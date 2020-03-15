Sunday, March 15: Free Will Is Not Free: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere

John P. Johnson/HBO

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, March 15

Westworld

HBO, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Lena Waithe (The Chi) join the cast as regulars, and the action moves to new locations: Los Angeles and a world set during World War II. Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

The Model and the Marriage Broker

FXM, 10am

Catch a Classic!

Thelma Ritter has a rare leading role as Mae Swasey, the “marriage broker” of the title, in this 1951 romantic comedy directed by George Cukor. Jeanne Crain is the “model,” Kitty Bennett. When the two women meet, Mae, whose business is struggling, tries to get back on a successful track by setting Kitty up with one of her clients (Scott Brady) who had just gotten cold feet at the altar following a previous match made by Mae. The film received an Oscar nomination for its costume design.

The Wall

NBC, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Chris Hardwick returns to host another season of the life-changing game show. This time, executive producer LeBron James adds a twist to the game to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Greek Tragedy in 6 Acts”

Bravo, 8pm

In this supersized episode, after a misunderstanding with NeNe, Kenya is ready to put the drama behind her but finds herself in hot water with Cynthia when she asks some inappropriate questions. An intense conversation rehashing old wounds brings Porsha and NeNe to tears. When NeNe confronts Kenya over her behavior, tempers erupt, leaving the vacation almost in ruins.

God Friended Me: “Harlem Cinema House”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Harlem Cinema House,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) makes it his mission to keep an old movie theater that was a key part of his childhood from closing down.

Democratic Debate

CNN, 8pm Live

CNN and Univision host candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders live from Washington, D.C. Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Jorge Ramos moderate.

Batwoman: “Off With Her Head”

The CW, 8pm

More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.

The Simpsons: “Better Off Ned”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Better Off Ned,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) is jealous when Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) bonds with Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer).

Into the Arms of Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Seventeen-year-old Jenny (AlexAnn Hopkins) gets into a car accident on a desolate stretch of road. Her call for help is answered by a pair of EMTs, but she discovers her “rescuers” are not really paramedics and are not taking her to the hospital, but rather to the home they share with their mother (Cathy Moriarty) — a woman insane with grief over the loss of her teenage daughter, who she intends to replace with Jenny.

A Few Good Men

BBC America, 8:30pm

Catch A Classic!

One of the most iconic scenes in movie history is with Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson and the infamous line “You can’t handle the truth!” This 1992 starrer follows hotshot attorney Daniel Kaffee (Cruise) when he is assigned to defend two Marines accused of murder, but he’s afraid he can’t measure up to his famous father’s reputation. What’s worse, his tenacious co-counsel (Moore) wants to challenge the military’s unwritten “code of honor,” placing responsibility for the crime on tough base commander Jessup (Nicholson).

Duncanville: “Fridgy”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Fridgy,” the family gets a new smart fridge that turns out to be too smart for Annie’s (voice of Amy Poehler) liking.

Titanic: Conspiracy of Failure

Science Channel, 8:30pm

The giant iceberg many believe led to the fateful end of the Titanic in 1912 is only part of the story of that infamous tragedy. Now, experts look at a series of other mishaps and mistakes that on their own were survivable, but together led to eventual disaster.

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS, 9pm

Two new episodes premiere on CBS tonight. In “Relentless,” Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) must protect Rachel (guest star Lillian Carrier), a research-obsessed teenage girl, after her father is shot in their home. The second episode, “Pride and Prejudice,” immediately follows.

Buddy vs. Duff

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro challenges last year’s winner Duff Goldman, the “Ace of Cakes,” to another round in the battle for the king of cake. In this eight-week challenge, Buddy and Duff assemble teams of elite cake artists to help them supersize and elevate their cakes to unseen proportions and deliver them to East and West Coast celebrations.

Bob’s Burgers: “Flat-Top o’ the Morning to Ya”

FOX, 9pm

Linda (voice of John Roberts) and Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) get carried away with St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the new episode “Flat-Top o’ the Morning to Ya.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Night Out”

NBC, 9pm

Things get complicated for Zoey (Jane Levy) at Simon’s (John Clarence Stewart) engagement party. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) has a night out alone, but it doesn’t go as planned.

