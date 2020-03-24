Tuesday, March 24: It’s Jack’s First Birthday on ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 24

This Is Us: “Strangers: Part Two”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Pearsons gather to celebrate baby Jack’s first birthday.

NCIS: “Schooled”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Schooled,” the NCIS team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held.

The Resident: “Support System”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Support System,” Cain (Morris Chestnut) becomes aware of an emergency situation breaking out at the hospital, and he recruits Ezra (returning guest star Eli Gelb) to help keep it under wraps.

East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story

PBS, 8pm

This new documentary by Sarah Burns and David McMahon (The Central Park Five, Jackie Robinson) tackles the impact of racism on housing while also exploring the daily lives of those who called East Lake Meadows, a 650-unit public housing community on the edge of Atlanta, home. East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story is executive produced by Ken Burns.

Alice Guy-Blaché Film Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On the anniversary of her passing in 1968 at the age of 94, Turner Classic Movies honors pioneering filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché. Working at the dawn of cinema in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Guy-Blaché was the first woman to direct a movie and one of the first filmmakers in general to make a narrative fiction movie. Tonight’s celebration begins with the network premiere of the 2018 documentary Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, followed by a number of films she made between 1906 and 1916.

Bless This Mess: “Knuckles”

ABC, 8:30pm

While cleaning out the basement, Rio (Lake Bell) jokes about Mike’s (Dax Shepard) lack of follow-through when it comes to his hobbies and various projects. Hurt by this comment, Mike sets out to prove Rio wrong. Meanwhile, Constance (Pam Grier) struggles to end her romantic endeavors with Pastor Paul (guest star Geoffrey Owens), who has become quite clingy.

FBI: “American Dreams”

CBS, 9pm

In the first part of a two-episode crossover with FBI: Most Wanted, Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA (Zeeko Zaki) with the investigation into a bus and 26 students that went missing.

Empire: “I Am Who I Am”

FOX, 9pm

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Candace (Vivica A. Fox) and Carol (Tasha Smith) take a painful trip down memory lane, shedding light on their childhood and exposing heartbreaking secrets from the past in the new episode “I Am Who I Am.”

One Day at a Time

Pop TV, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

Canceled by Netflix after three critically acclaimed seasons, the sitcom One Day at a Time was picked up by Pop TV. In Season 4, Penelope (Justina Machado) explores an unexpected relationship, Lydia (Rita Moreno) has a religious crisis, Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Reveille”

CBS, 10pm

The FBI and FBI: Most Wanted crossover event concludes with the new episode “Reveille.” After taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist’s wife, who escaped with $1 million and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan.

Council of Dads

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

When Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), a loving father of five with his wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies), has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare, he calls on three of his most trusted friends (played by J. August Richards, Clive Standen and Michael O’Neill) to step in as backup dads to help guide and support his growing family just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a family than they ever thought possible. After tonight’s premiere, the inspirational drama will return with new episodes in its regular Thursday time slot two hours earlier beginning April 30.

Wednesday, March 25

The Matrix

AMC, 2pm

Catch a Classic!

The Wachowskis ushered in a new age of sci-fi/action filmmaking with this groundbreaking and visually stunning 1999 classic. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving headline the cast in a story of a dystopian future where humanity has unwittingly been trapped by intelligent machines within the simulated reality of the film’s title. Many Hollywood action films — including this film’s own two follow-ups — have since incorporated elements of The Matrix’s fight choreography, use of slo-mo and “bullet time” filming effects, and more, but this original is still in a league of its own, and still refreshing to watch today.

The Masked Singer: “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships”

FOX, 8pm

The four remaining celebrities from Group C return to compete, but only three will advance to the Super Nine. Will Arnett is a guest panelist in the new episode “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships.”

Chicago Med: “In the Name of Love”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fear Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early-onset Alzheimer’s is brought into the E.D. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Ben (Charles Malik Whitfield) become concerned when one of Ben’s students is admitted. Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) treat a terminally ill patient and disagree over the best course of action.

SEAL Team: “Last Known Location”

CBS, 9pm

Tensions flare at home as Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan in the new episode “Last Known Location.”

LEGO Masters: “Good Vs. Evil”

FOX, 9pm

The remaining contestants are tasked with building evil lairs and vehicles. Terry Crews guests in the new episode “Good Vs. Evil.”

Chicago Fire: “I’ll Cover You”

NBC, 9pm

Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) teams up with Seager (Andy Allo) and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious. Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own. Brett (Kara Killmer) continues to get invested in her birth mother, Julie.

Stumptown: “All Hands on Dex”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

To get justice, Dex (Cobie Smulders) takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) struggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey (Jake Johnson) attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini

CMT, 10pm

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey join forces to perform at the Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville for the 70th episode in CMT Crossroads’ revered 18-year history.

