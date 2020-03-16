Monday, March 16: ‘The Plot Against America’ Series Rewrites History

Michele K. Short/HBO

All Times Eastern.

Monday, March 16

The Plot Against America

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

David Simon and Ed Burns (The Wire, Generation Kill) created this six-part limited series based on Philip Roth’s acclaimed novel of the same name. It imagines an alternate American history during World War II, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they endure the political rise of Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole), an aviator hero and xenophobic populist who captures the presidency and turns the nation toward fascism. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and John Turturro lead the cast.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Team”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the Team,” Grover (Hank Greenspan) joins a youth basketball team coached by Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer), but Gemma (Beth Behrs) doesn’t agree with some of her neighbor’s coaching methods.

Supernatural: “Galaxy Brain”

The CW, 8pm

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together — along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes) — assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.

9-1-1

FOX, 8pm

New Episodes!

First-responder drama 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, returns with new Season 3 episode “Seize the Day.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

In “Lost City of Life,” discover a new vision of genesis at the bottom of the blood-red sea of the infant Earth, and learn the story of the man who found the first clues to life’s beginnings in a green jewel. “Vavilov” tells the story of early 20th-century Soviet geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, who traveled five continents to assemble a treasury of the world’s seeds. His work revolutionized the way crops were cultivated.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Pirate Tales

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday salute to films about various aspects of the sea is back. In primetime today, the lineup is devoted to memorable pirate movies, beginning with two action-packed Errol Flynn classics, Captain Blood (1935) and The Sea Hawk (1940), followed by Mutiny on the Bounty (1935), The Crimson Pirate (1952) and The Boy and the Pirates (1960).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Sock Wife!”

CBS, 8:30pm

Bob’s (Billy Gardell) past and present collide when his ex-wife, Lorraine (guest star Nicole Sullivan), is admitted to Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) hospital in the new episode “Sock Wife!”

All Rise: “The Tale of Three Arraignments”

CBS, 9pm

Lola (Simone Missick) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) find themselves in trouble for pushing their bosses too hard in their pursuit of justice and fair play in the new episode “The Tale of Three Arraignments.”

Roswell, New Mexico: “Stay (I Missed You)”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Torn between the heartache of Max’s (Nathan Parsons) sacrifice and the joy of Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) resurrection, Liz (Jeanine Mason) suppresses her grief to focus on moving out of Roswell with Rosa. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) copes with Max’s death in his own self-destructive way, while Isobel (Lily Cowles) focuses her attention on honing her alien powers.

Prodigal Son: “The Job”

FOX, 9pm

When a motorcycle gang robbery turns into a murder, Malcolm (Tom Payne) and his team are called to the scene to investigate in the new episode “The Job.”

Twisted Love: “If I Can’t Have You”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Kathleen Seely divorces her husband of several decades, she starts a new job and meets several new men. Of these men, there is the jealous one who will become her next husband, and the coworker who will become her stalker.

Bull: “The Invisible Woman”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Invisible Woman,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) takes on the trial defense of Dr. Natalie Reznick (guest star Brooke Bloom), who is accused of orchestrating a series of anthrax attacks that terrorized the city.

Breeders: “No Lies”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Lies,” Luke’s (George Wakeman) hunt for proof that Santa doesn’t exist puts Paul’s (Martin Freeman) claim that he never lies to the test.

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Based on Elena Ferrante’s second book of her four-part series, this season follows Elena and Lila’s journey into adulthood as they weather romance, heartbreak, success and betrayal.

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series takes viewers across six seminal crime cases that dominated the headlines of the famed New York Post, introducing reporters who worked alongside law enforcement from crime scene to conviction. The first case explored is that of grad student Imette St. Guillen, whose bruised and battered body was found less than 24 hours after celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday. As the Post runs story after story about the shocking crime, police hunt a potential serial killer and expose a coverup that will change New York forever.

Manifest: “Course Deviation”

NBC, 10pm

When Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben (Josh Dallas) finds himself working alongside an uneasy new ally. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) tries to make amends with Jared (J.R. Ramirez), and the Xers set their sights on Zeke (Matt Long).

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Fredwynn”

AMC, 10:10pm

Fredwynn (André Benjamin) takes matters into his own hands, but he needs his teammates to move on. He searches for the next clue and asks the gang for help; the group, however, take it too far in their search for answers, leading them somewhere unexpected.

Tuesday, March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Netflix

Comedian Bert Kreischer debuts his second standup comedy special for Netflix.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 6:45am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a day of films from a variety of genres featuring Irish characters. The marathon kicks off with The Fighting 69th (1940) and also includes Peg O’ My Heart (1933), The Quiet Man (1952), Finian’s Rainbow (1968), Ryan’s Daughter (1970) and more.

The Conners: “Beards, Thrupples and Robots”

ABC, 8pm

Harris (Emma Kenney) is the boss of her mom after Darlene (Sara Gilbert), desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle (guest stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level.

The Resident: “So Long, Dawn Long”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “So Long, Dawn Long,” Conrad (Matt Czuchry) finds himself caught between his duties as a doctor and his loyalty to Dr. Voss (Jane Leeves), when he discovers that her son-in-law may be suffering from a serious disease.

