviews with criminal psychology experts and family members and friends of the victims.

Broke: “Jobs”

CBS, 9:30pm

Javier (Jaime Camil) gets work as a ride-share driver and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) is employed as a personal shopper in the new episode “Jobs.”

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Kings and Queens”

NBC, 9:30pm

Debbie (Fran Drescher) decides to become a certified life coach to help her and Stew (Steven Weber) get out of debt and immediately makes waves in Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca’s (Abby Elliott) lives. Stew rejects Joanna’s (Jessy Hodges) help while trying to come up with a great new as-seen-on-TV product.

Vegas Chef Prizefight

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Who will win the ultimate prize of a job as Head Chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino?