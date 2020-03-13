Friday, March 13: ‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ Digs in the Land Down Under

Discovery Channel

All Times Eastern.

Friday, March 13

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

Elite

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the thriller’s third season, when another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Lost Girls

Netflix

Original Film!

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Open Warfare/Mano a Mano”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 ends with a back-to-back two-part finale tonight. First, in “Open Warfare,” the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) name and face are all over the news. Staying one step ahead of the team, he puts his ultimate revenge plan into action by targeting those closest to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), including Amelia (Arielle Kebbel). Then, in “Mano a Mano,” Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden (Jaidon Walls), by putting himself at risk and confronting the Bone Collector in a deadly face-off.

Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film Anne Frank Remembered.

Shahs of Sunset: “Pool Party Massacre”

Bravo, 9pm

GG grapples with the consequences of continuing to hide her IVF from the group, but begins to worry that unnecessary drama will harm her health. Sara and Destiney clash over Destiney’s tryst with Sara’s brother while the group was in Vegas. Hoping to mend the fallouts among the group, Nema brings MJ to Sara’s pool party, but his plan backfires when she comes face-to-face with Reza.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In tonight’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.

Blue Bloods: “The First 100 Days”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The First 100 Days,” Frank (Tom Selleck) and Garrett (Gregory Jbara) devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) to work better with others in order to properly run the city.

Saturday, March 14

X-Men Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 3:30pm

Enjoy a marathon of the first three films in the original X-Men film franchise, based on the Marvel Comics. Things start with the 2000 original, X-Men, followed by X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Atlanta 250

FS1, 4pm Live

NASCAR Xfinity stars Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and others take on the 1.5-mile oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta 250 today on FS1.

Black Widow Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Twenty-five years ago, a car accident resulted in the near-death of a teenage girl. She has had two and a half decades to heal, change her appearance, nurse her hatred and plan her revenge. Today, she has something dark and lethal in mind for everyone (now middle-aged) who was in that other car. Stars Erin Karpluk, Ryan Robbins, Morgan Kohan, Bradley Hamilton and Karen Cliche.

Screenplay by William Goldman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two legendary films featuring Oscar-winning screenplays by brilliant screenwriter/novelist William Goldman air back-to-back on TCM tonight. First up is All the President’s Men (1976), which Goldman wrote based on the book by reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about their investigation into the Watergate scandal (the famous “Follow the money” line was added by Goldman). Following that is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), the classic Western that was Goldman’s first original screenplay.

Say Yes to the Dress America

TLC, 8pm

Series Finale!

With an event this size, nothing could go wrong, right?! The entire season has been leading up to this epic, over-the-top group wedding — featuring a couple from every state. In the two-hour finale, 10 featured brides have already found their gowns, and now it’s time for the remaining 42 to say yes — all on the same mass shopping day. Then it’s off to Central Park for the wedding of a lifetime, officiated by bridal designer Randy Fenoli.

Seasonal Wonderlands

BBC America, 9pm

New Series!

Actor Domhnall Gleeson narrates this three-part nature documentary series exploring regions with some of Earth’s most spectacular seasonal changes. The premiere episode visits New England, which is the stage for an incredible color change when the greens of summer give way to the golds of autumn.

Formula One: Rolex Australian Grand Prix

ESPN, 1:05am Live (late-night)

Lewis Hamilton’s quest for a seventh career drivers’ championship begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne’s Albert Park for F1’s 2020 season-opening race.

Sunday, March 15

The Model and the Marriage Broker

FXM, 10am

Catch a Classic!

Thelma Ritter has a rare leading role as Mae Swasey, the “marriage broker” of the title, in this 1951 romantic comedy directed by George Cukor. Jeanne Crain is the “model,” Kitty Bennett. When the two women meet, Mae, whose business is struggling, tries to get back on a successful track by setting Kitty up with one of her clients (Scott Brady) who had just gotten cold feet at the altar following a previous match made by Mae. The film received an Oscar nomination for its costume design.

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

NBCSN, 3:30pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series opens its season with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida today on NBCSN. Josef Newgarden won last year’s race en route to winning the 2019 IndyCar championship.

2020 NCAA Basketball Selection Show

CBS, 6pm Live

The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on TBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from the teams’ coaches and players.

The Wall

NBC, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Chris Hardwick returns to host another season of the life-changing game show. This time, executive producer LeBron James adds a twist to the game to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Greek Tragedy in 6 Acts”

Bravo, 8pm

In this supersized episode, after a misunderstanding with NeNe, Kenya is ready to put the drama behind her but finds herself in hot water with Cynthia when she asks some inappropriate questions. An intense conversation rehashing old wounds brings Porsha and NeNe to tears. When NeNe confronts Kenya over her behavior, tempers erupt, leaving the vacation almost in ruins.

