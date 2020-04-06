Monday, April 6: A Simple Errand Goes Terribly Awry on ‘Better Call Saul’

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

All Times Eastern.

Monday, April 6

Better Call Saul: “Bagman”

AMC, 9pm

When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is pushed to the limit. Mike (Jonathan Banks) takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel, and Lalo (Tony Dalton) gets an unexpected visitor.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”

CBS, 8pm

When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

Meet the man who stumbled upon the counterintuitive realm of quantum mechanics in “Magic Without Lies.” Then in “A Tale of Two Atoms,” follow the story of two atoms from different parts of the universe who meet on a small planet.

The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress and major 1940s-’50s Hollywood sex symbol Jane Russell is celebrated on Turner Classic Movies each Monday night this month with an evening of her notable films. Tonight’s initial lineup includes some of Russell’s earliest work, beginning with her breakthrough role in the 1943 Western The Outlaw and also including The Paleface (1948), Double Dynamite! (1951) and Young Widow (1946).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”

All Rise: “In the Fights”

CBS, 9pm

Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”

Roswell, New Mexico: “What If God Was One of Us?”

The CW, 9pm

On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max (Nathan Dean), Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) for one last favor that could potentially land him in hot water. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) investigation into Nora (guest star Kayla Ewell) leads them to a farm, where they meet a historian named Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi).

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Starz, 9pm

This documentary looks at Roy Cohn, a ruthless and unscrupulous lawyer and political power broker who was once Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Cohn has been dead for more than 30 years, yet his influence is still felt in today’s political climate. The film’s title refers to something President Trump was quoted saying as federal investigators were looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Bull: “Off the Rails”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) faces the unknown in court when he represents a train engineer who has no memory of the accident he’s accused of causing in the new episode “Off the Rails.”

Manifest

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s (Matt Long) life approach, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Vance (Daryl Edwards) make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.

Broken Places

PBS, 10pm

Explore why some children are severely damaged by early adversity while others are able to thrive. Revisit children profiled decades ago to see how early trauma shaped their lives as adults.

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

Christian Kane (The Librarians) stars as Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, the combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can go … a small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago. He now runs the gift shop at the island’s luxury resort hotel, gets his disability payments at the nearby U.S. Air Force base, and generally manages his transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett. But despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police department or running into people from his old life. And the problem is: He likes it.

Tuesday, April 7

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “Burn It All Down,” when Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life.

The Gene: An Intimate History

PBS, 8pm

In this new two-part documentary, powerful personal stories and stunning breakthroughs reveal the historical search for the human genome and the promise of modern research. The series is based on Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee’s bestseller on how genes impact heredity, disease and behavior. In the first episode, patients with rare genetic diseases and their doctors seek to discover cures, often in a race against time.

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV, 8pm

Series Finale!

After six seasons, the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and flat-out hilarious comedy from Eugene and Daniel Levy comes to an end. Along with the Levys, the series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott. Following the finale, Pop will air an hourlong documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the series and its cultural impact.

1948 in Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Nighttime will be especially dark on Turner Classic Movies this evening with a lineup of classic film noir titles released in 1948. It begins with the network premiere of Victor Mature in Cry of the City. The rest of the lineup includes Orson Welles starring in and directing The Lady From Shanghai; Richard Basehart in He Walked by Night; Bogie and Bacall’s fourth and final onscreen pairing in Key Largo; Merle Oberon and Robert Ryan in Berlin Express; and Barry Fitzgerald in the Oscar-winning The Naked City.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A “Schitt’s Creek” Farewell

Pop TV, 8:30pm

Following the series finale of the acclaimed comedy Schitt’s Creek, this hourlong documentary offers fans the ultimate farewell in the form of an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved show. This celebration of the series and its cultural impact will include never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes and more. There will also be interviews with the cast, creators and celebrity superfans like Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Amy Sedaris and more.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Alex”

Food Network, 9pm

Can Chopped champions beat Chopped royalty? This week, in this first-of-its-kind battle, fearless returning winners compete for a chance to face off against illustrious Chopped judge Alex Guarnaschelli. The champ who makes it to the Beat Alex round stands to win major bragging rights if they can turn a gooey cake and savory morsels into a $10,000 dessert.

mixed-ish: “Bad Boys”

ABC, 9pm

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) try to deflect Johan’s (Ethan William Childress) interest in going to cop camp and one day becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) gets her first role as a school safety patrol and quickly realizes that with great power comes great responsibility.

