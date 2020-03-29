Sunday, March 29: ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 9 Premiere on PBS

Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, March 29

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 opens with the funeral of Winston Churchill in January 1965, as Nonnatus House enters a bold and innovative era. Unexpected challenges await as the population shifts, rules change, and old diseases come back. Alongside the joy and optimism of birth, the midwives and medics must cope with cases including diphtheria, drug abuse, cancer, tuberculosis and fistula. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt — and the very fabric of their lives is jeopardized when Nonnatus itself comes under threat of demolition.

God Friended Me: “Almost Famous”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Almost Famous,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is reluctant to get involved with the God Account’s latest friend suggestion for fear of hurting Ali’s (Javicia Leslie) chances of being accepted into a trial for a new cancer drug.

Batwoman: “A Narrow Escape”

The CW, 8pm

Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most standup citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

The Wall: “Matt and Nick”

NBC, 8pm

Co-pastors and brothers Matt, a firefighter, and Nick, a high school teacher and football coach, from Aubrey, Texas, work tirelessly to feed their community using their church food pantry to feed over 75 families a week. With the all-new Superdrop and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping where these Texas boys will go on The Wall.

VICE

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The weekly newsmagazine debuts on its new network. The 13-episode season will continue to pursue on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of global conflicts as well as investigations into the issues that divide America today.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Herman J. Mankiewicz”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, and author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), conclude the weekend by introducing and discussing two legendary films cowritten by Ben’s grandfather Herman J. Mankiewicz. The evening begins with the iconic Citizen Kane (1941), which Mankiewicz cowrote with the film’s director, Orson Welles. This is followed by The Pride of the Yankees (1942), cowritten by Mankiewicz and Jo Swerling.

Family Karma: “Sari, Not Sari”

Bravo, 9pm

Diwali may be a time of forgiveness, but some people missed the memo. As an argument between Vishal, Amrit and Bali erupts at the annual Fire Tower celebration, the friend group is fractured. While Amrit welcomes his boyfriend Nicholas to town for a reality check on their future, Monica finally reckons with the truth behind Brian’s unmasked feelings.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fortune Favors the Brave”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Fortune Favors the Brave,” Sam (LL Cool J) has to investigate the murder of an Iranian exile while also saving a new agent (guest star Caleb Castille) who accidentally triggers a bomb.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Glitch”

NBC, 9pm

After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey (Jane Levy) suffers a mysterious “glitch” in her powers.

Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

PBS, 9pm

Country music icon Garth Brooks receives the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C. The multiple hall of famer is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Jim Turano”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Jim Turano’s love for Elton John started in 1973, when he was 9 years old and heard “Crocodile Rock” on the radio. In the decades since, he’s proved himself a superfan by attending over 193 concerts and building an unrivaled collection of Elton John memorabilia. Jim proudly shares some of his rarest and most exclusive pieces, including a Captain Fantastic pinball machine from 1976; handwritten lyrics by Elton John’s collaborator Bernie Taupin; and a spectacular costume jacket (with matching glasses) worn by Elton onstage.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “A New Generation”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

The first season of CNN’s look at the modern history of Britain’s royal family concludes with a look at recent years.

Good Girls: “Vegas, Baby”

NBC, 10pm

The women call on an unexpected ally to help Max (Wesam Keesh) seek revenge. But when their plans go awry, Ruby’s (Retta) life is put in jeopardy. Meanwhile, a directionless Annie (Mae Whitman) tries to find her purpose in life as Stan (Reno Wilson) discovers his side hustle isn’t what it seems.

Race for the White House: “Eisenhower v. Stevenson”

CNN, 11pm

Season Finale!

In 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, the heroic World War II general, and Democrat Adlai Stevenson are both persuaded to run for the White House. But as the gloves come off, the election becomes a fierce battle for hearts and minds.

Monday, March 30

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”

CBS, 8pm

When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”

9-1-1: “Pinned”

FOX, 8pm

The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, and Athena (Angela Bassett) pursues a car thief in the new episode “Pinned.”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds continue, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Under the Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday night salute to ocean-related films ends tonight, with a primetime lineup featuring movies set largely underwater. Titles include Captain Nemo and the Underwater City (1970), The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964), Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953), Atlantis, the Lost Continent (1961) and Underwater! (1955).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “Parker’s Big Adventure”

Bravo, 9pm

Jenna and Adam pick up the pieces of Madison and Ciara’s botched beach picnic while Georgia steps up to surprise the guests. Jenna discovers why Madison is so exhausted all the time. Parker tries to prove himself by executing a mission for the guests, while Ciara steps aside to let him make his own mistakes. After Jenna reaches a breaking point with Madison, she talks to Glenn about how to best proceed with or without her.

All Rise: “In the Fights”

CBS, 9pm

Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”

Driven

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this new entry in Discovery’s Monday night automotive programming block, Galpin Motors Inc. president and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten, and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion. In the series premiere, Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca.

Prodigal Son: “Scheherazade”

FOX, 9pm

The NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance after an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned in the new episode “Scheherazade.”

The Plot Against America: “Part 3”

HBO, 9pm

In the early days of the Lindbergh administration, Herman (Morgan Spector) decides the family will continue with their planned trip to Washington, D.C., despite Bess’ (Zoe Kazan) desire to visit Canada, where Jewish families are migrating. After paying a visit to Evelyn (Winona Ryder), Sandy (Caleb Malis) shows interest in an assimilation program targeting Jewish youth and spearheaded by Bengelsdorf (John Turturro). In London, Alvin (Anthony Boyle) stands out during his military training and is selected for a special mission.

The Good Doctor: “I Love You”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.

Fast N’ Loud

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With builds bigger than ever before, Richard Rawlings and his team of hot rod builders wrestle with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hot rod world. Throughout the new season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on.

Manifest: “Call Sign”

NBC, 10pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, while Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) enlists help in protecting herself from the Major (Elizabeth Marvel). Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh).

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

New Series!

Former DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) has been forced into early retirement by a combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension. Now running the gift shop at a luxury hotel on a small tropical island in the Philippines, things are still not entirely tranquil for Alex, as the rich, powerful — and sometimes criminal — elite drawn to the island from around the world pull him back into a world of dangerous people and situations.

Tuesday, March 31

The Innocents

FXM, 9:40am

Catch a Classic!

Truman Capote was a cowriter of the screenplay, with William Archibald, for this 1961 adaptation of Archibald’s stage play that itself was an adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw. The film is one of the finest (and spookiest) psychological horror/ghost movies ever made. Deborah Kerr stars as a governess hired to watch over two children who she comes to believe are being possessed by the malevolent spirits of former servants. But could she actually be losing her mind?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Freeform, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Ferris Bueller has cut a dangerous amount of classes during his senior year — which is why he wants to make his last unexcused day off count. With an overzealous principal on his trail, Ferris remains determined to take his girlfriend Sloane and his best friend Cameron on a wild ride through the city of Chicago. Stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen.

NCIS: “Blarney”

CBS, 8pm

Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry in the new episode “Blarney.”

Suffragettes: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This year marks the centennial of women attaining equal voting rights in America following the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920. Turner Classic Movies celebrates with an evening of films about suffragettes and other women fighting for their rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The night begins with The Shocking Miss Pilgrim, a 1947 musical comedy starring Betty Grable as the title character, who becomes involved in the women’s suffrage movement in 1874.

Empire: “Love Me Still”

FOX, 9pm

As their wedding day arrives, Teri’s (Meta Golding) fears concerning Andre’s (Trai Byers) temper continue to surface in the new episode “Love Me Still.”

The Scheme

HBO, 9pm

This documentary tells the tale of Christian Dawkins, who was convicted in federal court in the biggest criminal case in collegiate sports history. The film chronicles the two-year undercover FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that came to a dramatic climax in 2017 when Adidas executives and assistant coaches at major college programs were arrested in a pay-for-play scheme.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s been 14 years now that we’ve been following the Roloff family, and we’ve seen them through many of life’s ups and downs. The new season brings plenty of changes for all of the Roloffs — from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between. After Matt partially buys out Amy’s stake in Roloff Farms, she decides it’s time to distance herself from her ex and sets out to find a new home, and by extension, a new life. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Chris has a different milestone in mind — one that involves a diamond ring. As for Zach and Tori, a new pregnancy proves far more difficult than their last, as they await the news of whether or not their baby will be a little person. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The reboot of the reality competition series that challenges 12 contestants to transform their lives by achieving better overall health ends its first season tonight.

For Life: “Do Us Part”

ABC, 10pm

Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya (Indira Varma) defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s (Mary Stuart Masterson) campaign as well as their marriage.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Silkworm”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Silkworm,” the team must track down a former counterintelligence officer who is leaking classified information to a foreign government.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

New Series!

This nonfiction series has gained full, unprecedented access to one of the most secretive hot spots of paranormal and UFO-related activities: Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous property in an area of Utah that has been dubbed “UFO Alley.” The series comes from executive producer Kevin Burns, the man behind similar History favorites like Ancient Aliens.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The adorable Johnstons family is back. This season finds parents Trent and Amber and their five kids — Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma and Alex — hitting major milestones in their lives, as they navigate their differences in an average-sized world (they are the largest known family living with achondroplasia dwarfism) and share the ups and downs that all families deal with.