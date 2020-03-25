Wednesday, March 25: Take a Voyage of Faith in ‘Earth’s Sacred Wonders’

Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 25

Earth’s Sacred Wonders

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning sacred places on Earth. In the premiere episode, “House of the Divine,” viewers meet a Muslim paramedic who helps fasting worshipers during Ramadan in Jerusalem. A Cambodian man risks his life to save his ancestral spirits from the jungle. A Buddhist warrior monk in China faces a test that will change his life forever.

The Matrix

AMC, 2pm

Catch a Classic!

The Wachowskis ushered in a new age of sci-fi/action filmmaking with this groundbreaking and visually stunning 1999 classic. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving headline the cast in a story of a dystopian future where humanity has unwittingly been trapped by intelligent machines within the simulated reality of the film’s title. Many Hollywood action films — including this film’s own two follow-ups — have since incorporated elements of The Matrix’s fight choreography, use of slo-mo and “bullet time” filming effects, and more, but this original is still in a league of its own, and still refreshing to watch today.

The Masked Singer: “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships”

FOX, 8pm

The four remaining celebrities from Group C return to compete, but only three will advance to the Super Nine. Will Arnett is a guest panelist in the new episode “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships.”

Chicago Med: “In the Name of Love”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fear Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early-onset Alzheimer’s is brought into the E.D. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Ben (Charles Malik Whitfield) become concerned when one of Ben’s students is admitted. Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) treat a terminally ill patient and disagree over the best course of action.

SEAL Team: “Last Known Location”

CBS, 9pm

Tensions flare at home as Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan in the new episode “Last Known Location.”

LEGO Masters: “Good Vs. Evil”

FOX, 9pm

The remaining contestants are tasked with building evil lairs and vehicles. Terry Crews guests in the new episode “Good Vs. Evil.”

Chicago Fire: “I’ll Cover You”

NBC, 9pm

Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) teams up with Seager (Andy Allo) and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious. Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own. Brett (Kara Killmer) continues to get invested in her birth mother, Julie.

Stumptown: “All Hands on Dex”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

To get justice, Dex (Cobie Smulders) takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) struggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey (Jake Johnson) attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini

CMT, 10pm

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey join forces to perform at the Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville for the 70th episode in CMT Crossroads’ revered 18-year history.

Dave: “Hype Man”

FXX, 10pm

In the new episode “Hype Man,” Dave (Dave Burd) has an opportunity to open for a big rapper, but his nerves cause him to spiral into an identity crisis.

Eating History

History, 10pm

New Series!

Two friends — vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga — embark on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and most shocking foods to have survived history. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, Star Wars C-3P0s cereal from 1984 and more.

Brockmire: “Three Year Contract”

IFC, 10pm

This episode spans three years — 2031-33 — and follows Jim as he tries to enact change in the league though the owners don’t really care for or want it. Each time we see baseball’s opening day, attendance is less and less until there is barely anyone in the stadium. Simultaneously, Jim’s relationship with his daughter is worsening, with visits becoming more infrequent. We are also introduced to Limón, a smart device similar to Alexa, but so advanced it can anticipate your needs. Limón becomes a character and trusted friend to Jim.

Chicago P.D.: “Lines”

NBC, 10pm

Intelligence does everything they can to build a case against the elusive leader of a drug ring, but things get complicated when Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) realizes someone she cares about might be involved.

Year of the Rabbit

IFC, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Things are not looking good for Rabbit (Matt Berry) in the season finale episode “Framed Rabbit.” He’s on the run after being named the prime suspect in a murder, but Strauss (Freddie Fox) and Mabel (Susan Wokoma) refuse to believe he’s guilty. IFC has renewed the show for Season 2.

Thursday, March 26

Star Trek: Picard

CBS All Access

Season Finale!

Sir Patrick Stewart stars as Jean-Luc Picard in the 10th and final Season 1 episode of Star Trek: Picard. The series has been renewed for Season 2.

Racism in America

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s primetime lineup on Turner Classic Movies features films dealing with various aspects of racism in our country. The evening begins with the network premiere of Spike Lee’s epic biopic Malcolm X (1992), starring Denzel Washington in an Oscar-nominated role as the famed African American activist. This is followed by Nothing but a Man (1964), One Potato, Two Potato (1964) and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967).

Last Man Standing: “Along Came a Spider”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Mandy (Molly McCook) go to extreme measures to help Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) campaign connect with voters in the new episode “Along Came a Spider.”

Outmatched

FOX, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “Royal Rumble,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) get caught in a lie about Leila’s (Oakley Bull) birthdate, so they offer to throw her a party with a theme of her choice.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Dillman”

NBC, 8:30pm

When a prank goes disastrously awry, things at the Nine-Nine take a distinctly Agatha Christie turn.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Love of My Life”

ABC, 9pm

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine (Debbie Allen). Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Teddy (Kim Raver) run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes (Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife.

Deputy

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “10-8 Bulletproof,” everyone has to work together to find the leak in the sheriff’s department when informants start turning up dead all over Los Angeles.

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections

HBO, 9pm

This film takes a look into the security of election technology, revealing how unprotected our voting systems really are. Following Harri Hursti, the legendary Finnish hacker turned election expert, as he investigates election-related hacks, the film also features candid interviews with key figures in the election security community as well as U.S. senators from both parties who are fighting to protect the sanctity of the votes of U.S. citizens.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About FOMO”

NBC, 9pm

Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) have 24 hours without their kids and the clock is ticking, but they keep being disappointed by their options. At Joanna’s (Jessy Hodges), Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) spend the night trying to cheer her up after she is ditched by her friends.

Mysteries of the Abandoned

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that brings ruins back to life through CGI returns with a two-hour premiere, “The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones.” The episode features a deserted Caribbean city partly buried in a mysterious substance; Indonesian villages swallowed by the earth; Taiwanese temples turned to rubble; an American ghost town that still burns today; and an otherworldly landscape in Africa that proved too hard to tame. Some of these fell victim to the power of Mother Nature, yet others were brought down by the hubris of mankind.

The Sinner

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the mystery/crime-drama anthology series ends tonight.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Pleasure”

NBC, 9:30pm

After Debbie’s (Fran Drescher) meddling, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) wonder if their sex life is more ebbing than flowing. Joanna (Jessy Hodges) forces Stew (Steven Weber) to right a wrong with her high school girlfriend even though he has no recollection of any offense.

A Million Little Things: “‘til death do us part”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

As Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Miles (Parker Young). Maggie (Allison Miller) shares some shocking news with Gary (James Roday), and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.

Tacoma FD

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this firefighter comedy from Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the squad will fight a fire at a haunted house, get trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and create fire-safety videos that might be too hot for TV. Guest stars this season include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham.

Friday, March 27

Ozark

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 of the acclaimed crime drama begins, it is six months later, and the casino is up and running, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo, while Wendy plots for expansion, aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Starz, 8pm

The Oscar-winning comedy/drama makes its debut tonight on Starz. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this entertaining gem that follows an aging actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the changing film industry during the end of Hollywood’s golden age. Pitt was showered with Best Supporting Actor awards for his amusing yet compassionate portrayal, and his acceptance speeches created even bigger buzz. In accepting his Screen Actors Guild award, he joked, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife? It was a big stretch.” Well played.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Over three nights beginning this evening, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will appear with his cousin Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, author of The Brothers Mankiewicz. They will discuss and introduce movies that Ben’s grandfather, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and Alex’s father, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, had hands in creating. Tonight’s theme is “Early Success,” and features the films Million Dollar Legs (1932, coproduced by Herman and cowritten by Joseph), Dinner at Eight (1933, cowritten by Herman) and Manhattan Melodrama (1934, cowritten by Joseph).

Somewhere South

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

In this new six-part series, chef Vivian Howard (A Chef’s Life) returns to PBS for a culinary journey through the American South. Howard is on the hunt for familiar dishes expressed in different ways. From dumplings to hand pies to porridge, Howard seeks out the home cooks and Southern chefs who are telling the stories of their cultures through their food.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season follows the Shannon family trying to cope with the fallout of Mama’s arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June’s healthy return.

The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary

PBS, 10pm

Meet Patrick O’Connell, a self-taught chef whose restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington, is considered one of the greatest dining experiences in America. Follow Chef O’Connell’s pursuit of the ultimate culinary accolade: a third Michelin star.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Adriyan Rae and Tim Rozon headline this live-action adaptation of the comic book series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith. The series — which boasts an all-female team of writers and directors led by showrunner/creator Jem Garrard — follows Elida (Rae), an ex-child queen on the run from a new government seeking to eradicate her and her royal bloodline.

20 Women to Watch in 2020

Syfy, 11pm

This original documentary special spotlights rising women among film, TV and comics who will make an impact in the sci-fi genre in 2020.