© 2019 and TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved

On Demand DVD New Releases March 31-April 6

The Current War: Director’s Cut This film shines light on the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse as they race to power the nation. Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon (PG-13, 1:43) 3/31

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The final chapter in the Skywalker saga is set just one year after the events of The Last Jedi and finds Rey and Kylo Ren in an epic clash of unresolved business, still trying to understand the dual nature of the Force. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega (PG-13, 2:22) 3/31

Bad Boys for Life: Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up again as the Bad Boys go for one last ride. Revisit the characters you love in a film that pays homage and respect to the early days of this franchise. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens (R, 2:04) 3/31

VFW-20 A group of war veterans must defend their local VFW post, and an innocent teen, against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants. (TV-MA, 1:31) 3/31

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:



4/7: Cats, Little Women, Doolittle

4/14: Just Mercy, IP Man 4: The Finale, Underwater, Agent Toby Barks

4/21: Like a Boss, The Turning, The Gentlemen, The Last Full Measure

4/24: Robert the Bruce

4/28: The Assistant, Bad Boys for Life, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge