‘Modern Family’ Finale: Say Farewell to the Family That Changed TV Families Forever

ABC/Jill Greenberg

The misadventures of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan come to a close after 11 seasons, with an hourlong Modern Family series finale (ABC, Wednesday, April 8) sure to tug at the heartstrings. The groundbreaking sitcom, winner of five consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series (2010-14), broke down stereotypes and made inroads for inclusiveness with its humorous and honest portrayal of 21st-century family dynamics.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays the Mitch half of the fan favorite Mitch & Cam couple, thought the show’s seamless integration of the pair in the family from the start was key to winning over Middle America. “[Mitch and Cam] were at this moment in time when they’re bringing home a child and becoming new parents for the first time — it’s something that’s incredibly relatable to so many people, gay and straight and nonbinary,” Ferguson says. “I think it was revolutionary back then, and I don’t think it’s as revolutionary now, which I think is a great thing.”

As hard as it is for fans to say goodbye, it’s going to be an emotional farewell for the close-knit cast that’s bringing an end to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sofía Vergara found her breakout role in Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, and it turned her into a household name and one of TV’s most bankable stars. “I don’t think I [am ever] in my lifetime going to be able to get a group of people like this, to be in a show like this with this success,” she says. “So it’s a very high standard now. I don’t think anything is going to be as good or better than Modern Family.”

The Modern Family series finale begins April 8 at 8pm ET/PT with the retrospective special A Modern Farewell, followed by the two-part finale episode.