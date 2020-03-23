On Demand DVD New Releases: March 23-30

© 2019 Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC NR and 1917 Film Holdings LLC; Credit: Francois Duhamel

On Demand DVD New Releases March 23-31

Clemency As she prepares to execute another inmate, prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard) must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates. Alfre Woodard, Richard Schiff (R, 1:53) 3/24

Stray In a cold and remote landscape, two strangers struggle to repair their broken pasts. Hailed by critics as one of the best New Zealand films ever made. Arta Dobroshi, Kieran Charnock (TV-14, 1:44) 3/24

The Song of Names Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in an emotional detective story spread over two continents and a half century. Beneath musical revelations burns the horror of a war. Tim Roth, Clive Owen (PG-13, 1:53)3/24

The Grudge From the producer of Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead comes this horrifying and twisted version of a house that no one should ever enter. Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho (R, 1:34) 3/24

1917 (pictured above) This emotional, race-against-time World War I drama finds two British soldiers on a seemingly impossible mission — to cross enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their comrades, including the brother of one of the soldiers. George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong (R, 1:59) 3/24

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

3/31: The Current War: Director’s Cut, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, VFW-20