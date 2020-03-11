Wednesday, March 11: ‘The Masked Singer’ Group C Celebs Take the Stage

Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 11

The Masked Singer: “Last but Not Least: Group C Kickoff!”

FOX, 8pm

The six celebrity singers of Group C take the stage to compete for the first time in the new episode “Last but Not Least: Group C Kickoff!”

The Circle Brazil

Netflix

New Series!

Be yourself, or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when the popular strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed investigative series returns for Season 2. It provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

On My Block

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy series about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through a rough inner-city high school, the stakes get even higher for the group, who had thought their lives were about to return to what passes for normal.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s Wednesday NBA doubleheader has Thon Maker and the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers, followed by Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento for a battle with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Kings.

NHL Hockey: San Jose at Chicago

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks head to Chicago’s United Center for a Wednesday Night Hockey clash with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.

Star of the Month: Joe E. Brown

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actor/comedian Joseph Evans Brown (better known as Joe E. Brown) continues to get the TCM spotlight on Wednesdays this month. You can enjoy more of Brown’s memorable smile and impeccable comic timing in tonight’s lineup of films that begins with Fireman, Save My Child (1932) and also includes Elmer, the Great (1933), Alibi Ike (1935), Local Boy Makes Good (1931) and more.

SEAL Team: “Objects in Mirror”

CBS, 9pm

Guest Star Alert!

Bravo Team travels overseas for a training exercise meant to be a ruse for a secret hostage-rescue mission. NASCAR star Austin Dillon gives the team a driving lesson in the new episode “Objects in Mirror.”

Nancy Drew: “The Haunting of Nancy Drew”

The CW, 9pm

While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) unravels what happened the night Lucy died. While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devastating truth.

LEGO Masters: “Need for Speed/Super-Bridges”

FOX, 9pm

The remaining contestants are given two engineering challenges in the new episode “Need for Speed/Super-Bridges.” They must build a fun and fast car, then construct a visually impressive and superstrong bridge.

S.W.A.T.: “Knockout”

CBS, 10pm

Guest Star Alert!

The SWAT team gets put in the middle of a kidnapping case when a prizefighter’s wife is abducted. Bill Bellamy guest-stars as a boxing promoter and Laila Ali guest-stars as herself in the new episode “Knockout.”

Dave: “Hypospadias”

FXX, 10pm

Ally (Taylor Misiak) tries to open Dave (Dave Burd) up to new sexual experiences but inadvertently exposes his deepest, darkest insecurities in the new episode “Hypospadias.”

Year of the Rabbit: “Sniper”

IFC, 10:30pm

In the new episode “Sniper,” a mystery marksman is claiming victims in London. Rabbit (Matt Berry) must protect the visiting prince of Bulgaria, all while dealing with the prince’s sister and an old flame who might be the murderer.

Thursday, March 12

Young Sheldon: “A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector”

CBS, 8pm

George Sr. (Lance Barber) accidentally lands the school librarian (Sarah Baker) in the hospital, and the Cooper family must nurse her back to health in the new episode “A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector.”

Last Man Standing: “This Too Shall Bass”

FOX, 8pm

Mike (Tim Allen) is disappointed when he learns that Ed (Héctor Elizondo) is skipping Outdoor Man’s Bass Festival to attend a fancy art gala in the new episode “This Too Shall Bass.”

Starring Reginald Denny

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed British character actor Reginald Denny (born Reginald Leigh Dugmore), is tonight’s TCM primetime focus, with a lineup of Denny-featured films beginning with Private Lives (1931) and continuing with Madam Satan (1930), Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) and more.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader features an Eastern Conference clash with the Boston Celtics on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by James Harden and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers in a clash of Western Conference contenders.

A Year in Music: “1991”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield visits the year 1991, when music fans celebrated Metallica and R.E.M.’s rise to the top of the charts, watched as U2 reinvented themselves once again, and mourned the passing of Queen superstar Freddie Mercury.

Outmatched: “Couple’s Friends”

FOX, 8:30pm

Guest Star Alert!

