Wednesday, April 1: Syfy’s ‘The Magicians’ Series Finale

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, April 1

The Magicians

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fantasy drama based on Lev Grossman’s novels comes to a close in the series finale episode “Fillory and Further,” in which Christmas arrives early for Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil).

Toshiro Mifune 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies offers a daylong tribute to the work of the late, legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, who was born on this day in 1920. Included in the 10-film lineup are some of Mifune’s notable teamings with equally iconic director Akira Kurosawa, including Seven Samurai, the 1954 epic that was remade as the classic 1960 Western The Magnificent Seven; Throne of Blood (1957); Rashomon (1950); and The Hidden Fortress, the 1958 adventure film that was one of George Lucas’ inspirations for Star Wars.

The Masked Singer: “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C”

FOX, 8pm

The finalists from all three groups come together as the Super Nine in the new two-hour episode “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C.”

The Challenge

MTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.

Nature: “Cuba’s Wild Revolution”

PBS, 8pm

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to 5-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations thaw, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

Modern Family: “I’m Going to Miss This”

ABC, 9pm

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Alex (Ariel Winter) decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) leave for a trip, and Dylan’s mom takes the twins for the night.

SEAL Team: “Drawdown”

CBS, 9pm

As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Following a record-breaking heat wave in Nome, the clock is ticking for those seeking gold in the depths of the Bering Sea as the sediment on the ocean floor begins to kick up, putting all of their known claims at risk. The Eroica’s Capt. Emily Riedel has a secret weapon — she’s brought diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game in the hopes of venturing into untouched areas and rising up against her competitors. Later in the season, when winter sets in and the sea freezes over, for the first time in years the miners will dive under a solid sheet of ice.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at deadly crimes solved by surveillance camera footage returns for Season 6. In the premiere episode, “The Good Samaritan,” when young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring her killer to justice.

Tournament of Champions

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It started with 16 of the greatest chefs in the world competing head-to-head in the arena. Now, one gladiator will stand above the rest.

Thursday, April 2

Young Sheldon: “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff”

CBS, 8pm

When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors. Guest star Jason Alexander returns as Mr. Lundy in the new episode “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff.”

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Thursday evening in April, Turner Classic Movies devotes its lineup to various aspects of New York City in the 1970s as seen through notable films made in that decade. Tonight’s titles seem to focus on the seediness, drugs and crime for which the Big Apple was notorious in the ’70s, as the lineup features films like The Panic in Needle Park (1971), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) and Klute (1971).

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

Matt LeBlanc is back as husband, father and contractor Adam Burns for Season 4 of this sitcom. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Grace Kaufman also star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Admiral Peralta”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jake (Andy Samberg) and his father deal with unsettled family business, while Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) work a high-profile case and Terry (Terry Crews) wants to join the NYPD band.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sing It Again”

ABC, 9pm

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Link (Chris Carmack) treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy (Kim Raver) helps Koracick (Greg Germann) stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer return for another season, only this time they’re joined by new housewife Leah McSweeney, a streetwear designer and edgy downtown girl who has the ladies clutching their pearls.

Mom: “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about her therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), when his life hits a serious rough patch.

Total Bellas

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds Nikki and Brie finally reconnecting with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother.

If I Should Die

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series examines shocking murders with no viable suspects and no solid leads. The baffling homicides can only be solved with help from the victims themselves, speaking from beyond the grave through their own words. In the premiere episode, “Unfinished Business,” 15-year-old Candice Parchment goes missing from her home and is found dead months later. The investigation hits a dead end until the discovery of Candice’s diary reveals a shocking assault and points to the person who killed her.

Broke

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

NCIS’ Pauley Perrette turns to comedy, starring as a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier; and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Neighbors”

NBC, 9:30pm

After realizing Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) are forcing the neighbors to socialize, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) try to convince them to keep to themselves, insisting neighbors should just be neighbors.

How to Get Away With Murder: “We’re Not Getting Away With It”

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s (Matt McGorry) death, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie (Liza Weil) reveals a secret about Tegan (Amirah Vann), and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) becomes a potential murder suspect.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Garland’s Baptism by Fire”

NBC, 10pm

Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.

Mysteries of the Deep

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Former River Monsters host, biologist and angler Jeremy Wade is back in a new series to search for answers behind the most baffling underwater mysteries known to science. From the Loch Ness monster, to gruesome discoveries washing up on the shores of British Columbia, to how a man managed to stay alive for three days trapped in a shipwreck at the bottom of the sea and more, no topic is off limits for Wade, no matter how strange it may sound.

Friday, April 3

Coffee & Kareem

Netflix

Original Film!

In this action/comedy, while police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their breakup. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Spanish crime/drama heist series that has become an international hit for Netflix returns for Season 4. When Season 3 ended, Raquel, a.k.a. Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), had been shown alive and in custody, while narrator Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) explained that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) had fallen for his own trap and “then it was war.”

MacGyver: “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

After Oversight (returning guest star Tate Donovan) is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac (Lucas Till) to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (returning guest star Peter Weller). Jeri Ryan also guest-stars on the new episode “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch.”

Charmed: “Diplomatic Relations”

The CW, 8pm

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Unexpectant Parents

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s themed block of films on Turner Classic Movies is about people who unexpectedly have parenthood thrust upon them in some way. The schedule begins with Golden Globe nominee Diane Keaton as a workaholic yuppie who suddenly finds she has been left her long-lost cousin’s baby to care for as an “inheritance” in 1987’s Baby Boom. Other highlights include Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother (1939) and William Holden in Father Is a Bachelor (1950).

Hawaii Five-0

CBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 10 seasons, the CBS crime drama — a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s 1968-80 TV series — comes to an end tonight. “This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” says series star Alex O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.” The finale features the return of James Marsters as Victor Hesse, William Sadler as John McGarrett and Mark Dacascos as fan favorite Wo Fat.

Blue Bloods: “The Puzzle Palace”

CBS, 10pm

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a murderer in the new episode “The Puzzle Palace.”

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In 1963, Julia Child and The French Chef began teaching the nation how to cook well, eat well and drink well. In this new series, some of today’s top chefs share insightful, funny and personal thoughts about the first lady of cooking. In the episode “The Whole Fish Story,” Jose Andres and Eric Ripert are amazed by Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish, how much information she conveys in the show and her ability to work without any retakes. And in “The Good Loaf,” Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall and Sara Moulton follow Child’s breadmaking recipes for classic pain de mie and a raisin bread.