Niall Ferguson’s Networld

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Historian/author Niall Ferguson reveals the intersection of social media, technology and cultural movements, demonstrating how human behavior, technology and profit can energize ideas and change the world. In three episodes airing tonight, Ferguson untangles issues surrounding social media networks, viral ideas and truth; illustrates how the web shifted to become a profitable network; and explores how democracies are threatened by forces that exploit and weaponize social media.

Vanderpump Rules: “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi”

Bravo, 9pm

Jax and Brittany tie the knot in a lavish Kentucky ceremony surrounded by friends, while Stassi questions if Beau will ever propose to her at all. Lisa takes Katie and Schwartz to task for failing to make their marriage official, Sandoval throws himself into his best man duties to prove himself to Jax, and Kristen clashes with Carter over the future of their relationship.

Empire: “Come Undone”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Come Undone,” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) continues to keep her secret from her sisters, but Lucious (Terrence Howard) feels she needs to come clean in order to move forward.

Adam O’Sandler St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 9pm

IFC celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with back-to-back airings of Adam Sandler’s hit 1998 comedy The Wedding Singer.

This Is Us: “After the Fire”

NBC, 9pm

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) reflects on what could have been.

New Amsterdam: “Liftoff”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral GoFundMe video. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes his last laps at the hospital, while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic.

Wednesday, March 18

Little Fires Everywhere

Hulu

New Series!

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington headline this eight-episode limited series about two very different families whose lives intersect in an affluent Ohio suburb. Issues of race, class and motherhood swirl as choices are questioned.

Batman

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Despite the number of incarnations of Batman there have been on the big and small screens, to many, the quintessential presentation of Batman/Bruce Wayne and the ultimate portrayal of his archnemesis the Joker are still found in the iconic performances delivered by Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson in this influential 1989 Tim Burton classic. Even if you prefer other Caped Crusader adaptations and performances, it is hard to argue that this dark and dynamic comic-book movie game-changer is anything but fun more than three decades on.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

Joe Gorga reveals what he really knew about the Joe Giudice cheating allegations. After shocking revelations, Margaret and Teresa’s friendship is left hanging in the balance. Danielle attempts to shut down the reunion filming.

The Masked Singer: “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs”

FOX, 8pm

The five remaining celebrities from Group C return for their second performances of the season. Joel McHale is back as a guest panelist in the new episode “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs.”

Chicago Med: “The Ghosts of the Past”

NBC, 8pm

In the series’ milestone 100th episode, Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Charles (Oliver Platt) assist in a complicated case helping a 4-year-old who they quickly learn is no stranger to the ED. Meanwhile, Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Choi (Brian Tee) tend to a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound to the abdomen, and relationships are put to the test as secrets are revealed.

Big Cat Country

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

Smithsonian Channel’s documentary series chronicling the lives of two neighboring lion prides in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley concludes tonight with the Season 1 finale “The Next Dynasty.”

Modern Family: “Baby Steps”

ABC, 9pm

Claire (Julie Bowen) has landed an interview for her dream job and is thwarted on her way to the interview by Phil’s (Ty Burrell) tricky staircase. Meanwhile, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) debate the pros and cons of adopting another baby after unexpectedly receiving a call from their adoption agency.

SEAL Team: “Rules of Engagement”

CBS, 9pm

While on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, Bravo Team is diverted to protect a group of American engineers from a terrorist attack in the new episode “Rules of Engagement.”

LEGO Masters: “Storybook”

FOX, 9pm

The remaining contestants are given the opportunity to showcase their creativity when they are tasked with interpreting a story that is read aloud from a book selected just for this competition. Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) guests in the new episode “Storybook.”

Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform, 9pm

New Series!

Slightly reminiscent of the Harry Potter and Hunger Games films, with some Girls-like edginess to it, Freeform’s new drama follows a group of warrior witches as they embark on basic training in combat magic, which eventually leads to terrifying and thrilling early deployment. The series is set in an alternate, present-day America, where witches are used as the U.S. government’s first line of defense in a troubled world.

Chicago Fire: “Protect a Child”

NBC, 9pm

Things get personal for Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) in the aftermath of a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) campaigns for more respect, while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has an idea for giving back to her community.

S.W.A.T.: “Gunpowder Treason”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Gunpowder Treason,” the SWAT team’s search for an abducted teen leads them to a protected witness and a decades-old political extremist group.

Brockmire

IFC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, it’s 15 years into the dystopian future and Brockmire (Hank Azaria) is now the commissioner of baseball as the once legendary announcer is back on top and his struggles with sobriety are behind him. However, at this later stage of his life, he is tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos, all while trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle the love he once had for Jules (Amanda Peet).

True Terror With Robert Englund

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Horror movie legend Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger in the original Nightmare on Elm Street films) hosts this new series in which he scours news reports of yesteryear to present twisted tales ripped straight from the headlines. The premiere episode features three stories under the theme of “Twisted Relationships.”