God Friended Me: “Harlem Cinema House”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Harlem Cinema House,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) makes it his mission to keep an old movie theater that was a key part of his childhood from closing down.

Democratic Debate

CNN, 8pm Live

CNN and Univision host candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders live from Phoenix. Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Jorge Ramos moderate.

Batwoman: “Off With Her Head”

The CW, 8pm

More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.

The Simpsons: “Better Off Ned”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Better Off Ned,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) is jealous when Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) bonds with Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer).

Into the Arms of Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Seventeen-year-old Jenny (AlexAnn Hopkins) gets into a car accident on a desolate stretch of road. Her call for help is answered by a pair of EMTs, but she discovers her “rescuers” are not really paramedics and are not taking her to the hospital, but rather to the home they share with their mother (Cathy Moriarty) — a woman insane with grief over the loss of her teenage daughter, who she intends to replace with Jenny.

A Few Good Men

BBC America, 8:30pm

Catch A Classic!

One of the most iconic scenes in movie history is with Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson and the infamous line “You can’t handle the truth!” This 1992 starrer follows hotshot attorney Daniel Kaffee (Cruise) when he is assigned to defend two Marines accused of murder, but he’s afraid he can’t measure up to his famous father’s reputation. What’s worse, his tenacious co-counsel (Moore) wants to challenge the military’s unwritten “code of honor,” placing responsibility for the crime on tough base commander Jessup (Nicholson).

Duncanville: “Fridgy”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Fridgy,” the family gets a new smart fridge that turns out to be too smart for Annie’s (voice of Amy Poehler) liking.

Titanic: Conspiracy of Failure

Science Channel, 8:30pm

The giant iceberg many believe led to the fateful end of the Titanic in 1912 is only part of the story of that infamous tragedy. Now, experts look at a series of other mishaps and mistakes that on their own were survivable, but together led to eventual disaster.

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS, 9pm

Two new episodes premiere on CBS tonight. In “Relentless,” Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) must protect Rachel (guest star Lillian Carrier), a research-obsessed teenage girl, after her father is shot in their home. The second episode, “Pride and Prejudice,” immediately follows.

Buddy vs. Duff

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro challenges last year’s winner Duff Goldman, the “Ace of Cakes,” to another round in the battle for the king of cake. In this eight-week challenge, Buddy and Duff assemble teams of elite cake artists to help them supersize and elevate their cakes to unseen proportions and deliver them to East and West Coast celebrations.

Bob’s Burgers: “Flat-Top o’ the Morning to Ya”

FOX, 9pm

Linda (voice of John Roberts) and Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) get carried away with St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the new episode “Flat-Top o’ the Morning to Ya.”

Westworld

HBO, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Lena Waithe (The Chi) join the cast as regulars, and the action moves to new locations: Los Angeles and a world set during World War II. Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

What’s Eating America: “The Fresh Food Fail”

MSNBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In an episode that looks at the relationship between food and health in the United States, Andrew Zimmern travels to the heart of the country to explore the state of healthcare in areas where the population is eating more processed food than ever before.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Night Out”

NBC, 9pm

Things get complicated for Zoey (Jane Levy) at Simon’s (John Clarence Stewart) engagement party. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) has a night out alone, but it doesn’t go as planned.

World of Weapons

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Smithsonian Channel explores the evolution of weapons throughout history and how they changed the course of mankind in this new documentary series. In the premiere episode “Ranged Weapons,” experts demonstrate the most important long-range weapons in history, including the longbow and the Civil War-era Minié ball.

Family Guy: “Baby Stewie”

FOX, 9:30pm

Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) builds a DNA-altering machine that will allow him to remain smart forever, but the invention has an unintended result in the new episode “Baby Stewie.”

Collector’s Call: “Meet Jeff Viens”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Over the past two decades, Jeff Viens has assembled an incredible collection of all things LEGO, from vintage 1950s pieces, to modern Star Wars and Marvel-themed sets. Some of Jeff’s prized possessions include a 1958 wooden LEGO toy boat; a rare town-plan set from the 1960s; and the world’s largest LEGO trebuchet — which he built himself. LEGO store owner and fellow enthusiast Jim Demer will set a value on Jeff’s collection. Jim has brought along a rare space-themed LEGO set in hopes of making a trade.

Good Girls: “Au Jus”

NBC, 10pm

Sick of working for Rio (Manny Montana), the women take drastic measures to strongarm Lucy (Charlyne Yi), their unwitting partner in crime, with gruesome results.

Black Monday

Showtime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the late ’80s-set half-hour comedy focuses on the aftermath of Black Monday — the massive 1987 stock-market crash — and its ensuing personal and professional consequences. Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) now run Jammer Group after conspiring against and firing Mo (Emmy nominee Don Cheadle), who is on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer). Two back-to-back episodes air each week.