World of Weapons

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Smithsonian Channel explores the evolution of weapons throughout history and how they changed the course of mankind in this new documentary series. In the premiere episode “Ranged Weapons,” experts demonstrate the most important long-range weapons in history, including the longbow and the Civil War-era Minié ball.

Family Guy: “Baby Stewie”

FOX, 9:30pm

Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) builds a DNA-altering machine that will allow him to remain smart forever, but the invention has an unintended result in the new episode “Baby Stewie.”

Collector’s Call: “Meet Jeff Viens”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Over the past two decades, Jeff Viens has assembled an incredible collection of all things LEGO, from vintage 1950s pieces, to modern Star Wars and Marvel-themed sets. Some of Jeff’s prized possessions include a 1958 wooden LEGO toy boat; a rare town-plan set from the 1960s; and the world’s largest LEGO trebuchet — which he built himself. LEGO store owner and fellow enthusiast Jim Demer will set a value on Jeff’s collection. Jim has brought along a rare space-themed LEGO set in hopes of making a trade.

FOX News @ Night

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents a special Sunday edition of FOX News @ Night anchored by Shannon Bream. During this one-hour post-debate special, Bream will help break down the main debate highlights from leading Democratic presidential contenders Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, ahead of critical primaries in Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona. Additional analysis will be provided by FNC political contributor Karl Rove, MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz and others.

Good Girls: “Au Jus”

NBC, 10pm

Sick of working for Rio (Manny Montana), the women take drastic measures to strongarm Lucy (Charlyne Yi), their unwitting partner in crime, with gruesome results.

Black Monday

Showtime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the late ’80s-set half-hour comedy focuses on the aftermath of Black Monday — the massive 1987 stock-market crash — and its ensuing personal and professional consequences. Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) now run Jammer Group after conspiring against and firing Mo (Emmy nominee Don Cheadle), who is on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer). Two back-to-back episodes air each week.

Monday, March 16

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Team”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the Team,” Grover (Hank Greenspan) joins a youth basketball team coached by Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer), but Gemma (Beth Behrs) doesn’t agree with some of her neighbor’s coaching methods.

Supernatural: “Galaxy Brain”

The CW, 8pm

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together — along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes) — assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.

9-1-1

FOX, 8pm

New Episodes!

First-responder drama 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, returns with new Season 3 episode “Seize the Day.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

In “Lost City of Life,” discover a new vision of genesis at the bottom of the blood-red sea of the infant Earth, and learn the story of the man who found the first clues to life’s beginnings in a green jewel. “Vavilov” tells the story of early 20th-century Soviet geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, who traveled five continents to assemble a treasury of the world’s seeds. His work revolutionized the way crops were cultivated.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Pirate Tales

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday salute to films about various aspects of the sea is back. In primetime today, the lineup is devoted to memorable pirate movies, beginning with two action-packed Errol Flynn classics, Captain Blood (1935) and The Sea Hawk (1940), followed by Mutiny on the Bounty (1935), The Crimson Pirate (1952) and The Boy and the Pirates (1960).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Sock Wife!”

CBS, 8:30pm

Bob’s (Billy Gardell) past and present collide when his ex-wife, Lorraine (guest star Nicole Sullivan), is admitted to Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) hospital in the new episode “Sock Wife!”

All Rise: “The Tale of Three Arraignments”

CBS, 9pm

Lola (Simone Missick) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) find themselves in trouble for pushing their bosses too hard in their pursuit of justice and fair play in the new episode “The Tale of Three Arraignments.”

Roswell, New Mexico: “Stay (I Missed You)”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Torn between the heartache of Max’s (Nathan Parsons) sacrifice and the joy of Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) resurrection, Liz (Jeanine Mason) suppresses her grief to focus on moving out of Roswell with Rosa. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) copes with Max’s death in his own self-destructive way, while Isobel (Lily Cowles) focuses her attention on honing her alien powers.

Prodigal Son: “The Job”

FOX, 9pm

When a motorcycle gang robbery turns into a murder, Malcolm (Tom Payne) and his team are called to the scene to investigate in the new episode “The Job.”

The Plot Against America

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

David Simon and Ed Burns (The Wire, Generation Kill) created this six-part limited series based on Philip Roth’s acclaimed novel of the same name. It imagines an alternate American history during World War II, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they endure the political rise of Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole), an aviator hero and xenophobic populist who captures the presidency and turns the nation toward fascism. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and John Turturro lead the cast.

Twisted Love: “If I Can’t Have You”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Kathleen Seely divorces her husband of several decades, she starts a new job and meets several new men. Of these men, there is the jealous one who will become her next husband, and the coworker who will become her stalker.

Bull: “The Invisible Woman”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Invisible Woman,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) takes on the trial defense of Dr. Natalie Reznick (guest star Brooke Bloom), who is accused of orchestrating a series of anthrax attacks that terrorized the city.

Breeders: “No Lies”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Lies,” Luke’s (George Wakeman) hunt for proof that Santa doesn’t exist puts Paul’s (Martin Freeman) claim that he never lies to the test.

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Based on Elena Ferrante’s second book of her four-part series, this season follows Elena and Lila’s journey into adulthood as they weather romance, heartbreak, success and betrayal.

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series takes viewers across six seminal crime cases that dominated the headlines of the famed New York Post, introducing reporters who worked alongside law enforcement from crime scene to conviction. The first case explored is that of grad student Imette St. Guillen, whose bruised and battered body was found less than 24 hours after celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday. As the Post runs story after story about the shocking crime, police hunt a potential serial killer and expose a coverup that will change New York forever.

Manifest: “Course Deviation”

NBC, 10pm

When Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben (Josh Dallas) finds himself working alongside an uneasy new ally. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) tries to make amends with Jared (J.R. Ramirez), and the Xers set their sights on Zeke (Matt Long).

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Fredwynn”

AMC, 10:10pm

Fredwynn (André Benjamin) takes matters into his own hands, but he needs his teammates to move on. He searches for the next clue and asks the gang for help; the group, however, take it too far in their search for answers, leading them somewhere unexpected.

Tuesday, March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Netflix

Comedian Bert Kreischer debuts his second standup comedy special for Netflix.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 6:45am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a day of films from a variety of genres featuring Irish characters. The marathon kicks off with The Fighting 69th (1940) and also includes Peg O’ My Heart (1933), The Quiet Man (1952), Finian’s Rainbow (1968), Ryan’s Daughter (1970) and more.

The Conners: “Beards, Thrupples and Robots”

ABC, 8pm

Harris (Emma Kenney) is the boss of her mom after Darlene (Sara Gilbert), desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle (guest stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level.

The Resident: “So Long, Dawn Long”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “So Long, Dawn Long,” Conrad (Matt Czuchry) finds himself caught between his duties as a doctor and his loyalty to Dr. Voss (Jane Leeves), when he discovers that her son-in-law may be suffering from a serious disease.

Niall Ferguson’s Networld

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Historian/author Niall Ferguson reveals the intersection of social media, technology and cultural movements, demonstrating how human behavior, technology and profit can energize ideas and change the world. In three episodes airing tonight, Ferguson untangles issues surrounding social media networks, viral ideas and truth; illustrates how the web shifted to become a profitable network; and explores how democracies are threatened by forces that exploit and weaponize social media.

Vanderpump Rules: “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi”

Bravo, 9pm

Jax and Brittany tie the knot in a lavish Kentucky ceremony surrounded by friends, while Stassi questions if Beau will ever propose to her at all. Lisa takes Katie and Schwartz to task for failing to make their marriage official, Sandoval throws himself into his best man duties to prove himself to Jax, and Kristen clashes with Carter over the future of their relationship.

Empire: “Come Undone”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Come Undone,” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) continues to keep her secret from her sisters, but Lucious (Terrence Howard) feels she needs to come clean in order to move forward.

Adam O’Sandler St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 9pm

IFC celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with back-to-back airings of Adam Sandler’s hit 1998 comedy The Wedding Singer.

This Is Us: “After the Fire”

NBC, 9pm

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) reflects on what could have been.

New Amsterdam: “Liftoff”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral GoFundMe video. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes his last laps at the hospital, while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic.