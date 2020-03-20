Friday, March 20: New Episodes of ‘The Blacklist’ Are Back!

Will Hart/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Friday, March 20

The Blacklist: “Victoria Fenberg”/“Cornelius Ruck”

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 7 of the hit James Spader-led drama picks up again with two back-to-back new episodes tonight. Ahead of this return, NBC announced that the series has been renewed for Season 8. In the first episode, “Victoria Fenberg,” the Task Force helps Red (Spader) track a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces. Then, in “Cornelius Ruck,” Red is secluded on a private island where he reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Netflix

New Series!

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire, in this four-part limited series inspired by the book On Her Own Ground, which was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. Blair Underwood and Tiffany Haddish also star.

The Best of Everything

FXM, 12:55pm

Catch a Classic!

Hope Lange, Diane Baker, Louis Jourdan and Joan Crawford (in a small role) highlight this 1959 drama based on Rona Jaffe’s novel. It follows the careers and private lives of three women who share a New York City apartment and work at the same publishing firm. The film received two Oscar nominations — for its costumes and for its title song, which was composed by legendary Hollywood scorer Alfred Newman, who also composed and conducted the film’s score; had lyrics by famed songwriter Sammy Cahn; and was performed by Johnny Mathis.

Caddyshack

BBC America, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

In this 1980 comedy directed by Harold Ramis, several colorful characters — an obnoxious club president, a rich playboy, a college student wannabe and an obnoxious loudmouth — engage in a golf tournament at the Bushwood Country Club. The all-star cast includes Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.

My Daughter’s Psycho Friend

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Sierra moves to Los Angeles with her family and goes to a new school, she encounters the devious and psychotic Lexi and her posse of friends. Soon afterward at a party, a teenager dies as a result of a Lexi prank. When Lexi tries to frame Sierra for the kid’s death, Sierra fights back, putting her own life in danger. Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl and Cerina Vincent star.

Great Performances at the Met: “Turandot”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy Puccini’s famed final opera with this dazzling production from Franco Zeffirelli, set in China and starring soprano Christine Goerke in the title role. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.

Saturday, March 21

A Predator’s Obsession

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Alison and her younger brother are saved from a vicious shark attack by the mysterious Daniel. To Alison’s mother, Daniel is a hero. To Alison’s boyfriend, Daniel is a threat whose stories don’t quite add up. When Alison’s loved ones start to go missing, she discovers Daniel isn’t who he says he is, and that he has a dark past with a body count. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard, Felicity Mason, Sarah Wisser, Jackson Dockery and Brayson Goss star.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Every day is a new challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. This season, on her quest to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy, she’ll meet some wolves and team up with a specialist to treat a horse with a bone infection.

Safe at Home?

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hollywood thrillers have often drawn suspense from the fact that home isn’t always the safest place to be, especially when a killer knows you’re there alone! Two of the most finely crafted of these air tonight. First, in Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder (1954), Grace Kelly is threatened by an intruder her husband (Ray Milland) has hired to kill her. Then, in Wait Until Dark (1967), Oscar nominee Audrey Hepburn plays a blind woman terrorized by a violent criminal (Alan Arkin) seeking the smuggled drugs she’s unaware are hidden in her apartment.

Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The new season kicks off with bride Jessica Seewald, who isn’t afraid to show a little skin when it comes to her wedding gown, so a sexy, fitted dress is exactly what she wants. The only problem? Her very conservative in-laws, including sister-in-law Jessa Duggar-Seewald of TLC’s Counting On, are worried her style may not be modest enough for church.

Seasonal Wonderlands: “Svalbard”

BBC America, 9pm

The second episode of BBC America’s nature documentary series visits the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, which spends much of each year in complete darkness. But when the sun reappears, the landscape turns into a rich tundra.

Sunday, March 22

The Simpsons: “Highway to Well”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Highway to Well,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) are at odds when they work at competing weed dispensaries.

Killer Dream Home

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the house and will stop at nothing to make it her own. Stars Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca and Brooke Butler.

Spy Wars With Damian Lewis

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

Host Damian Lewis invites you into the world of clandestine ops as he examines some of the modern era’s most remarkable intelligence and security missions. Through declassified items and firsthand accounts from high-ranking officials from the FBI, CIA, KGB, and MI6, the series reveals stories of daring escapes, thrilling rescues, notorious spy swaps and undercover stings, featuring a cast of double agents, moles, heroes and traitors.

Attila’s Forbidden Tomb

Science Channel, 8pm

In the late fifth century, the mighty Roman Empire faced a terrifying enemy — Attila, a brutal warrior king, and his violent tribe of nomad warriors known as the Huns. But who were the Huns, and how did they come to take on the most powerful empire in history? Today, new discoveries are unlocking these secrets as scientists search for clues to discover where they came from and how they rose to power. As new archaeological evidence is uncovered for the first time, scientists may perhaps unearth the greatest discovery of all — Attila’s lost tomb.

WWII Premieres

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Check out the Turner Classic Movies network premieres of two classic movies set during World War II: D-Day the Sixth of June (1956), starring Robert Taylor, Richard Todd, Dana Wynter and Edmond O’Brien; and Von Ryan’s Express (1965), featuring Frank Sinatra and Trevor Howard.

Duncanville: “Sister, Wife”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Sister, Wife,” Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) and Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) celebrate their anniversary and rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club.

The Eddie Money Tribute Concert

AXS TV, 9pm

AXS TV celebrates the life of rock icon Eddie Money, who passed away last year at the age of 70, with a star-studded two-hour concert filmed live last month. Hosted by Money’s good friend, comedian/actor Louie Anderson, the concert features performances and appearances by Money’s family and fellow music legends covering the late rocker’s hits.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Missing Time”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Department of Defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting. Guest star Bar Paly returns as Anna Kolcheck in the new episode “Missing Time.”

Bob’s Burgers: “Just the Trip”

FOX, 9pm

The family takes an unexpected road trip with Nat the limo driver (guest voice of Jillian Bell) in the

in the new episode “Just the Trip.”

What’s Eating America: “The Fresh Food Fail”

MSNBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In an episode that looks at the relationship between food and health in the United States, Andrew Zimmern travels to the heart of the country to explore the state of healthcare in areas where the population is eating more processed food than ever before.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Confession”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) is forced to admit some hard truths to Max (Skylar Astin). Tobin (Kapil Talwalkar) worries his friendship with Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) is on the rocks. Mo (Alex Newell) struggles to communicate with the new man in his life.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Melenna Bravo”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Photographer Mell Bravo didn’t start her Barbie collection until she was an adult, but she’s amassed a collection of more than 3,000 versions of the world’s most famous fashion doll. She shares some of her prize finds, including an original Barbie from 1959 in nearly pristine condition; the entire line of Golden Dream Barbies from all around the globe; and a vintage coat made for Barbie from real mink. Certified appraiser Kate Martin will try to tempt Mell into a trade for an extremely rare item: a fully accessorized version of the German doll that inspired Barbie’s creation.

The Rookie: “Hand-Off”

ABC, 10pm

Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen, which could jeopardize his position as an officer. Meanwhile, Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered his partner.

Slow Burn

EPIX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the docuseries based on the hit podcast concludes its look back at the story of the Watergate scandal that took down a president, and its relation to the current political landscape.

Good Girls: “Frere Jacques”

NBC, 10pm

A guilty Beth (Christina Hendricks) convinces the women to go to grisly lengths to keep Max (Wesam Keesh) out of harm’s way. Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) attempts to process her trauma without the help of Dr. Cohen (Rob Heaps), and Ruby (Retta) considers sabotaging a job opportunity that comes up for Stan.