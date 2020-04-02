Thursday, April 2: Pauley Perrette Is Back and ‘Broke’ on CBS

Sonja Fleming/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, April 2

Broke

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

NCIS’ Pauley Perrette turns to comedy, starring as a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier; and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

Young Sheldon: “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff”

CBS, 8pm

When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors. Guest star Jason Alexander returns as Mr. Lundy in the new episode “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff.”

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Thursday evening in April, Turner Classic Movies devotes its lineup to various aspects of New York City in the 1970s as seen through notable films made in that decade. Tonight’s titles seem to focus on the seediness, drugs and crime for which the Big Apple was notorious in the ’70s, as the lineup features films like The Panic in Needle Park (1971), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) and Klute (1971).

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

Matt LeBlanc is back as husband, father and contractor Adam Burns for Season 4 of this sitcom. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Grace Kaufman also star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Admiral Peralta”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jake (Andy Samberg) and his father deal with unsettled family business, while Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) work a high-profile case and Terry (Terry Crews) wants to join the NYPD band.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sing It Again”

ABC, 9pm

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Link (Chris Carmack) treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy (Kim Raver) helps Koracick (Greg Germann) stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer return for another season, only this time they’re joined by new housewife Leah McSweeney, a streetwear designer and edgy downtown girl who has the ladies clutching their pearls.

Mom: “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about her therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), when his life hits a serious rough patch.

Total Bellas

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds Nikki and Brie finally reconnecting with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother.

If I Should Die

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series examines shocking murders with no viable suspects and no solid leads. The baffling homicides can only be solved with help from the victims themselves, speaking from beyond the grave through their own words. In the premiere episode, “Unfinished Business,” 15-year-old Candice Parchment goes missing from her home and is found dead months later. The investigation hits a dead end until the discovery of Candice’s diary reveals a shocking assault and points to the person who killed her.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Neighbors”

NBC, 9:30pm

After realizing Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) are forcing the neighbors to socialize, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) try to convince them to keep to themselves, insisting neighbors should just be neighbors.

How to Get Away With Murder: “We’re Not Getting Away With It”

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s (Matt McGorry) death, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie (Liza Weil) reveals a secret about Tegan (Amirah Vann), and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) becomes a potential murder suspect.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Garland’s Baptism by Fire”

NBC, 10pm

Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.

Mysteries of the Deep

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Former River Monsters host, biologist and angler Jeremy Wade is back in a new series to search for answers behind the most baffling underwater mysteries known to science. From the Loch Ness monster, to gruesome discoveries washing up on the shores of British Columbia, to how a man managed to stay alive for three days trapped in a shipwreck at the bottom of the sea and more, no topic is off limits for Wade, no matter how strange it may sound.

Friday, April 3

Coffee & Kareem

Netflix

Original Film!

In this action/comedy, while police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their breakup. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Spanish crime/drama heist series that has become an international hit for Netflix returns for Season 4. When Season 3 ended, Raquel, a.k.a. Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), had been shown alive and in custody, while narrator Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) explained that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) had fallen for his own trap and “then it was war.”

MacGyver: “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

After Oversight (returning guest star Tate Donovan) is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac (Lucas Till) to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (returning guest star Peter Weller). Jeri Ryan also guest-stars on the new episode “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch.”

Charmed: “Diplomatic Relations”

The CW, 8pm

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Unexpectant Parents

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s themed block of films on Turner Classic Movies is about people who unexpectedly have parenthood thrust upon them in some way. The schedule begins with Golden Globe nominee Diane Keaton as a workaholic yuppie who suddenly finds she has been left her long-lost cousin’s baby to care for as an “inheritance” in 1987’s Baby Boom. Other highlights include Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother (1939) and William Holden in Father Is a Bachelor (1950).

Hawaii Five-0

CBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 10 seasons, the CBS crime drama — a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s 1968-80 TV series — comes to an end tonight. “This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” says series star Alex O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.” The finale features the return of James Marsters as Victor Hesse, William Sadler as John McGarrett and Mark Dacascos as fan favorite Wo Fat.

Blue Bloods: “The Puzzle Palace”

CBS, 10pm

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a murderer in the new episode “The Puzzle Palace.”

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In 1963, Julia Child and The French Chef began teaching the nation how to cook well, eat well and drink well. In this new series, some of today’s top chefs share insightful, funny and personal thoughts about the first lady of cooking. In the episode “The Whole Fish Story,” Jose Andres and Eric Ripert are amazed by Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish, how much information she conveys in the show and her ability to work without any retakes. And in “The Good Loaf,” Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall and Sara Moulton follow Child’s breadmaking recipes for classic pain de mie and a raisin bread.

Saturday, April 4

The Outsiders

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Francis Ford Coppola directed this beloved 1983 coming-of-age drama based on S.E. Hinton’s novel. Not only is the film worth viewing for its compelling story and production, but also for its amazing cast of then-up-and-coming stars who would become household names — C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez. The Outsiders also helped kick off the ’80s “Brat Pack” genre of movies, but we won’t hold that against it.

Mommy Is a Murderer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter at all, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents several years prior. Stars Bree Williamson, Heather McComb, Jason Cermak and Josie M. Parker.

Jeffrey Epstein: His Victims Tell All

REELZChannel, 8pm

This special showcases interviews from Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers and insights from experts to reveal bombshells about the sordid life and suspicious death of the playboy turned convicted sex offender. Some of Epstein’s accusers, including Michelle Licata and Alicia Arden, describe in their own words the intimate and disturbing details of encounters with Epstein.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hallmark can’t take credit for that title — this one is based on a Suzanne Nelson novel. Natalie Hall stars as Cleo, a chef with a popular food truck in Portland, Ore. Her hopes of winning a local competition could be dashed by rival Gabe (Michael Rady), who parks across the street. This is Rady’s fifth movie for a Hallmark channel in less than two years. He deserves an award for that.

Line of Duty

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

One of the top BBC shows of all time, Line of Duty gets an official pickup by AMC for a three-month, three-season run. The series follows the members of the Anti-Corruption Unit (AC-12) of a fictional British police force as they work on various cases involving seemingly corrupt law enforcement officers with possible ties to organized crimes. In the first season, the charismatic Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates (Lennie James) and his unit are responsible for some too-good-to-be-true crime-solving statistics and the head of AC-12 is determined to expose Gates as a fraud.