Empire: “We Got Us”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “We Got Us,” Andre (Trai Byers) enters a treatment facility, and the guilt Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison.

The Last O.G.

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish return for a third season of their Brooklyn-bred comedy series. After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding new forms of income. Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. Some of the new season’s guest stars include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams and J.B. Smoove.

Wednesday, April 8

Ghost Hunters

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the double-episode Season 2 premiere of A&E’s reboot of the pioneering paranormal investigation series, the team heads into uncharted territory to be the first to look into reports of spooky phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Their journey takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States, where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain, places where locals have been forced to live with the unexplained. After tonight’s special premiere, the series moves to its regular time slot an hour later.

Modern Family: “A Modern Farewell”/“Finale Part 1/Finale Part 2”

ABC, 8pm

Series Finale!

ABC is giving viewers a heartfelt look back at one of television’s most culturally defining series. The first hour is a documentary that will explore the 11-year run of this iconic series, from the writing and casting of the pilot, all the way up to the final table read. Then, in Part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) settle in on their new normal, and Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria (Sofía Vergara) becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay (Ed O’Neill), Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Joe (Jeremy Maguire) don’t seem to need her as much. In Part 2 of the finale, the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems.

The Masked Singer: “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 1”

FOX, 8pm

Four of the Super Nine singers pair off to battle onstage in the new episode “The Mother of All Final Faceoffs, Part 1.”

Chicago Med: “Just a River in Egypt”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) evaluates a 15-year-old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass. Meanwhile, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) sides with Dr. Asher (Jessy Schram) on a risky treatment plan, and tensions run high between Drs. Choi (Brian Tee) and Marcel (Dominic Rains).

Nature: “Remarkable Rabbits”

PBS, 8pm

There are more than 100 kinds of domestic and wild rabbits and hares, from snowshoe hares to Flemish giants. Despite their remarkable ability to reproduce, many wild rabbits are in danger of being eradicated.

Starring Harry Belafonte

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Singer/actor/activist Harry Belafonte’s onscreen career is celebrated in tonight’s themed film lineup on Turner Classic Movies. First up is Belafonte’s costarring turn alongside Dorothy Dandridge in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones; followed by Odds Against Tomorrow (1959); The World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959); The Angel Levine (1970), which Belafonte also produced; and his feature-film debut in Bright Road (1953).

SEAL Team: “Drawdown”

CBS, 9pm

As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”

LEGO Masters: “Star Wars”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Star Wars,” the remaining teams build droids inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Characters C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 make guest appearances.

Chicago Fire: “Light Things Up”

NBC, 9pm

Tension builds when a group of rabble-rousers attempt to lock down the firehouse. Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) is faced with a monumental decision, Cruz (Joe Minoso) readies himself for a big day, and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age.

NOVA: “The Truth About Fat”

PBS, 9pm

Scientists are coming to understand fat as a system akin to an organ — one whose size may have more to do with biological processes than personal choices. Explore the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger and even pregnancy.

Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Ice-T and Coco”

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Psychic medium Kim Russo meets with rapper and actor Ice-T and his wife Coco as they explore a New Jersey factory and experience unexplainable events linked to the factory’s deadly past. While Ice-T considers himself a skeptic, the spirits they encounter might make him a believer.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Jimmy Kimmel hosts this new primetime iteration of the game show, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Celebrities will step into the hot seat to win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice, and this time they can ask anyone — a relative, a beloved teacher, even a famed trivia expert — for help. Also new this time, America can play along with a live app to compete to win the same amount of money the celebrities are playing for.

S.W.A.T.: “Stigma”

CBS, 10pm

The SWAT team races to save Buck (Louis Ferreira), their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and poses a danger to himself in the new episode “Stigma.”

Chicago P.D.: “Buried Secrets”

NBC, 10pm

The clock is ticking after Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses a woman’s kidnapping and the team races to put the pieces together. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) tries to connect with Ruzek outside of work, but he mysteriously distances himself from her.

Liar

SundanceTV, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Liar returns for a second season, picking up three weeks after damning evidence proved Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) sexually assaulted 19 women, when his body is found in the Kent marshes. As one of Andrew’s more recent victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) can’t help feeling relieved by the news of his death. Yet the seaside community is rocked when the case quickly becomes a murder investigation.