Jason Biggs is reunited with fellow American Pie alumni Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas in the new episode “Couple’s Friends.” After realizing they have lost most of their adult friends since having kids, Mike (Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) try to befriend Beth (Hannigan) and Sigmund (Thomas).

The Unicorn

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “No Matter What the Future Brings,” Wade (Walton Goggins) strongly feels Jill’s absence as Grace (Ruby Jay) prepares to attend her first dance.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Ding Dong”

NBC, 8:30pm

As Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) deals with a personal loss, Jake (Andy Samberg) must decide whether to take Terry (Terry Crews) or Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) to an exclusive event.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Life on Mars?”

ABC, 9pm

A wealthy inventor arrives at Grey Sloan and asks Koracick (Greg Germann) for help, while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) fight to save a young man who fell onto train tracks, and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Vic’s (Barrett Doss) relationship hits a snag.

Mom: “A Judgy Face and Your Grandma’s Drawers”

CBS, 9pm

In Mom’s 150th episode, “A Judgy Face and Your Grandma’s Drawers,” the ladies help out Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) as she babysits her granddaughter for the first time.

Deputy: “10-8 Paperwork”

FOX, 9pm

When Charlie (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Joseph (Shane Paul McGhie) arrest a man on his way to a major drug deal, they end up bringing a bigger fight than expected back to the station in the new episode “10-8 Paperwork.”

Will & Grace: “The Favourite”

NBC, 9pm

Jack (Sean Hayes) helps Karen (Megan Mullally) sneak into the manse to retrieve her coveted ring, but they’re shocked to find it on the hand of Stan’s new girlfriend, Val (guest star Molly Shannon). While hosting Will’s (Eric McCormack) surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), for the weekend, Will and Grace (Debra Messing) find themselves turning into the old folks they swore they’d never become.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Doctor Uncle”

NBC, 9:30pm

Deb’s (Fran Drescher) big brother, Art, is coming to town, and a trickle-down of each family member pawning off favors onto each other ensues.

A Million Little Things: “one year later”

ABC, 10pm

Ron Livingston returns as Jon Dixon as it’s the one-year anniversary of Jon’s death, and everyone reflects on how much their lives have changed over the last year. But for Eddie (David Giuntoli), his dream opens up a new mystery.

Tommy: “The Ninth Girl”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Ninth Girl,” Mayor Buddy Gray (Thomas Sadoski) puts added pressure on Tommy (Edie Falco) to quickly solve a high-profile kidnapping when a baby is taken from a prominent local businessman.

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion

History, 10pm

New Series!

The Florida Everglades are being decimated by an invasion of non-native Burmese pythons. With alligator season now over, Louisiana’s best hunters are stepping up to help: Swamp People favorites Troy Landry and son Chase, Bruce Mitchell and Zak Catchem team with professional snake hunter Bill Booth to dive deep into the underbelly of the Everglades in order to capture and remove the serpents.

Friday, March 13

Elite

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the thriller’s third season, when another classmate is killed, a new investigation ensues. The students look toward their future, while the consequences of the past haunt them.

Lost Girls

Netflix

Original Film!

A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Open Warfare/Mano a Mano”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 ends with a back-to-back two-part finale tonight. First, in “Open Warfare,” the Bone Collector’s (Brian F. O’Byrne) name and face are all over the news. Staying one step ahead of the team, he puts his ultimate revenge plan into action by targeting those closest to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), including Amelia (Arielle Kebbel). Then, in “Mano a Mano,” Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden (Jaidon Walls), by putting himself at risk and confronting the Bone Collector in a deadly face-off.

Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing The Diary of Anne Frank (1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film Anne Frank Remembered.

Shahs of Sunset: “Pool Party Massacre”

Bravo, 9pm

GG grapples with the consequences of continuing to hide her IVF from the group, but begins to worry that unnecessary drama will harm her health. Sara and Destiney clash over Destiney’s tryst with Sara’s brother while the group was in Vegas. Hoping to mend the fallouts among the group, Nema brings MJ to Sara’s pool party, but his plan backfires when she comes face-to-face with Reza.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In tonight’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.

Blue Bloods: “The First 100 Days”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The First 100 Days,” Frank (Tom Selleck) and Garrett (Gregory Jbara) devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) to work better with others in order to properly run the city.