Sunday, April 5: World War II Miniseries ‘World on Fire’ on PBS

Courtesy of Mammoth Screen

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, April 5

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This seven-part Masterpiece miniseries dramatizes the interwoven relationships of ordinary people in Europe on the eve of Nazi Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland. Helen Hunt stars as an American radio journalist, with Sean Bean as a British veteran of World War I, Jonah Hauer-King as a translator working in Warsaw, Julia Brown as a factory worker moonlighting as a torch singer, Brian J. Smith as an American doctor in Paris, and Lesley Manville as a British fascist sympathizer.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project

Oxygen, 7pm

This two-hour documentary shines a spotlight on Kim Kardashian West’s newest passion. The reality star and businesswoman is currently also a law student and has become involved in advocacy via her interest in criminal justice reform. Following the stories of four individuals Kardashian West believes have been unfairly sentenced, the film highlights her growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, problems of mass incarceration, and the need for educational efforts and rehabilitation programs for people hoping to reenter society after serving time.

ACM Presents: Our Country

CBS, 8pm

With the 55th ACM Awards postponed, CBS airs this two-hour special featuring some of country music’s biggest stars in at-home acoustic performances. The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Stars will also pay tribute to late country music legend Kenny Rogers.

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

HBO, 8pm

New Series!

This new five-part documentary offers a never-before-seen look at the abduction and murder of approximately 29 African American children and young adults that occurred over a two-year period in Atlanta in the late ’70s and early ’80s, from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys and the fear that gripped the city, to the prosecution and indictment of a 23-year-old Atlanta native and the rush to officially shut down the case. With a treasure trove of archival material, this timely documentary series brings new evidence to light as the cases are reopened.

The Wall: “Essence and Valencia”

NBC, 8pm

Valencia and Essence, mother-daughter flight attendants from Indianapolis, are flying high on this installment. Valencia took to isolation to take on the trivia while Essence is out front directing those balls towards the million.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Jeffrey Epstein

REELZChannel, 8pm

Six days after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in jail, the New York medical examiner released a statement that his death was a suicide by hanging. But the full autopsy was withheld from the public — immediately fueling speculation that Epstein was murdered. Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter examines the medical reports that were released after Epstein’s death, along with news reports about the case, and notes several red flags and anomalies that are just too strange to ignore.

Doris Day and James Garner

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Longtime friends until his passing in 2014, Doris Day and James Garner only appeared together onscreen in two films, both in 1963. And while their pairings in those comedies may not be as iconic as the ones Day made with Rock Hudson, they are still quite fun. You can watch both Day-Garner collaborations tonight on Turner Classic Movies, starting with Move Over, Darling, followed by The Thrill of It All.

The Walking Dead: “The Tower”

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess. This episode was not originally meant to be the Season 10 finale — AMC announced that the global pandemic had made it impossible to complete post-production on the planned finale, so the season will end tonight. AMC did add, though, that the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.

War of the Worlds

EPIX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this contemporary reimagining of the H.G. Wells classic comes to a dramatic conclusion as the survivors attempt to turn the tables on their aggressors once and for all.

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

The latest ID Murder Mystery special delves deep inside the 1993 triple homicide of three young boys in Arkansas. Three teen suspects believed to be satanists were immediately seized by investigators for the cult-like murders. These teens, dubbed the “West Memphis Three,” seemed like obvious suspects, but with no evidence connecting them to the killings, were they just easily targeted outsiders? This three-hour special takes a closer look at the flimsy evidence against the Three and possible motivations behind the murders.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Silence”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) tries to help Mitch’s (Peter Gallagher) caregiver, Howie, reconnect with his estranged daughter. Meanwhile, Max (Skylar Astin) must make a decision about his future at SPRQ Point.

America Together

FOX News Channel 9pm

Hosted by FOX News Channel’s Pete Hegseth, alongside the network’s leading personalities and featured guests, America Together showcases the resilient American spirit, spotlighting uplifting stories of communities joining together to persevere in times of crises. Joining Hegseth throughout the hour will be The Story’s Martha MacCallum, FOX News @ Night’s Shannon Bream, and primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham to talk about faith, hope and inspiration during times of uncertainty. FOX and Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt, senior meteorologist Janice Dean and FOX Nation’s Abby Hornacek will also participate, providing stories of strength during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Rookie: “The Overnight”

ABC, 10pm

Officers Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of American Idol, and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends a reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear.

Good Girls: “Nana”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) agrees to pick up a mysterious package for Rio (Manny Montana) in order to get back in his good graces. Just as Annie (Mae Whitman) finds unexpected support from Josh (Rob Heaps), she receives devastating news about an old friend. Meanwhile, Stan (Reno Wilson) has a surprise for Ruby (Retta) that makes her question their involvement with crime.

