Wednesday, March 18: Hank Azaria Has the Call in ‘Brockmire’ Final Season

Jace Downs/IFC

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 18

Brockmire

IFC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, it’s 15 years into the dystopian future and Brockmire (Hank Azaria) is now the commissioner of baseball as the once legendary announcer is back on top and his struggles with sobriety are behind him. However, at this later stage of his life, he is tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos, all while trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle the love he once had for Jules (Amanda Peet).

Little Fires Everywhere

Hulu

New Series!

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington headline this eight-episode limited series about two very different families whose lives intersect in an affluent Ohio suburb. Issues of race, class and motherhood swirl as choices are questioned.

Pandemic: What You Need to Know

ABC, 1pm

New Series!

ABC News provides special daytime coverage of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, temporarily replacing episodes of GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke. Amy Robach anchors the program with the latest health and safety guidance from ABC News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who will address the widespread issues caused by the global pandemic and offer solutions from those adjusting to a new way of life. The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other, and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Batman

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Despite the number of incarnations of Batman there have been on the big and small screens, to many, the quintessential presentation of Batman/Bruce Wayne and the ultimate portrayal of his archnemesis the Joker are still found in the iconic performances delivered by Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson in this influential 1989 Tim Burton classic. Even if you prefer other Caped Crusader adaptations and performances, it is hard to argue that this dark and dynamic comic-book movie game-changer is anything but fun more than three decades on.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

Joe Gorga reveals what he really knew about the Joe Giudice cheating allegations. After shocking revelations, Margaret and Teresa’s friendship is left hanging in the balance. Danielle attempts to shut down the reunion filming.

The Masked Singer: “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs”

FOX, 8pm

The five remaining celebrities from Group C return for their second performances of the season. Joel McHale is back as a guest panelist in the new episode “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs.”

Chicago Med: “The Ghosts of the Past”

NBC, 8pm

In the series’ milestone 100th episode, Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Charles (Oliver Platt) assist in a complicated case helping a 4-year-old who they quickly learn is no stranger to the ED. Meanwhile, Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Choi (Brian Tee) tend to a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound to the abdomen, and relationships are put to the test as secrets are revealed.

Big Cat Country

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

Smithsonian Channel’s documentary series chronicling the lives of two neighboring lion prides in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley concludes tonight with the Season 1 finale “The Next Dynasty.”

Modern Family: “Baby Steps”

ABC, 9pm

Claire (Julie Bowen) has landed an interview for her dream job and is thwarted on her way to the interview by Phil’s (Ty Burrell) tricky staircase. Meanwhile, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) debate the pros and cons of adopting another baby after unexpectedly receiving a call from their adoption agency.

SEAL Team: “Rules of Engagement”

CBS, 9pm

While on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, Bravo Team is diverted to protect a group of American engineers from a terrorist attack in the new episode “Rules of Engagement.”

LEGO Masters: “Storybook”

FOX, 9pm

The remaining contestants are given the opportunity to showcase their creativity when they are tasked with interpreting a story that is read aloud from a book selected just for this competition. Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) guests in the new episode “Storybook.”

Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform, 9pm

New Series!

Slightly reminiscent of the Harry Potter and Hunger Games films, with some Girls-like edginess to it, Freeform’s new drama follows a group of warrior witches as they embark on basic training in combat magic, which eventually leads to terrifying and thrilling early deployment. The series is set in an alternate, present-day America, where witches are used as the U.S. government’s first line of defense in a troubled world.

Chicago Fire: “Protect a Child”

NBC, 9pm

Things get personal for Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) in the aftermath of a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) campaigns for more respect, while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has an idea for giving back to her community.

S.W.A.T.: “Gunpowder Treason”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Gunpowder Treason,” the SWAT team’s search for an abducted teen leads them to a protected witness and a decades-old political extremist group.

True Terror With Robert Englund

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Horror movie legend Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger in the original Nightmare on Elm Street films) hosts this new series in which he scours news reports of yesteryear to present twisted tales ripped straight from the headlines. The premiere episode features three stories under the theme of “Twisted Relationships.”

Thursday, March 19

Station 19: “Poor Wandering One”

ABC, 8pm

When an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) reflects on his time as a Marine to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic (Barrett Doss) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer’s disease, and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters.

Last Man Standing: “Chili Chili Bang Bang”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) compete in Outdoor Man’s annual chili cookoff in the new episode “Chili Chili Bang Bang.”

Superstore: “Playdate”

NBC, 8pm

When Amy (America Ferrera) has to bring her baby to the store, she grows frustrated with people’s criticisms of her parenting, and Glenn (Mark McKinney) enlists Jerusha (Kerri Kenney) to help. Garrett (Colton Dunn) helps Dina (Lauren Ash) plan her first date with her veterinarian boyfriend, while Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) hatch a conspiracy theory.

