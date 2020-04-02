‘Channel Guide Magazine’ April Program Updates

Channel Guide Magazine

Coronavirus forced many TV shows to suspend production, meaning several series have had their premieres or finales delayed. Network schedules are continually changing, and several programs featured in the April 2020 print edition are affected.

Here are some notable program changes for April:

HBO has postponed the premiere of I Know This Much Is True until May 10.

BBC America’s Killing Eve Season 3 will debut two weeks earlier than initially planned. It will now premiere April 12.

Year 4 FX’s Fargo has been postponed until later this year.

AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 finale will air as a special later this year, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond had its debut pushed back.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will now take place Sept. 16 on CBS, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Nov. 7 on HBO.

The series finale of FOX’s Empire will air April 21. The series will end with 18 episodes instead of the planned 20.

NBC’s Will & Grace will have its retrospective special and series finale April 23.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will have an early season finale on April 9.

National Geographic Channel’s Genius: Aretha, originally expected to premiere in May, has been postponed to later this year.

Showtime has postponed the series premiere of Outcry from April 3 to later this year. Also at Showtime, Black Monday will air only one episode weekly instead of two through April 12. The remaining four Season 2 episodes will air later this year.

Originally scheduled for June, ESPN bumped up their five-week, 10-part documentary series The Last Dance, about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, to an April 19 premiere.

Due to nearly all major sports leagues canceling live events through April, the sports listings section was removed from the magazine. The section will return in future editions as leagues begin or resume their seasons.