Monday, April 6

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”

CBS, 8pm

When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

Meet the man who stumbled upon the counterintuitive realm of quantum mechanics in “Magic Without Lies.” Then in “A Tale of Two Atoms,” follow the story of two atoms from different parts of the universe who meet on a small planet.

The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress and major 1940s-’50s Hollywood sex symbol Jane Russell is celebrated on Turner Classic Movies each Monday night this month with an evening of her notable films. Tonight’s initial lineup includes some of Russell’s earliest work, beginning with her breakthrough role in the 1943 Western The Outlaw and also including The Paleface (1948), Double Dynamite! (1951) and Young Widow (1946).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”

Better Call Saul: “Bagman”

AMC, 9pm

When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is pushed to the limit. Mike (Jonathan Banks) takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel, and Lalo (Tony Dalton) gets an unexpected visitor.

All Rise: “In the Fights”

CBS, 9pm

Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”

Roswell, New Mexico: “What If God Was One of Us?”

The CW, 9pm

On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max (Nathan Dean), Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) for one last favor that could potentially land him in hot water. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) investigation into Nora (guest star Kayla Ewell) leads them to a farm, where they meet a historian named Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi).

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Starz, 9pm

This documentary looks at Roy Cohn, a ruthless and unscrupulous lawyer and political power broker who was once Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Cohn has been dead for more than 30 years, yet his influence is still felt in today’s political climate. The film’s title refers to something President Trump was quoted saying as federal investigators were looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Bull: “Off the Rails”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) faces the unknown in court when he represents a train engineer who has no memory of the accident he’s accused of causing in the new episode “Off the Rails.”

Manifest

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s (Matt Long) life approach, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Vance (Daryl Edwards) make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.

Broken Places

PBS, 10pm

Explore why some children are severely damaged by early adversity while others are able to thrive. Revisit children profiled decades ago to see how early trauma shaped their lives as adults.

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

Christian Kane (The Librarians) stars as Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, the combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can go … a small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago. He now runs the gift shop at the island’s luxury resort hotel, gets his disability payments at the nearby U.S. Air Force base, and generally manages his transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett. But despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police department or running into people from his old life. And the problem is: He likes it.

Tuesday, April 7

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “Burn It All Down,” when Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life.

The Gene: An Intimate History

PBS, 8pm

In this new two-part documentary, powerful personal stories and stunning breakthroughs reveal the historical search for the human genome and the promise of modern research. The series is based on Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee’s bestseller on how genes impact heredity, disease and behavior. In the first episode, patients with rare genetic diseases and their doctors seek to discover cures, often in a race against time.

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV, 8pm

Series Finale!

After six seasons, the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and flat-out hilarious comedy from Eugene and Daniel Levy comes to an end. Along with the Levys, the series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott. Following the finale, Pop will air an hourlong documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the series and its cultural impact.

1948 in Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Nighttime will be especially dark on Turner Classic Movies this evening with a lineup of classic film noir titles released in 1948. It begins with the network premiere of Victor Mature in Cry of the City. The rest of the lineup includes Orson Welles starring in and directing The Lady From Shanghai; Richard Basehart in He Walked by Night; Bogie and Bacall’s fourth and final onscreen pairing in Key Largo; Merle Oberon and Robert Ryan in Berlin Express; and Barry Fitzgerald in the Oscar-winning The Naked City.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A “Schitt’s Creek” Farewell

Pop TV, 8:30pm

Following the series finale of the acclaimed comedy Schitt’s Creek, this hourlong documentary offers fans the ultimate farewell in the form of an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved show. This celebration of the series and its cultural impact will include never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes and more. There will also be interviews with the cast, creators and celebrity superfans like Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Amy Sedaris and more.

Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Alex”

Food Network, 9pm

Can Chopped champions beat Chopped royalty? This week, in this first-of-its-kind battle, fearless returning winners compete for a chance to face off against illustrious Chopped judge Alex Guarnaschelli. The champ who makes it to the Beat Alex round stands to win major bragging rights if they can turn a gooey cake and savory morsels into a $10,000 dessert.

mixed-ish: “Bad Boys”

ABC, 9pm

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) try to deflect Johan’s (Ethan William Childress) interest in going to cop camp and one day becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) gets her first role as a school safety patrol and quickly realizes that with great power comes great responsibility.

Empire: “We Got Us”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “We Got Us,” Andre (Trai Byers) enters a treatment facility, and the guilt Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison.

The Last O.G.

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish return for a third season of their Brooklyn-bred comedy series. After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding new forms of income. Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. Some of the new season’s guest stars include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams and J.B. Smoove.