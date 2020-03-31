Tuesday, March 31: ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Visits Utah’s UFO Alley

History Copyright 2020

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 31

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

New Series!

This nonfiction series has gained full, unprecedented access to one of the most secretive hot spots of paranormal and UFO-related activities: Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous property in an area of Utah that has been dubbed “UFO Alley.” The series comes from executive producer Kevin Burns, the man behind similar History favorites like Ancient Aliens.

The Innocents

FXM, 9:40am

Catch a Classic!

Truman Capote was a cowriter of the screenplay, with William Archibald, for this 1961 adaptation of Archibald’s stage play that itself was an adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw. The film is one of the finest (and spookiest) psychological horror/ghost movies ever made. Deborah Kerr stars as a governess hired to watch over two children who she comes to believe are being possessed by the malevolent spirits of former servants. But could she actually be losing her mind?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Freeform, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Ferris Bueller has cut a dangerous amount of classes during his senior year — which is why he wants to make his last unexcused day off count. With an overzealous principal on his trail, Ferris remains determined to take his girlfriend Sloane and his best friend Cameron on a wild ride through the city of Chicago. Stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen.

NCIS: “Blarney”

CBS, 8pm

Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry in the new episode “Blarney.”

Suffragettes: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This year marks the centennial of women attaining equal voting rights in America following the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920. Turner Classic Movies celebrates with an evening of films about suffragettes and other women fighting for their rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The night begins with The Shocking Miss Pilgrim, a 1947 musical comedy starring Betty Grable as the title character, who becomes involved in the women’s suffrage movement in 1874.

Empire: “Love Me Still”

FOX, 9pm

As their wedding day arrives, Teri’s (Meta Golding) fears concerning Andre’s (Trai Byers) temper continue to surface in the new episode “Love Me Still.”

The Scheme

HBO, 9pm

This documentary tells the tale of Christian Dawkins, who was convicted in federal court in the biggest criminal case in collegiate sports history. The film chronicles the two-year undercover FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that came to a dramatic climax in 2017 when Adidas executives and assistant coaches at major college programs were arrested in a pay-for-play scheme.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s been 14 years now that we’ve been following the Roloff family, and we’ve seen them through many of life’s ups and downs. The new season brings plenty of changes for all of the Roloffs — from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between. After Matt partially buys out Amy’s stake in Roloff Farms, she decides it’s time to distance herself from her ex and sets out to find a new home, and by extension, a new life. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Chris has a different milestone in mind — one that involves a diamond ring. As for Zach and Tori, a new pregnancy proves far more difficult than their last, as they await the news of whether or not their baby will be a little person. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The reboot of the reality competition series that challenges 12 contestants to transform their lives by achieving better overall health ends its first season tonight.

For Life: “Do Us Part”

ABC, 10pm

Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya (Indira Varma) defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s (Mary Stuart Masterson) campaign as well as their marriage.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Silkworm”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Silkworm,” the team must track down a former counterintelligence officer who is leaking classified information to a foreign government.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The adorable Johnstons family is back. This season finds parents Trent and Amber and their five kids — Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma and Alex — hitting major milestones in their lives, as they navigate their differences in an average-sized world (they are the largest known family living with achondroplasia dwarfism) and share the ups and downs that all families deal with.

Wednesday, April 1

Toshiro Mifune 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies offers a daylong tribute to the work of the late, legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, who was born on this day in 1920. Included in the 10-film lineup are some of Mifune’s notable teamings with equally iconic director Akira Kurosawa, including Seven Samurai, the 1954 epic that was remade as the classic 1960 Western The Magnificent Seven; Throne of Blood (1957); Rashomon (1950); and The Hidden Fortress, the 1958 adventure film that was one of George Lucas’ inspirations for Star Wars.

The Masked Singer: “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C”

FOX, 8pm

The finalists from all three groups come together as the Super Nine in the new two-hour episode “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C.”

The Challenge

MTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.

Nature: “Cuba’s Wild Revolution”

PBS, 8pm

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to 5-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations thaw, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

Modern Family: “I’m Going to Miss This”

ABC, 9pm

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Alex (Ariel Winter) decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) leave for a trip, and Dylan’s mom takes the twins for the night.

SEAL Team: “Drawdown”

CBS, 9pm

As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Following a record-breaking heat wave in Nome, the clock is ticking for those seeking gold in the depths of the Bering Sea as the sediment on the ocean floor begins to kick up, putting all of their known claims at risk. The Eroica’s Capt. Emily Riedel has a secret weapon — she’s brought diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game in the hopes of venturing into untouched areas and rising up against her competitors. Later in the season, when winter sets in and the sea freezes over, for the first time in years the miners will dive under a solid sheet of ice.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at deadly crimes solved by surveillance camera footage returns for Season 6. In the premiere episode, “The Good Samaritan,” when young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring her killer to justice.

Tournament of Champions

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It started with 16 of the greatest chefs in the world competing head-to-head in the arena. Now, one gladiator will stand above the rest.

The Magicians

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fantasy drama based on Lev Grossman’s novels comes to a close in the series finale episode “Fillory and Further, ” in which Christmas arrives early for Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil).

Thursday, April 2

Young Sheldon: “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff”

CBS, 8pm

When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors. Guest star Jason Alexander returns as Mr. Lundy in the new episode “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff.”

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Thursday evening in April, Turner Classic Movies devotes its lineup to various aspects of New York City in the 1970s as seen through notable films made in that decade. Tonight’s titles seem to focus on the seediness, drugs and crime for which the Big Apple was notorious in the ’70s, as the lineup features films like The Panic in Needle Park (1971), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) and Klute (1971).

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

Matt LeBlanc is back as husband, father and contractor Adam Burns for Season 4 of this sitcom. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Grace Kaufman also star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Admiral Peralta”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jake (Andy Samberg) and his father deal with unsettled family business, while Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) work a high-profile case and Terry (Terry Crews) wants to join the NYPD band.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sing It Again”

ABC, 9pm

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Link (Chris Carmack) treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy (Kim Raver) helps Koracick (Greg Germann) stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer return for another season, only this time they’re joined by new housewife Leah McSweeney, a streetwear designer and edgy downtown girl who has the ladies clutching their pearls.

Mom: “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about her therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), when his life hits a serious rough patch.

Total Bellas

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds Nikki and Brie finally reconnecting with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother.

If I Should Die

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series examines shocking murders with no viable suspects and no solid leads. The baffling homicides can only be solved with help from the victims themselves, speaking from beyond the grave through their own words. In the premiere episode, “Unfinished Business,” 15-year-old Candice Parchment goes missing from her home and is found dead months later. The investigation hits a dead end until the discovery of Candice’s diary reveals a shocking assault and points to the person who killed her.

Broke

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

NCIS’ Pauley Perrette turns to comedy, starring as a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier; and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Neighbors”

NBC, 9:30pm

After realizing Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) are forcing the neighbors to socialize, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) try to convince them to keep to themselves, insisting neighbors should just be neighbors.

How to Get Away With Murder: “We’re Not Getting Away With It”

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s (Matt McGorry) death, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie (Liza Weil) reveals a secret about Tegan (Amirah Vann), and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) becomes a potential murder suspect.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Garland’s Baptism by Fire”

NBC, 10pm

Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.

Mysteries of the Deep

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Former River Monsters host, biologist and angler Jeremy Wade is back in a new series to search for answers behind the most baffling underwater mysteries known to science. From the Loch Ness monster, to gruesome discoveries washing up on the shores of British Columbia, to how a man managed to stay alive for three days trapped in a shipwreck at the bottom of the sea and more, no topic is off limits for Wade, no matter how strange it may sound.