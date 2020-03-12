Thursday, March 12: Wade Leans on His Friends in ‘The Unicorn’ Season Finale

Patrick Wymore/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, March 12

The Unicorn

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “No Matter What the Future Brings,” Wade (Walton Goggins) strongly feels Jill’s absence as Grace (Ruby Jay) prepares to attend her first dance.

Young Sheldon: “A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector”

CBS, 8pm

George Sr. (Lance Barber) accidentally lands the school librarian (Sarah Baker) in the hospital, and the Cooper family must nurse her back to health in the new episode “A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector.”

Last Man Standing: “This Too Shall Bass”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) is disappointed when he learns that Ed (Héctor Elizondo) is skipping Outdoor Man’s Bass Festival to attend a fancy art gala in the new episode “This Too Shall Bass.”

Starring Reginald Denny

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed British character actor Reginald Denny (born Reginald Leigh Dugmore), is tonight’s TCM primetime focus, with a lineup of Denny-featured films beginning with Private Lives (1931) and continuing with Madam Satan (1930), Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) and more.

A Year in Music: “1991”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield visits the year 1991, when music fans celebrated Metallica and R.E.M.’s rise to the top of the charts, watched as U2 reinvented themselves once again, and mourned the passing of Queen superstar Freddie Mercury.

Outmatched: “Couple’s Friends”

FOX, 8:30pm

Guest Star Alert!

Jason Biggs is reunited with fellow American Pie alumni Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas in the new episode “Couple’s Friends.” After realizing they have lost most of their adult friends since having kids, Mike (Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) try to befriend Beth (Hannigan) and Sigmund (Thomas).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Ding Dong”

NBC, 8:30pm

As Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) deals with a personal loss, Jake (Andy Samberg) must decide whether to take Terry (Terry Crews) or Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) to an exclusive event.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Life on Mars?”

ABC, 9pm

A wealthy inventor arrives at Grey Sloan and asks Koracick (Greg Germann) for help, while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) fight to save a young man who fell onto train tracks, and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Vic’s (Barrett Doss) relationship hits a snag.

Mom: “A Judgy Face and Your Grandma’s Drawers”

CBS, 9pm

In Mom’s 150th episode, “A Judgy Face and Your Grandma’s Drawers,” the ladies help out Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) as she babysits her granddaughter for the first time.

Deputy: “10-8 Paperwork”

FOX, 9pm

When Charlie (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie) arrest a man on his way to a major drug deal, they end up bringing a bigger fight than expected back to the station in the new episode “10-8 Paperwork.”

Will & Grace: “The Favourite”

NBC, 9pm

Jack (Sean Hayes) helps Karen (Megan Mullally) sneak into the manse to retrieve her coveted ring, but they’re shocked to find it on the hand of Stan’s new girlfriend, Val (guest star Molly Shannon). While hosting Will’s (Eric McCormack) surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), for the weekend, Will and Grace (Debra Messing) find themselves turning into the old folks they swore they’d never become.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Doctor Uncle”

NBC, 9:30pm

Deb’s (Fran Drescher) big brother, Art, is coming to town, and a trickle-down of each family member pawning off favors onto each other ensues.

A Million Little Things: “one year later”

ABC, 10pm

Ron Livingston returns as Jon Dixon as it’s the one-year anniversary of Jon’s death, and everyone reflects on how much their lives have changed over the last year. But for Eddie (David Giuntoli), his dream opens up a new mystery.

Tommy: “The Ninth Girl”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Ninth Girl,” Mayor Buddy Gray (Thomas Sadoski) puts added pressure on Tommy (Edie Falco) to quickly solve a high-profile kidnapping when a baby is taken from a prominent local businessman.

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion

History, 10pm

New Series!

The Florida Everglades are being decimated by an invasion of non-native Burmese pythons. With alligator season now over, Louisiana’s best hunters are stepping up to help: Swamp People favorites Troy Landry and son Chase, Bruce Mitchell and Zak Catchem team with professional snake hunter Bill Booth to dive deep into the underbelly of the Everglades in order to capture and remove the serpents.

Friday, March 13

Elite

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the thriller’s third season, when another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Lost Girls

Netflix

Original Film!

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Open Warfare/Mano a Mano”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 ends with a back-to-back two-part finale tonight. First, in “Open Warfare,” the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) name and face are all over the news. Staying one step ahead of the team, he puts his ultimate revenge plan into action by targeting those closest to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), including Amelia (Arielle Kebbel). Then, in “Mano a Mano,” Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden (Jaidon Walls), by putting himself at risk and confronting the Bone Collector in a deadly face-off.

Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film Anne Frank Remembered.

Shahs of Sunset: “Pool Party Massacre”

Bravo, 9pm

GG grapples with the consequences of continuing to hide her IVF from the group, but begins to worry that unnecessary drama will harm her health. Sara and Destiney clash over Destiney’s tryst with Sara’s brother while the group was in Vegas. Hoping to mend the fallouts among the group, Nema brings MJ to Sara’s pool party, but his plan backfires when she comes face-to-face with Reza.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In tonight’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.

Blue Bloods: “The First 100 Days”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The First 100 Days,” Frank (Tom Selleck) and Garrett (Gregory Jbara) devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) to work better with others in order to properly run the city.

Saturday, March 14

X-Men Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 3:30pm

Enjoy a marathon of the first three films in the original X-Men film franchise, based on the Marvel Comics. Things start with the 2000 original, X-Men, followed by X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Atlanta 250

FS1, 4pm Live

NASCAR Xfinity stars Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and others take on the 1.5-mile oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta 250 today on FS1.

Black Widow Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Twenty-five years ago, a car accident resulted in the near-death of a teenage girl. She has had two and a half decades to heal, change her appearance, nurse her hatred and plan her revenge. Today, she has something dark and lethal in mind for everyone (now middle-aged) who was in that other car. Stars Erin Karpluk, Ryan Robbins, Morgan Kohan, Bradley Hamilton and Karen Cliche.

Screenplay by William Goldman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two legendary films featuring Oscar-winning screenplays by brilliant screenwriter/novelist William Goldman air back-to-back on TCM tonight. First up is All the President’s Men (1976), which Goldman wrote based on the book by reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about their investigation into the Watergate scandal (the famous “Follow the money” line was added by Goldman). Following that is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), the classic Western that was Goldman’s first original screenplay.

Say Yes to the Dress America

TLC, 8pm

Series Finale!

With an event this size, nothing could go wrong, right?! The entire season has been leading up to this epic, over-the-top group wedding — featuring a couple from every state. In the two-hour finale, 10 featured brides have already found their gowns, and now it’s time for the remaining 42 to say yes — all on the same mass shopping day. Then it’s off to Central Park for the wedding of a lifetime, officiated by bridal designer Randy Fenoli.

Seasonal Wonderlands

BBC America, 9pm

New Series!

Actor Domhnall Gleeson narrates this three-part nature documentary series exploring regions with some of Earth’s most spectacular seasonal changes. The premiere episode visits New England, which is the stage for an incredible color change when the greens of summer give way to the golds of autumn.

Formula One: Rolex Australian Grand Prix

ESPN, 1:05am Live (late-night)

Lewis Hamilton’s quest for a seventh career drivers’ championship begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne’s Albert Park for F1’s 2020 season-opening race.