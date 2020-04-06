© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved Credit: Wilson Webb

On Demand DVD New Releases April 6-12

Cats A ridiculously brilliant cast, dazzling costuming and emotionally fueled songs and dance sequences make up this film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical. At the heart of the story is a tribe of cats and one cat’s decision on who gets to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson (PG, 1:50) 4/7

Little Women This is the beloved story of the March sisters as told by director Greta Gerwig, the writer and director of Lady Bird. The story is as relevant to women today as it was when Louisa May Alcott’s novel was written. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh (PG, 2:15) 4/7

Doolittle When young Queen Victoria falls ill, the legendary doctor who can talk to animals embarks on an epic adventure to a mysterious island to find a cure. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (PG, 1:41) 4/7