Stories of Wyatt Earp

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary Old West lawman Wyatt Earp has been featured to some degree in many notable films throughout Hollywood history, and Turner Classic Movies will air six of them tonight: My Darling Clementine (1946, Henry Fonda as Earp), Wichita (1955, Joel McCrea as Earp), Winchester ’73 (1950, Will Geer as Earp), the network premiere of Doc (1971, Harris Yulin as Earp), Dodge City (1939, Errol Flynn’s fictional Wade Hatton is based on Earp) and Badman’s Country (1958, Buster Crabbe as Earp).

Outmatched: “Black Mold”

FOX, 8:30pm

When the basement has to be renovated, keeping Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) from their safe space, the kids get together and hatch a plan to help them get away for the night in the new episode “Black Mold.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Takeback”

NBC, 8:30pm

Doug Judy (guest star Craig Robinson) is back, and this time things between him and Jake (Andy Samberg) are personal. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) try to find the perfect new vending machine for the Nine-Nine.

Deputy: “10-8 Agency”

FOX, 9pm

Charlie (Danielle Moné Truitt), Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie) and Carter (Josh Helman) investigate a case that becomes more complicated at every turn in the new episode “10-8 Agency.”

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

HBO, 9pm

In the age of social media, this eye-opening documentary examines the rising phenomenon of “fake news” in the U.S. and the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have on the average citizen.

Will & Grace: “Broadway Boundaries”

NBC, 9pm

When Will’s (Eric McCormack) surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), tells Will their relationship needs boundaries, Will ropes newly out Dr. DiLorenzo (guest star Chris Parnell) into going on a fake date so he can spy on Jenny. Grace (Debra Messing) struggles with popping her gender reveal balloon. During her baseball team’s championship game, Karen (Megan Mullally) is torn between celebrating with Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer) and helping Jack (Sean Hayes) build his confidence for a Broadway audition.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About a Web of Lies”

NBC, 9:30pm

After agreeing to buy a minivan, Dave (Adam Pally) goes back on his word to Rebecca (Abby Elliott). Deb (Fran Drescher) then encourages Rebecca to get it anyway and keep it from Dave while Stew (Steven Weber) convinces Dave not to tell Rebecca the real reason he didn’t want to get the van.

A Million Little Things: “mothers and daughters”

ABC, 10pm

Eddie (David Giuntoli) becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly (guest star Romy Rosemont) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) both take on planning a baby shower for Regina (Christina Moses) as Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) gives her and Rome (Romany Malco) shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary (James Roday).

Top Chef

Bravo, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Top Chef is back for Season 17 in sunny Los Angeles with a cast of All-Stars ready to vie for the title — again. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons return as front-runners and fan favorites battle it out in culinary competition.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Dance, Lies and Videotape”

NBC, 10pm

An ingenue ballerina discovers she’s been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.

Friday, March 20

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Netflix

New Series!

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire, in this four-part limited series inspired by the book On Her Own Ground, which was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. Blair Underwood and Tiffany Haddish also star.

The Best of Everything

FXM, 12:55pm

Catch a Classic!

Hope Lange, Diane Baker, Louis Jourdan and Joan Crawford (in a small role) highlight this 1959 drama based on Rona Jaffe’s novel. It follows the careers and private lives of three women who share a New York City apartment and work at the same publishing firm. The film received two Oscar nominations — for its costumes and for its title song, which was composed by legendary Hollywood scorer Alfred Newman, who also composed and conducted the film’s score; had lyrics by famed songwriter Sammy Cahn; and was performed by Johnny Mathis.

Caddyshack

BBC America, 6pm

Catch A Classic!

In this 1980 comedy directed by Harold Ramis, several colorful characters — an obnoxious club president, a rich playboy, a college student wannabe and an obnoxious loudmouth — engage in a golf tournament at the Bushwood Country Club. The all-star cast includes Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.

My Daughter’s Psycho Friend

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Sierra moves to Los Angeles with her family and goes to a new school, she encounters the devious and psychotic Lexi and her posse of friends. Soon afterward at a party, a teenager dies as a result of a Lexi prank. When Lexi tries to frame Sierra for the kid’s death, Sierra fights back, putting her own life in danger. Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl and Cerina Vincent star.

The Blacklist: “Victoria Fenberg”/“Cornelius Ruck”

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 7 of the hit James Spader-led drama picks up again with two back-to-back new episodes tonight. Ahead of this return, NBC announced that the series has been renewed for Season 8. In the first episode, “Victoria Fenberg,” the Task Force helps Red (Spader) track a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces. Then, in “Cornelius Ruck,” Red is secluded on a private island where he reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.

Great Performances at the Met: “Turandot”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy Puccini’s famed final opera with this dazzling production from Franco Zeffirelli, set in China and starring soprano Christine Goerke in the title role. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.