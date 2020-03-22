Miss Fisher Is Back and Starring in Acorn TV’s First Feature Film

Photo courtesy of Acorn TV

Fans of the bestselling series of historic novels Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries by Kerry Greenwood, along with fans of the TV series of the same name, have much to celebrate. The fabulous, independent 1920s-era Melbourne lady detective The Hon. Phryne Fisher gets her first cinematic treatment in Acorn TV’s Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. This will be the series’ first new installment in five years, and will stream exclusively on Acorn TV beginning March 23. The film will be shown in select theaters across the U.S. in limited engagements.

Starring award-winning actress Essie Davis (The Babadook, Game of Thrones), the series has delighted audiences worldwide with its fanciful escapades, gleaming Jazz Age period detail, and a sterling ensemble cast led by Davis as the sophisticated, seductive, risk-taking sleuth with a knack for solving tough crime cases — armed with her pearl-handled revolver and vivacious charm while leaving a trail of admirers in her wake.

This lighthearted, adventure-packed film marks the return of the series’ most beloved and veteran actors, including Davis, Nathan Page as her paramour, Jack Robinson, and Miriam Margolyes as Aunt Prudence. In 1929 Jerusalem, Phryne’s rescue of a young Bedouin girl leads her on a globe-trotting adventure to uncover priceless treasures, wartime secrets, and an ancient tomb bearing a terrible curse, with the help of handsome detective Robinson.

All three seasons of the series are streaming exclusively on Acorn TV. The new film premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in early January, with many of the spectators at the three sold-out screenings decked out in Miss Fisher-era finery.

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears is available beginning March 23 on Acorn TV.

Don’t have Acorn TV? Visit acorn.tv to learn how to get a free 7-day trial or to subscribe. Subscriptions are $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

