Sunday, March 8: Rob Riggle Investigates Legends and Mysteries for Discovery Channel

Sunday, March 8

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle takes on a new mission in this series — to travel the globe and unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. Riggle will team with experts and scholars who help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth behind the Holy Grail, the lost city of Atlantis, hidden pirate treasure and more.

Sunday, March 8

James Stewart Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two James Stewart-led Westerns are featured in TCM’s primetime lineup tonight. Up first is 1966’s The Rare Breed, a comedy/drama in which Stewart portrays a wrangler hired to transport a valuable bull to a ranch. Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith also star. The second feature on the bill is The Far Country (1954), in which Stewart portrays an adventurer who clashes with a crooked sheriff while driving a herd of cattle into the Yukon. Ruth Roman and Walter Brennan costar.

God Friended Me: “The Atheist Papers”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “The Atheist Papers,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) must set aside his hard feelings when the God Account suggests he help a renowned author and atheist (guest star Kevin Carroll) who was critical of Miles’ podcast.

The Simpsons: “Screenless”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Screenless,” when Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) implements a screen time limit for the whole family, she realizes that she is the one addicted to devices. Werner Herzog and Dr. Drew Pinsky lend guest voices.

Duncanville: “Witch Day”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Witch Day,” Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) sees the town’s annual Witch Day as a chance to impress Mia (voice of Rashida Jones), who thinks the celebration is sexist and barbaric.

Family Karma

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.

Race for the White House: “Wilson v. Roosevelt v. Taft”

CNN, 9pm

The 1912 presidential race is an election featuring four remarkable candidates — former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, his anointed heir President William Howard Taft, scholarly and religious Democrat Woodrow Wilson, and socialist firebrand Eugene Debs.

Supergirl: “The Bodyguard”

The CW, 9pm

Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The remaining kitchen disasters turned culinary masters must prove they’ve learned their lessons from chef Anne Burrell and Food Network’s Alton Brown. Only one will walk away with the $25,000 grand prize.

Bob’s Burgers: “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Yurty Rotten Scoundrels,” when Gayle (voice of Megan Mullally) decides to host an artists’ workshop in a yurt and has only one attendee, Linda (voice of John Roberts) feels compelled to go to support her sister.

The Outsider

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

Tonight’s episode wraps this 10-part, eerie series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel.

What’s Eating America: “A Seat at the Table”

MSNBC, 9pm

To explore why many Americans are excluded from the ballot box, Andrew Zimmern embarks on a journey through Southern battleground states. To find answers, he shares meals with voting rights activists, meets with reformed felons fighting to have their rights restored and questions the politicians behind voting registration bills.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Failure”

NBC, 9pm

After hearing her first duet, Zoey (Jane Levy) gets a little too involved in her brother’s marriage. Leif (Michael Thomas Grant) receives negative feedback at work. Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) is offered an enticing work opportunity.

Family Guy: “The Movement”

FOX, 9:30pm

When Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) starts coaching for Quahog’s minor league baseball team, a case of constipation forces him to kneel during the national anthem and turns him into the unwitting face of racial justice in the new episode “The Movement.”

Collector’s Call: “Meet Al Sorenson”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Al Sorenson is a teacher who also has a second career as a professional artist, specializing in sketches of legendary sports figures that he sells at trade shows throughout the country. Al’s passion as a collector is celebrity-autographed memorabilia, including an autographed sketch he produced of Michael Jordan. His collection also includes a 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey jersey signed by the entire Miracle on Ice team and a 1975 Happy Days script signed by Henry Winkler. Scott Ibarra is a sports memorabilia dealer and collector himself who, like Al, is a huge Chicago Cubs fan. The trade item that Scott has brought to Al just happens to represent one of their favorite team’s greatest moments.

FOX Nation in Depth: True Justice

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX Nation’s travel and lifestyle host Abby Hornacek presents this special exploring the special content streaming on FOX Nation in honor of “True Justice” month. Among the crime-focused documentaries and series spotlighted during the show include Massacre That Made America, Evil Next Door and The Final Hours of Jeffrey Epstein. In addition, Hornacek sits down with iconic legal analyst Nancy Grace to preview her new FOX Nation show Crime Stories With Nancy Grace, as well as her upcoming FOX News Channel special American Kidnapping: Finding Elizabeth Smart With Nancy Grace, premiering next Sunday.

NCIS: New Orleans: “The Man in the Red Suit”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Man in the Red Suit,” Pride (Scott Bakula) undergoes specialized treatment to help him figure out the identity of the man haunting his nightmares. Charles Michael Davis joins the regular cast as Special Agent Quentin Carter.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “Love or Duty?”

CNN, 10pm

Prince Charles is next in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and is under great pressure to marry and produce an heir for the Windsor dynasty.

Good Girls: “The Eye in Survivor”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) takes a gamble in order to strike a new business deal, but it has consequences that put the women in an unwelcome position. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) worries that her lifestyle is rubbing off on her family, and Annie (Mae Whitman) realizes she may have a very inappropriate crush on someone.

Dare Me

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the drama based on Megan Abbott’s novel and set amid the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading comes to a close tonight. Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly star.

Ride With Norman Reedus

AMC, 12am (late night)

Season Premiere!

The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus is back for a new season of road adventures. The six-episode fourth season features a Dixon brothers’ reunion with Reedus journeying through Alabama and Georgia with his former Dead costar, Michael Rooker. Reedus will also be riding through Kentucky, and expanding his international travels with rides in Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Guest riders include Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket and Becky Goebel.

Monday, March 9

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Commercial”

CBS, 8pm

Creative differences arise when Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) decides to film a local TV commercial for his business in the new episode “Welcome to the Commercial.”

All American: “Decisions”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hears that South Crenshaw may turn into a magnet school, he and his friends decide to do something about it, but he might have bigger problems to worry about. Billy (Taye Diggs) makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone.

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the 9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as first responders in Austin, Texas, concludes with a two-hour finale tonight.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey premieres tonight with the episodes “Ladders to the Stars” and “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.” Presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that Cosmos: Possible Worlds “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Disasters at Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Monday salute to movies dealing with various ocean-related themes starts today and will continue over the following three Mondays. Today’s primetime focus is on films about sea disasters, beginning with The Poseidon Adventure (1972) and also including The Sea Wolf (1941), The Last Voyage (1960), A Night to Remember (1958) and The Wreck of the Mary Deare (1959).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “A Big, White Thumb”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) takes her relationship with Bob (Billy Gardell) to the next level when she invites him to her church in the new episode “A Big, White Thumb.”

Better Call Saul: “Namaste”

AMC, 9pm

In tonight’s new episode we get some more clarity on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transition to Saul as he doubles down on “Saul Goodman,” while a deeply conflicted Kim (Rhea Seehorn) brings him an interesting proposition. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) attempts to smooth things over with his family.

Black Lightning

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) in the Season 3 finale.

Spring Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A new batch of 11 talented bakers compete to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning praise from judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The bakers’ skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom. Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Twisted Love: “Hell to Pay”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Holly Harvey’s mom goes to prison, Holly goes to stay with her religious grandparents, Carl and Sarah. Around this time, Holly and a girl named Sandy Ketchum meet and fall in love with each other. When Holly’s grandmother finds out, she decides to do whatever it takes to keep the girls apart, and her efforts end with a ghastly double murder.

Spy Games: “The Final Mission”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

The final three competitors face off in a grand finale challenge, but only one walks away with $100,000. Alliances and friendships are forgotten as the drive to win at any cost takes over. The Assessors test the contestants on all they’ve learned and watch them put their mental and physical skills into action for the final mission.

Breeders: “No Accident”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Accident,” Paul (Martin Freeman) begins to wonder if he’s the cause of his accident-prone son’s (George Wakeman) frequent injuries.

Stranger Among Us: “Blood on the Court”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Basketball star Patrick Dennehy seems destined for the NBA, until he suddenly vanishes without a trace in the summer of 2003. Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies join forces to discover a heartbreaking series of scandals, betrayals, threats and coverups that all point to the most unlikely of suspects, culminating in a dramatic pursuit no one would have predicted.

Manifest: “Airplane Bottles”

NBC, 10pm

As a storm rages outside the Stone home and anxieties boil over inside, Olive (Luna Blaise) frantically searches for meaning in a centuries-old text. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces unexpected scrutiny at work, and Zeke (Matt Long) comes to Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Janice”

AMC, 10:05pm

While searching for Fredwynn (André Benjamin) at the shareholders’ meeting, the gang has their first encounter with Octavio. Janice (Sally Field) explores her past. “Hopefully in life, we’re all sort of taking these journeys without knowing that we are,” Field shares. “[Although] not quite as fanciful as this is, because this is very fanciful. But certainly, that’s why I wanted to do the show. It’s this treasure hunt they get caught up in and it becomes about their whole lives, really, and they find out who they are within that.”

Tuesday, March 10

The Karate Kid

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

John G. Avildsen (Rocky) directed this culturally influential contemporary classic about a teenager (Ralph Macchio) in a new town who is taught karate by his apartment building’s handyman (Oscar nominee Pat Morita) in order to defend himself against his bullies and compete in a tournament. Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove and William Zabka also star.

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Tonight marks the end of the whirlwind season, as airline pilot Peter Weber is faced with his most important decision yet.

NCIS: “In a Nutshell”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “In a Nutshell,” NCIS investigates the death of a Navy officer murdered the same way as his parents a decade ago, and the team stumbles across a storage container filled with dollhouses that display re-creations of murder scenes.

The Flash: “Death of the Speed Force”

The CW, 8pm

Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

The Resident: “Doll E. Wood”

FOX, 8pm

When a drag queen is admitted to the ER after collapsing onstage, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Ezra (returning guest star Eli Gelb) make a potentially life-saving discovery in the new episode “Doll E. Wood.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks are in San Antonio to face the Spurs. In TNT’s second game, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers are in the Bay Area to battle Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

FBI: “Broken Promises”

CBS, 9pm

The team tries to find a common thread between murders that appear to be politically motivated in the new episode “Broken Promises.”

Empire: “Talk Less”

FOX, 9pm

Lucious (Terrence Howard) hunts for a record deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson), but is met with surprising feedback from the label execs in the new episode “Talk Less.”

Women of Troy

HBO, 9pm

This documentary explores how the USC Trojans women’s basketball teams of the 1980s, led by star Cheryl Miller, changed the women’s game forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism.

Diabolical

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series chronicling devious masterminds who use their wits and wiles to manipulate, seduce and try to get away with murder returns for Season 3.

This Is Us: “New York, New York, New York”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons visit New York City.

For Life: “Marie”

ABC, 10pm

In a unique episode going back nine years, Marie (Joy Bryant) struggles in her marriage to Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) as she deals with the turbulence of Aaron’s arrest, trial and incarceration.