What to Watch: Series 2 of Hit Thriller ‘Blood’ on Acorn TV

The Irish psychological thriller Blood returns to streaming service Acorn TV for an eagerly anticipated Series 2, with an all new mystery and further plot developments for the show’s veteran characters.

In the first series, Dr. Ted Hogan (Adrian Dunbar) is a well-loved family doctor whose wife has died because of what was largely believed to be an accident – though his youngest daughter, Cat believed her father was directly involved. In Series 2, Dr. Hogan returns home a year later stripped of his medical license and his good reputation, determined to make amends and reconnect with his family. But his eldest daughter, Fiona suffers from the same debilitating illness her mom had, and has a troubled marriage to cash-strapped husband Paul. Things worsen when Fiona gets injured in a car accident, and everyone is shocked to learn there’s a dead body in the trunk – is Fiona responsible?

The first two episodes of Blood Series 2 premiere on Acorn TV March 9, with new episodes available Mondays through April 6.

Blood stars Adrian Dunbar (The Crying Game, Line of Duty — also on Acorn TV), Carolina Main (The Unforgotten), Gràinne Keenan (Black Mirror, The Foreigner) and Ian Lloyd Anderson (Love/Hate).