Dave: “Hype Man”

FXX, 10pm

In the new episode “Hype Man,” Dave (Dave Burd) has an opportunity to open for a big rapper, but his nerves cause him to spiral into an identity crisis.

Eating History

History, 10pm

New Series!

Two friends — vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga — embark on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and most shocking foods to have survived history. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, Star Wars C-3P0s cereal from 1984 and more.

Brockmire: “Three Year Contract”

IFC, 10pm

This episode spans three years — 2031-33 — and follows Jim as he tries to enact change in the league though the owners don’t really care for or want it. Each time we see baseball’s opening day, attendance is less and less until there is barely anyone in the stadium. Simultaneously, Jim’s relationship with his daughter is worsening, with visits becoming more infrequent. We are also introduced to Limón, a smart device similar to Alexa, but so advanced it can anticipate your needs. Limón becomes a character and trusted friend to Jim.

Chicago P.D.: “Lines”

NBC, 10pm

Intelligence does everything they can to build a case against the elusive leader of a drug ring, but things get complicated when Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) realizes someone she cares about might be involved.

Earth’s Sacred Wonders

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning sacred places on Earth. In the premiere episode, “House of the Divine,” viewers meet a Muslim paramedic who helps fasting worshipers during Ramadan in Jerusalem. A Cambodian man risks his life to save his ancestral spirits from the jungle. A Buddhist warrior monk in China faces a test that will change his life forever.

Year of the Rabbit

IFC, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Things are not looking good for Rabbit (Matt Berry) in the season finale episode “Framed Rabbit.” He’s on the run after being named the prime suspect in a murder, but Strauss (Freddie Fox) and Mabel (Susan Wokoma) refuse to believe he’s guilty. IFC has renewed the show for Season 2.

Thursday, March 26

Star Trek: Picard

CBS All Access

Season Finale!

Sir Patrick Stewart stars as Jean-Luc Picard in the 10th and final Season 1 episode of Star Trek: Picard. The series has been renewed for Season 2.

Racism in America

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s primetime lineup on Turner Classic Movies features films dealing with various aspects of racism in our country. The evening begins with the network premiere of Spike Lee’s epic biopic Malcolm X (1992), starring Denzel Washington in an Oscar-nominated role as the famed African American activist. This is followed by Nothing but a Man (1964), One Potato, Two Potato (1964) and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967).

Last Man Standing: “Along Came a Spider”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Mandy (Molly McCook) go to extreme measures to help Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) campaign connect with voters in the new episode “Along Came a Spider.”

Outmatched

FOX, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “Royal Rumble,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) get caught in a lie about Leila’s (Oakley Bull) birthdate, so they offer to throw her a party with a theme of her choice.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Dillman”

NBC, 8:30pm

When a prank goes disastrously awry, things at the Nine-Nine take a distinctly Agatha Christie turn.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Love of My Life”

ABC, 9pm

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine (Debbie Allen). Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Teddy (Kim Raver) run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes (Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife.

Deputy

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “10-8 Bulletproof,” everyone has to work together to find the leak in the sheriff’s department when informants start turning up dead all over Los Angeles.

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections

HBO, 9pm

This film takes a look into the security of election technology, revealing how unprotected our voting systems really are. Following Harri Hursti, the legendary Finnish hacker turned election expert, as he investigates election-related hacks, the film also features candid interviews with key figures in the election security community as well as U.S. senators from both parties who are fighting to protect the sanctity of the votes of U.S. citizens.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About FOMO”

NBC, 9pm

Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) have 24 hours without their kids and the clock is ticking, but they keep being disappointed by their options. At Joanna’s (Jessy Hodges), Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) spend the night trying to cheer her up after she is ditched by her friends.

Mysteries of the Abandoned

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that brings ruins back to life through CGI returns with a two-hour premiere, “The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones.” The episode features a deserted Caribbean city partly buried in a mysterious substance; Indonesian villages swallowed by the earth; Taiwanese temples turned to rubble; an American ghost town that still burns today; and an otherworldly landscape in Africa that proved too hard to tame. Some of these fell victim to the power of Mother Nature, yet others were brought down by the hubris of mankind.

The Sinner

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the mystery/crime-drama anthology series ends tonight.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Pleasure”

NBC, 9:30pm

After Debbie’s (Fran Drescher) meddling, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) wonder if their sex life is more ebbing than flowing. Joanna (Jessy Hodges) forces Stew (Steven Weber) to right a wrong with her high school girlfriend even though he has no recollection of any offense.

A Million Little Things: “‘til death do us part”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

As Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Miles (Parker Young). Maggie (Allison Miller) shares some shocking news with Gary (James Roday), and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.

Tacoma FD

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this firefighter comedy from Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the squad will fight a fire at a haunted house, get trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and create fire-safety videos that might be too hot for TV. Guest stars this season include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham.