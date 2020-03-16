© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved Credit: Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

On Demand DVD New Releases March 16-22

Richard Jewell (pictured above): You can’t judge a kook by his cover. That’s the lesson of Richard Jewell, the true story of the security guard who pointed cops to a suspicious package at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics — a package that later exploded. Jewell was initially hailed as a hero, but later interrogated as a suspect. That rush to judgement, by the FBI and the media and most of America, is at the heart of Clint Eastwood’s coldly critical drama. Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde (R, 2:11) 3/17

Jumanji: The Next Level: This follow-up to 2017’s Welcome to the Jungle sees the gang all back together trying to rescue one of their own. This time, however, the game has changed and is more dangerous than ever. Tons of stars pack this fun adventure comedy. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina (PG-13, 2:03) 3/17

Black Chistmas: Winter break at Hawthorne College takes on a not so silent tone as the sisters of a sorority stand up to those who would make it a not so jolly Christmas as part of an underground college conspiracy. Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon (PG-13, 1:32) 3/17

