Sunday, March 22: ‘Spy Wars With Damian Lewis’ Peeks Into Espionage History

Sunday, March 22

Spy Wars With Damian Lewis

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

Host Damian Lewis invites you into the world of clandestine ops as he examines some of the modern era’s most remarkable intelligence and security missions. Through declassified items and firsthand accounts from high-ranking officials from the FBI, CIA, KGB, and MI6, the series reveals stories of daring escapes, thrilling rescues, notorious spy swaps and undercover stings, featuring a cast of double agents, moles, heroes and traitors.

The Simpsons: “Highway to Well”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Highway to Well,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) are at odds when they work at competing weed dispensaries.

Killer Dream Home

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the house and will stop at nothing to make it her own. Stars Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca and Brooke Butler.

Attila’s Forbidden Tomb

Science Channel, 8pm

In the late fifth century, the mighty Roman Empire faced a terrifying enemy — Attila, a brutal warrior king, and his violent tribe of nomad warriors known as the Huns. But who were the Huns, and how did they come to take on the most powerful empire in history? Today, new discoveries are unlocking these secrets as scientists search for clues to discover where they came from and how they rose to power. As new archaeological evidence is uncovered for the first time, scientists may perhaps unearth the greatest discovery of all — Attila’s lost tomb.

WWII Premieres

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Check out the Turner Classic Movies network premieres of two classic movies set during World War II: D-Day the Sixth of June (1956), starring Robert Taylor, Richard Todd, Dana Wynter and Edmond O’Brien; and Von Ryan’s Express (1965), featuring Frank Sinatra and Trevor Howard.

Duncanville: “Sister, Wife”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Sister, Wife,” Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) and Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) celebrate their anniversary and rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club.

The Eddie Money Tribute Concert

AXS TV, 9pm

AXS TV celebrates the life of rock icon Eddie Money, who passed away last year at the age of 70, with a star-studded two-hour concert filmed live last month. Hosted by Money’s good friend, comedian/actor Louie Anderson, the concert features performances and appearances by Money’s family and fellow music legends covering the late rocker’s hits.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Missing Time”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Department of Defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting. Guest star Bar Paly returns as Anna Kolcheck in the new episode “Missing Time.”

Bob’s Burgers: “Just the Trip”

FOX, 9pm

The family takes an unexpected road trip with Nat the limo driver (guest voice of Jillian Bell) in the

in the new episode “Just the Trip.”

What’s Eating America: “The Fresh Food Fail”

MSNBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In an episode that looks at the relationship between food and health in the United States, Andrew Zimmern travels to the heart of the country to explore the state of healthcare in areas where the population is eating more processed food than ever before.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Confession”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to admit some hard truths to Max (Skylar Astin). Tobin (Kapil Talwalkar) worries his friendship with Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) is on the rocks. Mo (Alex Newell) struggles to communicate with the new man in his life.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Melenna Bravo”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Photographer Mell Bravo didn’t start her Barbie collection until she was an adult, but she’s amassed a collection of more than 3,000 versions of the world’s most famous fashion doll. She shares some of her prize finds, including an original Barbie from 1959 in nearly pristine condition; the entire line of Golden Dream Barbies from all around the globe; and a vintage coat made for Barbie from real mink. Certified appraiser Kate Martin will try to tempt Mell into a trade for an extremely rare item: a fully accessorized version of the German doll that inspired Barbie’s creation.

The Rookie: “Hand-Off”

ABC, 10pm

Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen, which could jeopardize his position as an officer. Meanwhile, Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered his partner.

Slow Burn

EPIX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the docuseries based on the hit podcast concludes its look back at the story of the Watergate scandal that took down a president, and its relation to the current political landscape.

Good Girls: “Frere Jacques”

NBC, 10pm

A guilty Beth (Christina Hendricks) convinces the women to go to grisly lengths to keep Max (Wesam Keesh) out of harm’s way. Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) attempts to process her trauma without the help of Dr. Cohen (Rob Heaps), and Ruby (Retta) considers sabotaging a job opportunity that comes up for Stan.

Monday, March 23

An Affair to Remember

FXM, 1pm

Catch a Classic!

Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in one of the most romantic movies of all time. The Oscar-nominated 1957 film was directed by Leo McCarey, is a remake of McCarey’s Love Affair (1939), was itself remade as 1994’s Love Affair, and partly inspired — and features prominently in the plot of — the 1993 romantic comedy classic Sleepless in Seattle. But beyond its legacy elsewhere, this film stands on its own with its engaging tale of two strangers, already romantically involved with others, who meet aboard a ship, fall in love and agree to reunite at the top of the Empire State Building in six months if they are both free at that time.

Supernatural: “Destiny’s Child”

The CW, 8pm

A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.

Street Outlaws: Memphis

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The street-racing series returns for a new season with a special two-hour premiere. This season, new drivers emerge into the spotlight, and first-time racing teams are ready to take on the Outlaws.

9-1-1: “Fools”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Fools,” the 118 responds to a viral stunt gone haywire, a disaster at a couple’s fishing trip and an epic first date fail.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

In “The Cosmic Connectome,” embark on a voyage of discovery through the evolution of consciousness with stops in ancient Greece and a visit to the largest life form on Earth. A young Carl Sagan’s career is forged in the clash of two scientific titans in “The Man of a Trillion Worlds.”

The Voice: “The Battles Premiere”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Submerged

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Monday themed spotlight on ocean-related movies continues. Today’s primetime focus is on movies taking place at least partly aboard submarines. Things begin with the World War II-era classic Destination Tokyo (1943), followed by Torpedo Run (1958), Ice Station Zebra (1968) and Operation Pacific (1951).

Prodigal Son: “Stranger Beside You”

FOX, 9pm

The NYPD dives into a case surrounding a famous mommy blogger whose husband was mysteriously stabbed just days after their baby was born in the new episode “Stranger Beside You.”

The Plot Against America: “Part 2”

HBO, 9pm

Lindbergh’s (Ben Cole) increasingly popular campaign sweeps through the country and captures the backing of Bengelsdorf (John Turturro), with Evelyn (Winona Ryder) becoming a fundamental asset in the Lindbergh camp. Alvin (Anthony Boyle) brings his pride and conscience to bear as he must decide between serving a local real estate magnate or risking an open fight with the fascist forces he sees spreading across the world.

The Good Doctor: “Hurt”

ABC, 10pm

In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.

Breeders: “No Dad”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Dad,” Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) are thrilled that Sprout the family gerbil has finally died, but explaining the loss to their kids is more difficult than they thought.

Manifest: “Unaccompanied Minors”

NBC, 10pm

As Zeke’s (Matt Long) condition worsens and the clock ticks towards his Death Date, he must confront his past while Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) tries to secure him a future. A pair of connected callings lead Ben (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) to a surprising loved one, and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free.

POV: “The Rescue List”

PBS, 10pm

In a rehabilitation shelter in Ghana, two children are recovering from enslavement to fishermen. But their story takes an unexpected turn when their rescuer embarks on another mission and asks the children for help.

Tuesday, March 24

NCIS: “Schooled”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Schooled,” the NCIS team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held.

The Resident: “Support System”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Support System,” Cain (Morris Chestnut) becomes aware of an emergency situation breaking out at the hospital, and he recruits Ezra (returning guest star Eli Gelb) to help keep it under wraps.

East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story

PBS, 8pm

This new documentary by Sarah Burns and David McMahon (The Central Park Five, Jackie Robinson) tackles the impact of racism on housing while also exploring the daily lives of those who called East Lake Meadows, a 650-unit public housing community on the edge of Atlanta, home. East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story is executive produced by Ken Burns.

Alice Guy-Blaché Film Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On the anniversary of her passing in 1968 at the age of 94, Turner Classic Movies honors pioneering filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché. Working at the dawn of cinema in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Guy-Blaché was the first woman to direct a movie and one of the first filmmakers in general to make a narrative fiction movie. Tonight’s celebration begins with the network premiere of the 2018 documentary Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, followed by a number of films she made between 1906 and 1916.

Bless This Mess: “Knuckles”

ABC, 8:30pm

While cleaning out the basement, Rio (Lake Bell) jokes about Mike’s (Dax Shepard) lack of follow-through when it comes to his hobbies and various projects. Hurt by this comment, Mike sets out to prove Rio wrong. Meanwhile, Constance (Pam Grier) struggles to end her romantic endeavors with Pastor Paul (guest star Geoffrey Owens), who has become quite clingy.

FBI: “American Dreams”

CBS, 9pm

In the first part of a two-episode crossover with FBI: Most Wanted, Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA (Zeeko Zaki) with the investigation into a bus and 26 students that went missing.

Empire: “I Am Who I Am”

FOX, 9pm

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Candace (Vivica A. Fox) and Carol (Tasha Smith) take a painful trip down memory lane, shedding light on their childhood and exposing heartbreaking secrets from the past in the new episode “I Am Who I Am.”

This Is Us: “Strangers: Part Two”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Pearsons gather to celebrate baby Jack’s first birthday.

One Day at a Time

Pop TV, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

Canceled by Netflix after three critically acclaimed seasons, the sitcom One Day at a Time was picked up by Pop TV. In Season 4, Penelope (Justina Machado) explores an unexpected relationship, Lydia (Rita Moreno) has a religious crisis, Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Reveille”

CBS, 10pm

The FBI and FBI: Most Wanted crossover event concludes with the new episode “Reveille.” After taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist’s wife, who escaped with $1 million and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan.

Council of Dads

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

When Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), a loving father of five with his wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies), has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare, he calls on three of his most trusted friends (played by J. August Richards, Clive Standen and Michael O’Neill) to step in as backup dads to help guide and support his growing family just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a family than they ever thought possible. After tonight’s premiere, the inspirational drama will return with new episodes in its regular Thursday time slot two hours earlier beginning April 30.