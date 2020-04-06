Channel Guide Magazine

‘Modern Family’ Finale: Say Farewell to the Family That Changed TV Families Forever

April 6, 2020 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
ABC/Jill Greenberg

The misadventures of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan come to a close after 11 seasons, with an hourlong Modern Family series finale (ABC, Wednesday, April 8) sure to tug at the heartstrings. The groundbreaking sitcom, winner of five consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series (2010-14), broke down stereotypes and made inroads for inclusiveness with its humorous and honest portrayal of 21st-century family dynamics.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays the Mitch half of the fan favorite Mitch & Cam couple, thought the show’s seamless integration of the pair in the family from the start was key to winning over Middle America. “[Mitch and Cam] were at this moment in time when they’re bringing home a child and becoming new parents for the first time — it’s something that’s incredibly relatable to so many people, gay and straight and nonbinary,” Ferguson says. “I think it was revolutionary back then, and I don’t think it’s as revolutionary now, which I think is a great thing.”

As hard as it is for fans to say goodbye, it’s going to be an emotional farewell for the close-knit cast that’s bringing an end to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sofía Vergara found her breakout role in Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, and it turned her into a household name and one of TV’s most bankable stars. “I don’t think I [am ever] in my lifetime going to be able to get a group of people like this, to be in a show like this with this success,” she says. “So it’s a very high standard now. I don’t think anything is going to be as good or better than Modern Family.”

The Modern Family series finale begins April 8 at 8pm ET/PT with the retrospective special A Modern Farewell, followed by the two-part finale episode.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2028 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

ABC Astronaut Wives Club
Drama

The Astronaut Wives Club: The women who stood by their spacemen

June 11, 2015 Ryan Berenz Drama, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on The Astronaut Wives Club: The women who stood by their spacemen

With the number of delays and creative changes ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club has seen, one would think the producers were actually trying to land men on the moon instead of making a TV drama about the wives of the men who did. Originally planned to launch summer 2014, the show went back to the drawing board and all systems are go for a June 18 liftoff on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. Based on Lily Koppel’s book, the series follows seven military wives who became overnight celebrities when their husbands were chosen in the late 1950s for the Mercury space […]

No Picture
Reality TV

Warning: Dancing With The Stars May Be Hazardous To Your — And Your Parents’ — Health

November 6, 2007 Lori Acken Reality TV Comments Off on Warning: Dancing With The Stars May Be Hazardous To Your — And Your Parents’ — Health

Yikes! If you ever a) get famous, b) get slightly less famous and c) are then recruited for Dancing With The Stars, you may want to ask your mom and dad first. Especially if you are several decades past the point of having to ask your mom and dad first. See, first Jane Seymour’s DWTS-loving mom passed away the day after a performance show. Then Jane herself came down with a raging case of food poisoning. Theeeeen Marie Osmond passed out cold during a performance show. (Then Sabrina Bryan got eliminated, which seems to have struck everyone on Earth but […]

No Picture
Reality TV

Phone Numbers for Dancing With The Stars Season 19

September 15, 2014 Kellie Freeze Reality TV, TV News & Program Updates 2

Tonight kicks off the Season 19 premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Thirteen luminous celebrities have been paired with 13 shining professional dancers each with the dream of hoisting the coveted mirror ball trophy high above the ballroom in the season finale a few months from now. This season, two-time Mirror ball champ Julianne Hough will join Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba behind the judge’s table. Our favorite celebrities and professional dancers need our votes to ensure that they stay in the competition, so below you’ll find the season-long phone numbers for Dancing With The Stars Season […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine