All Times Eastern.

Thursday, March 19

Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS NewsHour Special

PBS, 8pm

This one-hour special focuses on health precautions for individuals and the public at large as well as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact in both the United States and globally. Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, the primetime special includes interviews with officials, reporting from NewsHour’s bench of special correspondents throughout the world, and a virtual town hall moderated by NewsHour correspondents Amna Nawaz and William Brangham.

Station 19: “Poor Wandering One”

ABC, 8pm

When an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) reflects on his time as a Marine to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic (Barrett Doss) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer’s disease, and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters.

Last Man Standing: “Chili Chili Bang Bang”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) compete in Outdoor Man’s annual chili cookoff in the new episode “Chili Chili Bang Bang.”

Superstore: “Playdate”

NBC, 8pm

When Amy (America Ferrera) has to bring her baby to the store, she grows frustrated with people’s criticisms of her parenting, and Glenn (Mark McKinney) enlists Jerusha (Kerri Kenney) to help. Garrett (Colton Dunn) helps Dina (Lauren Ash) plan her first date with her veterinarian boyfriend, while Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) hatch a conspiracy theory.

Stories of Wyatt Earp

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary Old West lawman Wyatt Earp has been featured to some degree in many notable films throughout Hollywood history, and Turner Classic Movies will air six of them tonight: My Darling Clementine (1946, Henry Fonda as Earp), Wichita (1955, Joel McCrea as Earp), Winchester ’73 (1950, Will Geer as Earp), the network premiere of Doc (1971, Harris Yulin as Earp), Dodge City (1939, Errol Flynn’s fictional Wade Hatton is based on Earp) and Badman’s Country (1958, Buster Crabbe as Earp).

Outmatched: “Black Mold”

FOX, 8:30pm

When the basement has to be renovated, keeping Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) from their safe space, the kids get together and hatch a plan to help them get away for the night in the new episode “Black Mold.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Takeback”

NBC, 8:30pm

Doug Judy (guest star Craig Robinson) is back, and this time things between him and Jake (Andy Samberg) are personal. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) try to find the perfect new vending machine for the Nine-Nine.

Deputy: “10-8 Agency”

FOX, 9pm

Charlie (Danielle Moné Truitt), Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie) and Carter (Josh Helman) investigate a case that becomes more complicated at every turn in the new episode “10-8 Agency.”

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

HBO, 9pm

In the age of social media, this eye-opening documentary examines the rising phenomenon of “fake news” in the U.S. and the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have on the average citizen.

Will & Grace: “Broadway Boundaries”

NBC, 9pm

When Will’s (Eric McCormack) surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), tells Will their relationship needs boundaries, Will ropes newly out Dr. DiLorenzo (guest star Chris Parnell) into going on a fake date so he can spy on Jenny. Grace (Debra Messing) struggles with popping her gender reveal balloon. During her baseball team’s championship game, Karen (Megan Mullally) is torn between celebrating with Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer) and helping Jack (Sean Hayes) build his confidence for a Broadway audition.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About a Web of Lies”

NBC, 9:30pm

After agreeing to buy a minivan, Dave (Adam Pally) goes back on his word to Rebecca (Abby Elliott). Deb (Fran Drescher) then encourages Rebecca to get it anyway and keep it from Dave while Stew (Steven Weber) convinces Dave not to tell Rebecca the real reason he didn’t want to get the van.

A Million Little Things: “mothers and daughters”

ABC, 10pm

Eddie (David Giuntoli) becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly (guest star Romy Rosemont) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) both take on planning a baby shower for Regina (Christina Moses) as Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) gives her and Rome (Romany Malco) shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary (James Roday).

Top Chef

Bravo, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Top Chef is back for Season 17 in sunny Los Angeles with a cast of All-Stars ready to vie for the title — again. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons return as front-runners and fan favorites battle it out in culinary competition.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Dance, Lies and Videotape”

NBC, 10pm

An ingenue ballerina discovers she’s been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.

Friday, March 20

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Netflix

New Series!

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire, in this four-part limited series inspired by the book On Her Own Ground, which was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. Blair Underwood and Tiffany Haddish also star.

The Best of Everything

FXM, 12:55pm

Catch a Classic!

Hope Lange, Diane Baker, Louis Jourdan and Joan Crawford (in a small role) highlight this 1959 drama based on Rona Jaffe’s novel. It follows the careers and private lives of three women who share a New York City apartment and work at the same publishing firm. The film received two Oscar nominations — for its costumes and for its title song, which was composed by legendary Hollywood scorer Alfred Newman, who also composed and conducted the film’s score; had lyrics by famed songwriter Sammy Cahn; and was performed by Johnny Mathis.

Caddyshack

BBC America, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

In this 1980 comedy directed by Harold Ramis, several colorful characters — an obnoxious club president, a rich playboy, a college student wannabe and an obnoxious loudmouth — engage in a golf tournament at the Bushwood Country Club. The all-star cast includes Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.

My Daughter’s Psycho Friend

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Sierra moves to Los Angeles with her family and goes to a new school, she encounters the devious and psychotic Lexi and her posse of friends. Soon afterward at a party, a teenager dies as a result of a Lexi prank. When Lexi tries to frame Sierra for the kid’s death, Sierra fights back, putting her own life in danger. Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl and Cerina Vincent star.

The Blacklist: “Victoria Fenberg”/“Cornelius Ruck”

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 7 of the hit James Spader-led drama picks up again with two back-to-back new episodes tonight. Ahead of this return, NBC announced that the series has been renewed for Season 8. In the first episode, “Victoria Fenberg,” the Task Force helps Red (Spader) track a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces. Then, in “Cornelius Ruck,” Red is secluded on a private island where he reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.

Great Performances at the Met: “Turandot”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy Puccini’s famed final opera with this dazzling production from Franco Zeffirelli, set in China and starring soprano Christine Goerke in the title role. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.

Saturday, March 21

A Predator’s Obsession

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Alison and her younger brother are saved from a vicious shark attack by the mysterious Daniel. To Alison’s mother, Daniel is a hero. To Alison’s boyfriend, Daniel is a threat whose stories don’t quite add up. When Alison’s loved ones start to go missing, she discovers Daniel isn’t who he says he is, and that he has a dark past with a body count. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard, Felicity Mason, Sarah Wisser, Jackson Dockery and Brayson Goss star.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Every day is a new challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. This season, on her quest to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy, she’ll meet some wolves and team up with a specialist to treat a horse with a bone infection.

Safe at Home?

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hollywood thrillers have often drawn suspense from the fact that home isn’t always the safest place to be, especially when a killer knows you’re there alone! Two of the most finely crafted of these air tonight. First, in Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder (1954), Grace Kelly is threatened by an intruder her husband (Ray Milland) has hired to kill her. Then, in Wait Until Dark (1967), Oscar nominee Audrey Hepburn plays a blind woman terrorized by a violent criminal (Alan Arkin) seeking the smuggled drugs she’s unaware are hidden in her apartment.

Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The new season kicks off with bride Jessica Seewald, who isn’t afraid to show a little skin when it comes to her wedding gown, so a sexy, fitted dress is exactly what she wants. The only problem? Her very conservative in-laws, including sister-in-law Jessa Duggar-Seewald of TLC’s Counting On, are worried her style may not be modest enough for church.

Seasonal Wonderlands: “Svalbard”

BBC America, 9pm

The second episode of BBC America’s nature documentary series visits the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, which spends much of each year in complete darkness. But when the sun reappears, the landscape turns into a rich tundra.