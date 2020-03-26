5 Questions With Hassie Harrison of truTV’s ‘Tacoma FD’

© 2019 Getty Images. Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company.

Texas native Hassie Harrison brought the heat as rookie firefighter Lucy McConky in Season 1 of truTV’s comedy Tacoma FD. Lucy proved that being the firehouse’s lone female wasn’t going to keep her from pulling awesome pranks and occasionally doing firefighter stuff.

“It’s so much fun. The guys are so good to me,” Harrison says of working with her castmates. “In some ways, they treat me like a little sister, and then in other ways like I’m just another one of the buds.”

Season 2 of #TacomaFD premieres Thursday March 26. See you there! And check out our teasers during Baltimore/Tennessee tomorrow and Kansas City/Houston on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/hjm7mMyIwk — Steve Lemme (@SteveLemme) January 11, 2020

In Season 2 (beginning Thursday, March 26, at 1pm ET/PT), the squad will fight a fire at a haunted house, get trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and create fire-safety videos that might be too hot for TV. Guest stars this season include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham. Oh, and there will be mustaches.

Harrison answered the call of our “5 Questions” alarm:

1. What’s been your strangest fan encounter?

With social media, people get such immediate access to you. I get a lot of really weird comments and a lot of really weird fan art. I did a music video for one of my friends, Hayley Kiyoko, and she’s a really big part of the LGBT community, so I get a lot of lesbian fan art. That’s very interesting and kind of odd and flattering. And someone did get my face tattooed onto them.

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?

Dave Chappelle is who I’ve been the most starstruck by. I have seen Chappelle’s Show so many times, and that has brought me so much joy and laughter. I just have so much respect for his mind. I think he’s such a brilliant thinker and comedian, and I like the way he looks at the world.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?

Coming to America and Airplane! Those are two of my favorites. I have two older sisters who exposed me to a lot of things that were really not my generation, but because I wanted to tag along with them, I was like, “This is what’s cool!”



4. What’s your favorite sports team?

I’d say the Mavericks. When I lived in Dallas, I used to go to all the games. My thing with sports is that I’m a very passionate person and I got a little too emotionally involved, for better or worse. Like if we lost, it would ruin my day. I almost had to remove myself from it because it wasn’t a healthy space for me. I care too much!

5. What are three things that you must always have in your fridge or pantry?

Coffee. I really like yogurt. And eggs. I’m a big breakfast enthusiast.