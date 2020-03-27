Friday, March 27: All the Chips Are Down in ‘Ozark’ Season 3

Guy D'Alema/Netflix

All Times Eastern.

Friday, March 27

Ozark

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 of the acclaimed crime drama begins, it is six months later, and the casino is up and running, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo, while Wendy plots for expansion, aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Starz, 8pm

The Oscar-winning comedy/drama makes its debut tonight on Starz. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this entertaining gem that follows an aging actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the changing film industry during the end of Hollywood’s golden age. Pitt was showered with Best Supporting Actor awards for his amusing yet compassionate portrayal, and his acceptance speeches created even bigger buzz. In accepting his Screen Actors Guild award, he joked, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife? It was a big stretch.” Well played.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Over three nights beginning this evening, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will appear with his cousin Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, author of The Brothers Mankiewicz. They will discuss and introduce movies that Ben’s grandfather, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and Alex’s father, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, had hands in creating. Tonight’s theme is “Early Success,” and features the films Million Dollar Legs (1932, coproduced by Herman and cowritten by Joseph), Dinner at Eight (1933, cowritten by Herman) and Manhattan Melodrama (1934, cowritten by Joseph).

Somewhere South

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

In this new six-part series, chef Vivian Howard (A Chef’s Life) returns to PBS for a culinary journey through the American South. Howard is on the hunt for familiar dishes expressed in different ways. From dumplings to hand pies to porridge, Howard seeks out the home cooks and Southern chefs who are telling the stories of their cultures through their food.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season follows the Shannon family trying to cope with the fallout of Mama’s arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June’s healthy return.

The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary

PBS, 10pm

Meet Patrick O’Connell, a self-taught chef whose restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington, is considered one of the greatest dining experiences in America. Follow Chef O’Connell’s pursuit of the ultimate culinary accolade: a third Michelin star.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Adriyan Rae and Tim Rozon headline this live-action adaptation of the comic book series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith. The series — which boasts an all-female team of writers and directors led by showrunner/creator Jem Garrard — follows Elida (Rae), an ex-child queen on the run from a new government seeking to eradicate her and her royal bloodline.

20 Women to Watch in 2020

Syfy, 11pm

This original documentary special spotlights rising women among film, TV and comics who will make an impact in the sci-fi genre in 2020.

Saturday, March 28

The Wedding Singer

IFC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

This is a 1998 rom-com classic starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. In 1985, struggling musician Robbie (Sandler) is making ends meet as a suburban wedding singer when he meets the reception hall’s new waitress, Julia (Barrymore). As the two grow closer, and Robbie’s own romance fizzles, he becomes the world’s worst wedding singer.

A Mother Knows Worst

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Tragedy strikes when Olivia (Katie Leclerc) and Harry Davis’ (Jeff Schine) newborn baby doesn’t survive the birth. Six months later, the young couple has come to terms with their loss and are rebuilding their lives. But when Olivia meets glamorous Brooke Marsden (Victoria Barabas) and her baby girl, she quickly becomes obsessed.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Joseph L. Mankiewicz”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, along with author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), return to introduce and discuss two films written and directed by Alex’s father Joseph L. Mankiewicz: A Letter to Three Wives (1949) and People Will Talk (1951).

Seasonal Wonderlands: “Okavango”

BBC America, 9pm

Series Finale!

The finale of BBC America’s nature series visits Okavango to see how a yearly flood creates the lush wetland of the Okavango Delta in the middle of the vast Kalahari Desert.

Just My Type

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hallmark Channel’s latest original feel-good film finds a pop-culture writer and aspiring novelist, Vanessa Mills (Bethany Joy Lenz), landing the interview of a lifetime with an illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author (Brett Dalton). Suddenly, she finds herself reevaluating her own life and takes her own advice to “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”

Sunday, March 29

God Friended Me: “Almost Famous”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Almost Famous,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is reluctant to get involved with the God Account’s latest friend suggestion for fear of hurting Ali’s (Javicia Leslie) chances of being accepted into a trial for a new cancer drug.

Batwoman: “A Narrow Escape”

The CW, 8pm

Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most standup citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

The Wall: “Matt and Nick”

NBC, 8pm

Co-pastors and brothers Matt, a firefighter, and Nick, a high school teacher and football coach, from Aubrey, Texas, work tirelessly to feed their community using their church food pantry to feed over 75 families a week. With the all-new Superdrop and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping where these Texas boys will go on The Wall.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 opens with the funeral of Winston Churchill in January 1965, as Nonnatus House enters a bold and innovative era. Unexpected challenges await as the population shifts, rules change, and old diseases come back. Alongside the joy and optimism of birth, the midwives and medics must cope with cases including diphtheria, drug abuse, cancer, tuberculosis and fistula. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt — and the very fabric of their lives is jeopardized when Nonnatus itself comes under threat of demolition.

VICE

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The weekly newsmagazine debuts on its new network. The 13-episode season will continue to pursue on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of global conflicts as well as investigations into the issues that divide America today.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Herman J. Mankiewicz”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, and author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), conclude the weekend by introducing and discussing two legendary films cowritten by Ben’s grandfather Herman J. Mankiewicz. The evening begins with the iconic Citizen Kane (1941), which Mankiewicz cowrote with the film’s director, Orson Welles. This is followed by The Pride of the Yankees (1942), cowritten by Mankiewicz and Jo Swerling.

Family Karma: “Sari, Not Sari”

Bravo, 9pm

Diwali may be a time of forgiveness, but some people missed the memo. As an argument between Vishal, Amrit and Bali erupts at the annual Fire Tower celebration, the friend group is fractured. While Amrit welcomes his boyfriend Nicholas to town for a reality check on their future, Monica finally reckons with the truth behind Brian’s unmasked feelings.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fortune Favors the Brave”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Fortune Favors the Brave,” Sam (LL Cool J) has to investigate the murder of an Iranian exile while also saving a new agent (guest star Caleb Castille) who accidentally triggers a bomb.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Glitch”

NBC, 9pm

After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey (Jane Levy) suffers a mysterious “glitch” in her powers.

Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

PBS, 9pm

Country music icon Garth Brooks receives the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C. The multiple hall of famer is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Jim Turano”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Jim Turano’s love for Elton John started in 1973, when he was 9 years old and heard “Crocodile Rock” on the radio. In the decades since, he’s proved himself a superfan by attending over 193 concerts and building an unrivaled collection of Elton John memorabilia. Jim proudly shares some of his rarest and most exclusive pieces, including a Captain Fantastic pinball machine from 1976; handwritten lyrics by Elton John’s collaborator Bernie Taupin; and a spectacular costume jacket (with matching glasses) worn by Elton onstage.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “A New Generation”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

The first season of CNN’s look at the modern history of Britain’s royal family concludes with a look at recent years.

Good Girls: “Vegas, Baby”

NBC, 10pm

The women call on an unexpected ally to help Max (Wesam Keesh) seek revenge. But when their plans go awry, Ruby’s (Retta) life is put in jeopardy. Meanwhile, a directionless Annie (Mae Whitman) tries to find her purpose in life as Stan (Reno Wilson) discovers his side hustle isn’t what it seems.

Race for the White House: “Eisenhower v. Stevenson”

CNN, 11pm

Season Finale!

In 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, the heroic World War II general, and Democrat Adlai Stevenson are both persuaded to run for the White House. But as the gloves come off, the election becomes a fierce battle for hearts and minds.