Channel Guide Magazine

5 Questions With Hassie Harrison of truTV’s ‘Tacoma FD’

March 26, 2020 Ryan Berenz 5 Questions With..., Comedy, Interview, Magazine Archive 0
© 2019 Getty Images. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company.

Texas native Hassie Harrison brought the heat as rookie firefighter Lucy McConky in Season 1 of truTV’s comedy Tacoma FD. Lucy proved that being the firehouse’s lone female wasn’t going to keep her from pulling awesome pranks and occasionally doing firefighter stuff.

“It’s so much fun. The guys are so good to me,” Harrison says of working with her castmates. “In some ways, they treat me like a little sister, and then in other ways like I’m just another one of the buds.”

In Season 2 (beginning Thursday, March 26, at 1pm ET/PT), the squad will fight a fire at a haunted house, get trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and create fire-safety videos that might be too hot for TV. Guest stars this season include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham. Oh, and there will be mustaches.

Harrison answered the call of our “5 Questions” alarm:

1. What’s been your strangest fan encounter?
With social media, people get such immediate access to you. I get a lot of really weird comments and a lot of really weird fan art. I did a music video for one of my friends, Hayley Kiyoko, and she’s a really big part of the LGBT community, so I get a lot of lesbian fan art. That’s very interesting and kind of odd and flattering. And someone did get my face tattooed onto them.

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?
Dave Chappelle is who I’ve been the most starstruck by. I have seen Chappelle’s Show so many times, and that has brought me so much joy and laughter. I just have so much respect for his mind. I think he’s such a brilliant thinker and comedian, and I like the way he looks at the world.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?
Coming to America and Airplane! Those are two of my favorites. I have two older sisters who exposed me to a lot of things that were really not my generation, but because I wanted to tag along with them, I was like, “This is what’s cool!”

4. What’s your favorite sports team?
I’d say the Mavericks. When I lived in Dallas, I used to go to all the games. My thing with sports is that I’m a very passionate person and I got a little too emotionally involved, for better or worse. Like if we lost, it would ruin my day. I almost had to remove myself from it because it wasn’t a healthy space for me. I care too much!

5. What are three things that you must always have in your fridge or pantry?
Coffee. I really like yogurt. And eggs. I’m a big breakfast enthusiast.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2025 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Sports

2011 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

March 14, 2011 Ryan Berenz Sports 1

College basketball fans get their first look at the revamped NCAA Tournament, which now features a 68-team field and a new “First Four” round of games, beginning Tuesday, March 15, in Dayton, Ohio, on truTV. Eight teams play March 15-16 for the right to advance to the Second Round (which was previously known as the First Round) March 17-18. Got that? As part of a new 14-year, $10.8 billion TV rights deal with CBS and Turner, CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV combine forces to provide full, live national TV coverage of every tournament game. The NCAA Tournament begins in earnest […]

No Picture
Sports

Where to watch the 2014 Final Four TeamCasts

March 31, 2014 Ryan Berenz Sports Comments Off on Where to watch the 2014 Final Four TeamCasts

Turner Sports takes over exclusive coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four, with TBS, TNT and truTV simulcasting the games. The 2014 Final Four “TeamCasts” feature the traditional national TV broadcast on TBS, with Jim Nantz, Greg Anthony and Steve Kerr calling the game. TNT and truTV each have separate, team-customized broadcasts with different announcers and graphics tailored to the individual teams (see below for network assignments and announcers). The format continues in 2015. TBS and CBS will rotate airing the Final Four and championship game beginning in 2016. The Final Four games take place at AT&T Stadium […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine