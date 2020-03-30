Monday, March 30: Discovery’s Automotive Series ‘Driven’ Starts Up

Discovery Channel

All Times Eastern.

Monday, March 30

Driven

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this new entry in Discovery’s Monday night automotive programming block, Galpin Motors Inc. president and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten, and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion. In the series premiere, Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”

CBS, 8pm

When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”

9-1-1: “Pinned”

FOX, 8pm

The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, and Athena (Angela Bassett) pursues a car thief in the new episode “Pinned.”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds continue, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Under the Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday night salute to ocean-related films ends tonight, with a primetime lineup featuring movies set largely underwater. Titles include Captain Nemo and the Underwater City (1970), The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964), Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953), Atlantis, the Lost Continent (1961) and Underwater! (1955).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “Parker’s Big Adventure”

Bravo, 9pm

Jenna and Adam pick up the pieces of Madison and Ciara’s botched beach picnic while Georgia steps up to surprise the guests. Jenna discovers why Madison is so exhausted all the time. Parker tries to prove himself by executing a mission for the guests, while Ciara steps aside to let him make his own mistakes. After Jenna reaches a breaking point with Madison, she talks to Glenn about how to best proceed with or without her.

All Rise: “In the Fights”

CBS, 9pm

Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”

Prodigal Son: “Scheherazade”

FOX, 9pm

The NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance after an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned in the new episode “Scheherazade.”

The Plot Against America: “Part 3”

HBO, 9pm

In the early days of the Lindbergh administration, Herman (Morgan Spector) decides the family will continue with their planned trip to Washington, D.C., despite Bess’ (Zoe Kazan) desire to visit Canada, where Jewish families are migrating. After paying a visit to Evelyn (Winona Ryder), Sandy (Caleb Malis) shows interest in an assimilation program targeting Jewish youth and spearheaded by Bengelsdorf (John Turturro). In London, Alvin (Anthony Boyle) stands out during his military training and is selected for a special mission.

The Good Doctor: “I Love You”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.

Fast N’ Loud

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With builds bigger than ever before, Richard Rawlings and his team of hot rod builders wrestle with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hot rod world. Throughout the new season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on.

Manifest: “Call Sign”

NBC, 10pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, while Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) enlists help in protecting herself from the Major (Elizabeth Marvel). Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh).

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

New Series!

Former DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) has been forced into early retirement by a combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension. Now running the gift shop at a luxury hotel on a small tropical island in the Philippines, things are still not entirely tranquil for Alex, as the rich, powerful — and sometimes criminal — elite drawn to the island from around the world pull him back into a world of dangerous people and situations.

Tuesday, March 31

The Innocents

FXM, 9:40am

Catch a Classic!

Truman Capote was a cowriter of the screenplay, with William Archibald, for this 1961 adaptation of Archibald’s stage play that itself was an adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw. The film is one of the finest (and spookiest) psychological horror/ghost movies ever made. Deborah Kerr stars as a governess hired to watch over two children who she comes to believe are being possessed by the malevolent spirits of former servants. But could she actually be losing her mind?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Freeform, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Ferris Bueller has cut a dangerous amount of classes during his senior year — which is why he wants to make his last unexcused day off count. With an overzealous principal on his trail, Ferris remains determined to take his girlfriend Sloane and his best friend Cameron on a wild ride through the city of Chicago. Stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen.

NCIS: “Blarney”

CBS, 8pm

Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry in the new episode “Blarney.”

Suffragettes: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This year marks the centennial of women attaining equal voting rights in America following the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920. Turner Classic Movies celebrates with an evening of films about suffragettes and other women fighting for their rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The night begins with The Shocking Miss Pilgrim, a 1947 musical comedy starring Betty Grable as the title character, who becomes involved in the women’s suffrage movement in 1874.

Empire: “Love Me Still”

FOX, 9pm

As their wedding day arrives, Teri’s (Meta Golding) fears concerning Andre’s (Trai Byers) temper continue to surface in the new episode “Love Me Still.”

The Scheme

HBO, 9pm

This documentary tells the tale of Christian Dawkins, who was convicted in federal court in the biggest criminal case in collegiate sports history. The film chronicles the two-year undercover FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that came to a dramatic climax in 2017 when Adidas executives and assistant coaches at major college programs were arrested in a pay-for-play scheme.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s been 14 years now that we’ve been following the Roloff family, and we’ve seen them through many of life’s ups and downs. The new season brings plenty of changes for all of the Roloffs — from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between. After Matt partially buys out Amy’s stake in Roloff Farms, she decides it’s time to distance herself from her ex and sets out to find a new home, and by extension, a new life. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Chris has a different milestone in mind — one that involves a diamond ring. As for Zach and Tori, a new pregnancy proves far more difficult than their last, as they await the news of whether or not their baby will be a little person. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The reboot of the reality competition series that challenges 12 contestants to transform their lives by achieving better overall health ends its first season tonight.

For Life: “Do Us Part”

ABC, 10pm

Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya (Indira Varma) defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s (Mary Stuart Masterson) campaign as well as their marriage.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Silkworm”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Silkworm,” the team must track down a former counterintelligence officer who is leaking classified information to a foreign government.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

New Series!

This nonfiction series has gained full, unprecedented access to one of the most secretive hot spots of paranormal and UFO-related activities: Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous property in an area of Utah that has been dubbed “UFO Alley.” The series comes from executive producer Kevin Burns, the man behind similar History favorites like Ancient Aliens.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The adorable Johnstons family is back. This season finds parents Trent and Amber and their five kids — Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma and Alex — hitting major milestones in their lives, as they navigate their differences in an average-sized world (they are the largest known family living with achondroplasia dwarfism) and share the ups and downs that all families deal with.

Wednesday, April 1

Toshiro Mifune 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies offers a daylong tribute to the work of the late, legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, who was born on this day in 1920. Included in the 10-film lineup are some of Mifune’s notable teamings with equally iconic director Akira Kurosawa, including Seven Samurai, the 1954 epic that was remade as the classic 1960 Western The Magnificent Seven; Throne of Blood (1957); Rashomon (1950); and The Hidden Fortress, the 1958 adventure film that was one of George Lucas’ inspirations for Star Wars.

The Masked Singer: “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C”

FOX, 8pm

The finalists from all three groups come together as the Super Nine in the new two-hour episode “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C.”

The Challenge

MTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.

Nature: “Cuba’s Wild Revolution”

PBS, 8pm

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to 5-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations thaw, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

Modern Family: “I’m Going to Miss This”

ABC, 9pm

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Alex (Ariel Winter) decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) leave for a trip, and Dylan’s mom takes the twins for the night.

SEAL Team: “Drawdown”

CBS, 9pm

As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Following a record-breaking heat wave in Nome, the clock is ticking for those seeking gold in the depths of the Bering Sea as the sediment on the ocean floor begins to kick up, putting all of their known claims at risk. The Eroica’s Capt. Emily Riedel has a secret weapon — she’s brought diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game in the hopes of venturing into untouched areas and rising up against her competitors. Later in the season, when winter sets in and the sea freezes over, for the first time in years the miners will dive under a solid sheet of ice.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at deadly crimes solved by surveillance camera footage returns for Season 6. In the premiere episode, “The Good Samaritan,” when young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring her killer to justice.

Tournament of Champions

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It started with 16 of the greatest chefs in the world competing head-to-head in the arena. Now, one gladiator will stand above the rest.

The Magicians

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fantasy drama based on Lev Grossman’s novels comes to a close in the series finale episode “Fillory and Further, ” in which Christmas arrives early for Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil).