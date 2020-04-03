Friday, April 3: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Says Aloha in Series Finale

Karen Neal/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Friday, April 3

Hawaii Five-0

CBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 10 seasons, the CBS crime drama — a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s 1968-80 TV series — comes to an end tonight. “This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” says series star Alex O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.” The finale features the return of James Marsters as Victor Hesse, William Sadler as John McGarrett and Mark Dacascos as fan favorite Wo Fat.

Coffee & Kareem

Netflix

Original Film!

In this action/comedy, while police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their breakup. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Spanish crime/drama heist series that has become an international hit for Netflix returns for Season 4. When Season 3 ended, Raquel, a.k.a. Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), had been shown alive and in custody, while narrator Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) explained that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) had fallen for his own trap and “then it was war.”

MacGyver: “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

After Oversight (returning guest star Tate Donovan) is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac (Lucas Till) to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (returning guest star Peter Weller). Jeri Ryan also guest-stars on the new episode “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch.”

Charmed: “Diplomatic Relations”

The CW, 8pm

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Unexpectant Parents

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s themed block of films on Turner Classic Movies is about people who unexpectedly have parenthood thrust upon them in some way. The schedule begins with Golden Globe nominee Diane Keaton as a workaholic yuppie who suddenly finds she has been left her long-lost cousin’s baby to care for as an “inheritance” in 1987’s Baby Boom. Other highlights include Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother (1939) and William Holden in Father Is a Bachelor (1950).

Blue Bloods: “The Puzzle Palace”

CBS, 10pm

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a murderer in the new episode “The Puzzle Palace.”

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In 1963, Julia Child and The French Chef began teaching the nation how to cook well, eat well and drink well. In this new series, some of today’s top chefs share insightful, funny and personal thoughts about the first lady of cooking. In the episode “The Whole Fish Story,” Jose Andres and Eric Ripert are amazed by Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish, how much information she conveys in the show and her ability to work without any retakes. And in “The Good Loaf,” Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall and Sara Moulton follow Child’s breadmaking recipes for classic pain de mie and a raisin bread.

Saturday, April 4

The Outsiders

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Francis Ford Coppola directed this beloved 1983 coming-of-age drama based on S.E. Hinton’s novel. Not only is the film worth viewing for its compelling story and production, but also for its amazing cast of then-up-and-coming stars who would become household names — C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez. The Outsiders also helped kick off the ’80s “Brat Pack” genre of movies, but we won’t hold that against it.

Mommy Is a Murderer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter at all, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents several years prior. Stars Bree Williamson, Heather McComb, Jason Cermak and Josie M. Parker.

Jeffrey Epstein: His Victims Tell All

REELZChannel, 8pm

This special showcases interviews from Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers and insights from experts to reveal bombshells about the sordid life and suspicious death of the playboy turned convicted sex offender. Some of Epstein’s accusers, including Michelle Licata and Alicia Arden, describe in their own words the intimate and disturbing details of encounters with Epstein.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hallmark can’t take credit for that title — this one is based on a Suzanne Nelson novel. Natalie Hall stars as Cleo, a chef with a popular food truck in Portland, Ore. Her hopes of winning a local competition could be dashed by rival Gabe (Michael Rady), who parks across the street. This is Rady’s fifth movie for a Hallmark channel in less than two years. He deserves an award for that.

Line of Duty

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

One of the top BBC shows of all time, Line of Duty gets an official pickup by AMC for a three-month, three-season run. The series follows the members of the Anti-Corruption Unit (AC-12) of a fictional British police force as they work on various cases involving seemingly corrupt law enforcement officers with possible ties to organized crimes. In the first season, the charismatic Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates (Lennie James) and his unit are responsible for some too-good-to-be-true crime-solving statistics and the head of AC-12 is determined to expose Gates as a fraud.

Sunday, April 5

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project

Oxygen, 7pm

This two-hour documentary shines a spotlight on Kim Kardashian West’s newest passion. The reality star and businesswoman is currently also a law student and has become involved in advocacy via her interest in criminal justice reform. Following the stories of four individuals Kardashian West believes have been unfairly sentenced, the film highlights her growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, problems of mass incarceration, and the need for educational efforts and rehabilitation programs for people hoping to reenter society after serving time.

ACM Presents: Our Country

CBS, 8pm

With the 55th ACM Awards postponed, CBS airs this two-hour special featuring some of country music’s biggest stars in at-home acoustic performances. The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Stars will also pay tribute to late country music legend Kenny Rogers.

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

HBO, 8pm

New Series!

This new five-part documentary offers a never-before-seen look at the abduction and murder of approximately 29 African American children and young adults that occurred over a two-year period in Atlanta in the late ’70s and early ’80s, from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys and the fear that gripped the city, to the prosecution and indictment of a 23-year-old Atlanta native and the rush to officially shut down the case. With a treasure trove of archival material, this timely documentary series brings new evidence to light as the cases are reopened.

The Wall: “Essence and Valencia”

NBC, 8pm

Valencia and Essence, mother-daughter flight attendants from Indianapolis, are flying high on this installment. Valencia took to isolation to take on the trivia while Essence is out front directing those balls towards the million.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Jeffrey Epstein

REELZChannel, 8pm

Six days after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in jail, the New York medical examiner released a statement that his death was a suicide by hanging. But the full autopsy was withheld from the public — immediately fueling speculation that Epstein was murdered. Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter examines the medical reports that were released after Epstein’s death, along with news reports about the case, and notes several red flags and anomalies that are just too strange to ignore.

Doris Day and James Garner

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Longtime friends until his passing in 2014, Doris Day and James Garner only appeared together onscreen in two films, both in 1963. And while their pairings in those comedies may not be as iconic as the ones Day made with Rock Hudson, they are still quite fun. You can watch both Day-Garner collaborations tonight on Turner Classic Movies, starting with Move Over, Darling, followed by The Thrill of It All.

The Walking Dead: “The Tower”

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess. This episode was not originally meant to be the Season 10 finale — AMC announced that the global pandemic had made it impossible to complete post-production on the planned finale, so the season will end tonight. AMC did add, though, that the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.

War of the Worlds

EPIX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this contemporary reimagining of the H.G. Wells classic comes to a dramatic conclusion as the survivors attempt to turn the tables on their aggressors once and for all.

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

The latest ID Murder Mystery special delves deep inside the 1993 triple homicide of three young boys in Arkansas. Three teen suspects believed to be satanists were immediately seized by investigators for the cult-like murders. These teens, dubbed the “West Memphis Three,” seemed like obvious suspects, but with no evidence connecting them to the killings, were they just easily targeted outsiders? This three-hour special takes a closer look at the flimsy evidence against the Three and possible motivations behind the murders.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Silence”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) tries to help Mitch’s (Peter Gallagher) caregiver, Howie, reconnect with his estranged daughter. Meanwhile, Max (Skylar Astin) must make a decision about his future at SPRQ Point.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This seven-part Masterpiece miniseries dramatizes the interwoven relationships of ordinary people in Europe on the eve of Nazi Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland. Helen Hunt stars as an American radio journalist, with Sean Bean as a British veteran of World War I, Jonah Hauer-King as a translator working in Warsaw, Julia Brown as a factory worker moonlighting as a torch singer, Brian J. Smith as an American doctor in Paris, and Lesley Manville as a British fascist sympathizer.

The Rookie: “The Overnight”

ABC, 10pm

Officers Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of American Idol, and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends a reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear.

Good Girls: “Nana”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) agrees to pick up a mysterious package for Rio (Manny Montana) in order to get back in his good graces. Just as Annie (Mae Whitman) finds unexpected support from Josh (Rob Heaps), she receives devastating news about an old friend. Meanwhile, Stan (Reno Wilson) has a surprise for Ruby (Retta) that makes her question their involvement with crime.